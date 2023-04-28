Here's a searchable list of candidates in the 2023 Alberta election

The 2023 Alberta election is upon us, and there are hundreds of candidates running across the province's 87 constituencies.

You'll find all of those candidates here, in a searchable list.

You can search by constituency or candidate name, or party abbreviation. Click on a column title to sort by that column, alphabetically, A to Z. (Click again to sort Z to A.)

You can also click on a candidate's name to visit their website.

(Not sure which constituency you live in? Use this tool from Elections Alberta to look it up.)

Full candidate list

There are 12 political parties registered with Elections Alberta. Not every party will necessarily run a candidate.

Here's a list of all the parties and their abbreviations:

Advantage Party of Alberta: APA

Alberta Liberal Party: ALP

Alberta New Democratic Party: NDP

Alberta Party: AP

Communist Party - Alberta: CPA

Green Party of Alberta: GPA

Pro-Life Alberta Political Association: PAPA

Reform Party of Alberta: REF

The Buffalo Party of Alberta: BPA

The Independence Party of Alberta: TIP

United Conservative Party of Alberta: UCP

Wildrose Independence Party of Alberta: WIP

Electoral maps

Alternatively, you can browse candidates in the four electoral maps below.

Scroll your mouse over a map to see candidates at a glance. Click or tap on a constituency to make that one "sticky." You can then click or tap on a candidate to visit their website.

Notes about the data

The candidates' full names and party affiliations come from Elections Alberta's list of party-endorsed nominations.

As more candidates are officially nominated, they will be added to the list and the maps. Nominations close at 2 p.m. on May 11.

The candidates' photos and links to their online biographies come from official party websites, wherever possible.

If you notice an error in any of the data or if you are a candidate who would like their photo or website updated, please contact CBC Calgary data journalist Robson Fletcher at: robson.fletcher@cbc.ca