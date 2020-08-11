Pandemic may be cause of uptick in drownings in Alberta, expert says

Police have found the body of a Calgary man who went missing after swimming in the Bow River, near Carseland, Sunday night.

His death is the latest during a dangerous summer on Alberta's waterways.

Kelly Carter, chief executive officer of the Lifesaving Society's Alberta and Northwest Territories chapter, said there's been an increase in drownings this year, likely due to changes in behaviour triggered by the pandemic.

"Supervised centres are the safest places for people to swim, and with the closure more people are trying to get outside," Carter said.

"As a result, we're seeing more packed, busy beaches, and more people with exposure to the water."

Carter said outdoor bodies of water carry unknown dangers, like currents, and are exposured to unpredictable changes in weather.

67 deaths since 2016

Between January 2016 and July 2020, there were 67 drowning deaths in Alberta, according to the RCMP.

Seventy-five percent of the individuals who drowned were over the age of 21, and 70 per cent of the incidents occurred on a lake or river.

From January 2020 to Aug. 7, RCMP report that there were five confirmed deaths due to drowning.

"They've been really unfortunate and tragic circumstances," Carter said.

Presumed and confirmed drownings in Alberta this summer include:

Reduce risks on the water

Carter said it's important to realize that drowning does not discriminate. It can happen in seconds, in just a few inches of water.

"It can happen to anyone, of any age, at any time," he said.

"I think the big takeaway here for everyone is water can be extremely dangerous and it's important to keep some safety tips in mind."

To reduce the risks of drowning and promote water-safety, the RCMP asks Albertans to remember the following: