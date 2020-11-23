Hundreds of Alberta doctors sign 3rd letter urging lockdown

Hundreds of Alberta doctors are saying the province's health-care system has already crossed the brink of disaster, and are urging officials to act swiftly with more restrictions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

A lockdown was strongly recommended in a letter signed by 341 physicians and addressed to Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Sunday evening.

It argued that the continued rise of COVID-19 cases is not sustainable for the province's health-care workers, and will impact the care all Albertans receive if left unchecked.

"We continue to break daily records of new numbers of cases, and our ICU beds are nearly full. The pandemic has begun a slow collapse of our health-care system and time is running out to reverse it," it reads.

"Health-care workers are a finite resource. We cannot continue providing adequate care at this pace."

It is the third letter this month that has been signed en masse by provincial health-care workers and sent to the government to appeal for tightened restrictions and more drastic measures.

Longer waits, cancelled surgeries

The most recent letter was written by Dr. Lana Myroniuk, an Edmonton-based physician who has a general family practice and works at the Grey Nuns Hospital.

It came as Alberta's COVID-19 case numbers were shattered on four consecutive days.

On Sunday, the province recorded 1,584 new positive cases — more new cases than Ontario, which has three times the population of Alberta.

On Monday, the province recorded 1,549 more, bringing the total active case count to 13,166. Meanwhile, there are now 328 people in hospital and 62 in intensive care. The death toll stands at 476.

No new restrictions were announced on Monday, but Hinshaw said she would be providing recommendations to the Alberta government in a cabinet meeting later in the afternoon.

"Today I will meet with the priorities implementation committee of cabinet to discuss a series of new measures to reduce the rising spread of COVID-19," Hinshaw said.

"Based on their decisions, we will provide a detailed update to Albertans tomorrow."

The letter was written by Dr. Lana Myroniuk, an Edmonton-based physician who has a general family practice and works at the Grey Nuns Hospital. (Carolyn Dunn/CBC)

Myroniuk said she wanted to raise the alarm because as the case numbers have soared, COVID-19 is no longer impacting the health of only those who contract it.

Rather, it is now enough of a force to disrupt health-care for all Albertans, she said.

"At the rate that we're going, we simply cannot continue to provide adequate care to Albertans. The current system overload is impacting not just COVID-19 patients now," Myroniuk told CBC News.

"Hip surgeries are being cancelled. There are longer waits for medical imaging, which can delay a cancer diagnosis. Entire clinics are being cancelled because the doctor or the nurse who's working is sick or in isolation and can't attend.

"So I felt I should speak up, to encourage our government to take swift action to address the pandemic — before it's too late."

'The system is not going to function'

First and foremost, Myroniuk said, is the challenge COVID-19 introduces to adequate staffing.

For example, if a single doctor or nurse heads into isolation for possible exposure to COVID-19, there are often about six or seven other health-care workers who will follow, and quarantine as close-contacts.

The hospital is then short-staffed for two weeks, with fewer nurses in the pool for coverage. Those who remain work longer hours, and more frequently, to fill the gaps.

"We are working longer hours under increasingly difficult conditions with the requirement for adequate PPE and distancing. We are covering for sick colleagues or those in isolation," the letter said.

"Some stare COVID-19 in the eyes on a daily basis. Some have even contracted it themselves."

And if an outbreak is declared at a clinic or hospital, delays — and anxiety — are not far behind, she said.

Appointments, consultations and surgeries get cancelled, which means that patients have to wait for diagnoses and treatment.

"If more of us are affected, there's just simply fewer of us to provide care. And that's why I think we can't continue at this pace," she said.

"I think everyone is exhausted and burnt out. And at the rate that we're going, at some point, the system is just not going to function."

The shoulders of a few

Dr. Jennifer Nicol is an emergency physician at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre and Foothills Medical Centre.

She is one of the Alberta physicians who signed her name to the letter, and did so in part, Nicol said, because of trends she is noticing in hospitals.

There is an increased volume of COVID-19 patients who are coming in with more serious symptoms, and being admitted to emergency departments, she said.

"Patients are coming in and requiring emergent intervention, including intubation or high flow oxygen," Nicol said.

"For example, last week … 13 out of the 18 ICU beds at the Peter Lougheed were full of COVID patients, and many of them had been admitted in a single day.

"So I think things are rapidly changing and evolving. And it's very concerning that we're not seeing a reactive implementation or a reactive change of public health measures to reflect what we're seeing in the hospital."

Nicol said that while other provincial governments, such as those in B.C. and Ontario, have introduced restrictions as cases have spiked, Alberta has not.

"It's deeply concerning to us who work in health care, and I think a large number of the public as well, that we haven't seen the same implementations and same changes to our strategy to COVID in Alberta," Nicol said.

"I wonder, how long can the decisions of many rest on the shoulders of a few.… We can only bear the brunt of these policies … and complacent behaviour in our community, as a whole, for so long."

The provincial government has yet to respond to requests for comment from CBC News.

The full text of the letter:

November 22, 2020

To: Honourable Premier Kenney, Honourable Minister Shandro and Dr. Hinshaw

Cc: Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Honourable Patty Hajdu, Honourable Travis Toews, Ms. Rachel Notley, Mr. David Shepherd

Dear Premier Kenney, Minister Shandro and Dr. Hinshaw:

I write to you as a deeply concerned Albertan, mother and physician about the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The continued rise in COVID-19 infections in Alberta is alarming. We are not on the brink of a health care system disaster — we are already in it.

No doubt, the balance between politics, the economy and health care is challenging. However, right now, health care must prevail. We continue to break daily records of new numbers of cases, and our ICU beds are nearly full. The pandemic has begun a slow collapse of our health-care system and time is running out to reverse it.

While I appreciate the stated use of evidence-based decision-making, it is imperative to understand what reality is like on the front lines. Physicians, along with our nursing, allied health, paramedic, imaging technology, administrative, service worker and housekeeping colleagues are exhausted. We are burned out. We are working longer hours under increasingly difficult conditions with the requirement for adequate PPE and distancing. We are covering for sick colleagues or those in isolation. Some stare COVID-19 in the eyes on a daily basis. Some have even contracted it themselves. Reduced staffing means added logistical work in planning for where, when and how we can safely deliver care to our patients. This impacts intensive, acute, outpatient and primary care alike.

Health-care workers are a finite resource. We cannot continue providing adequate care at this pace. This not only affects patients with COVID-19; it affects all Albertans who actively or potentially need health care. We are barrelling deeper into catastrophe with each passing day. I am not joking. I am not exaggerating.

As you enact further public health measures, I implore you to consider the sustainability of the current plan. Surge capacity measures are a reactive, not proactive, strategy. While none of us want to have a second lockdown, I do not see any alternative at present. The curve must be rapidly flattened to sustain our health-care system, our economy and our hope of a healthy future without COVID-19.

Please consider the weight of the burden you are asking health-care workers to carry. We are Albertans, too, and we are profoundly concerned about the health and welfare of our families and fellow citizens. I urge you to act now.

Yours in service,

Dr. Lana Myroniuk, BSc MD CCFP, Edmonton

On behalf of:

