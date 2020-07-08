Alberta doctors vote down tentative agreement with provincial government

Alberta doctors have voted against a tentative agreement with the provincial government.

The lack of resolution follows a year of bad blood between the province's 11,000 physicians and the United Conservative government, a fight that began in February 2020 when Health Minister Tyler Shandro unilaterally ended the Alberta Medical Associations' master agreement and imposed a new physician compensation framework.

The move sparked public outcry, a lawsuit, accusations on both sides of bad-faith bargaining, and doctors withdrawing services in protest.

Shandro confirmed the vote was unsuccessful in a statement late Tuesday evening.

"While this result is disappointing, it does not erase the meaningful collaboration and mutual understanding that was gained throughout this process," the health minister wrote, thanking AMA's president and board for their efforts.

"The momentum gained over the past few months will not be lost. Our government will seek to further renew our relationship with the AMA in the weeks and months to come as we work together to ensure Albertans continue to benefit from quality health care."

CBC News had previously obtained a leaked copy of the tentative agreement, which would have set the current physician services budget at the 2018-19 level of $4.6 billion and allowed the government to withhold payments from doctors if overspending was expected.

The AMA had tentatively approved the deal, subject to the member vote that finished on Tuesday. CBC has reached out to the AMA for comment.