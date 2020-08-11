Pandemic may be cause of uptick in drownings in Alberta, expert says
RCMP share safety tips after most recent death
Police have found the body of a Calgary man who went missing after swimming in the Bow River, near Carseland, Sunday night.
His death is the latest during a dangerous summer on Alberta's waterways.
Kelly Carter, chief executive officer of the Lifesaving Society's Alberta and Northwest Territories chapter, said there's been an increase in drownings this year, likely due to changes in behaviour triggered by the pandemic.
"Supervised centres are the safest places for people to swim, and with the closure more people are trying to get outside," Carter said.
"As a result, we're seeing more packed, busy beaches, and more people with exposure to the water."
Carter said outdoor bodies of water carry unknown dangers, like currents, and are exposured to unpredictable changes in weather.
67 deaths since 2016
Between January 2016 and July 2020, there were 67 drowning deaths in Alberta, according to the RCMP.
Seventy-five percent of the individuals who drowned were over the age of 21, and 70 per cent of the incidents occurred on a lake or river.
From January 2020 to Aug. 7, RCMP report that there were five confirmed deaths due to drowning.
"They've been really unfortunate and tragic circumstances," Carter said.
Presumed and confirmed drownings in Alberta this summer include:
- June 10: Two teenage girls drowned when a group of young people from a Hutterite colony were swimming and canoeing on the swollen St. Mary River in southern Alberta. The body of a third teenage girl who went missing in the same incident was located on June 18.
- July 25: Gagandeep Singh Khalsa climbed down onto some rocks so his friends could snap a photo of the young man beside the frigid North Saskatchewan River, and is believed to have been swept away.
- July 27: The body of a 20-year-old man who drowned in Stafford Lake — which is located just east of Coaldale, Alta. — was recovered after rescuers spent hours looking for the victim.
- Aug. 3: A 39-year-old man drowned at Lake Annette — a popular lake in Jasper National Park.
- Aug. 8: Police said they were searching for a youth who may have drowned near Seebe Dam in southern Alberta. He had been swimming with friends and attempting to swim across the river when he was swept under the water, RCMP said in an emailed release.
- That same day, RCMP said they were also investigating two other possible drownings after bodies were found along the shoreline of a popular lake near Edmonton. The body of a woman was found on Silver Beach near Mulhurst Bay, and during a search of the same shoreline, police found the body of a man.
Reduce risks on the water
Carter said it's important to realize that drowning does not discriminate. It can happen in seconds, in just a few inches of water.
"It can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time," he said.
"I think the big takeaway here for everyone is water can be extremely dangerous and it's important to keep some safety tips in mind."
To reduce the risks of drowning and promote water-safety, the RCMP asks Albertans to remember the following:
- Children must be supervised by an adult while swimming.
- Children and inexperienced swimmers should always wear a life-jacket when in the water.
- Check both water and weather conditions before heading out on a lake or river. Weather can change and quickly become dangerous.
- Ensure there are enough life-jackets or personal floatation devices for every person on a watercraft.
- Ensure boats have a safety kit and cellphone on board in case of emergencies.
- Never operate a boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Avoid climbing rocks or cliffs near water for photo-op purposes. A selfie should never compromise your safety.
With files from Helen Pike, David Bell and CBC Edmonton
