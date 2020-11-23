Skip to Main Content
Hundreds of Alberta doctors sign 3rd letter urging lockdown
Calgary

Hundreds of Alberta doctors sign 3rd letter urging lockdown

Addressed to Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the letter has been signed by 341 physicians so far, and strongly recommends a second lockdown.

Health care will suffer as COVID overwhelms, says letter to Kenney, Shandro, Hinshaw

Hannah Kost · CBC News ·
Addressed to Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the letter has been signed by 341 physicians so far, and strongly recommends a second lockdown. (Shutterstock)

Hundreds of Alberta doctors are saying the province's health-care system has already crossed the brink of disaster, and are urging officials to act swiftly with more restrictions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

A lockdown was strongly recommended in a letter signed by 341 physicians and addressed to Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Sunday evening.

  • You can read the full letter at the bottom of this story

It argued that the continued rise of COVID-19 cases is not sustainable for the province's health-care workers, and will impact the care all Albertans receive if left unchecked.

"We continue to break daily records of new numbers of cases, and our ICU beds are nearly full. The pandemic has begun a slow collapse of our health-care system and time is running out to reverse it," it reads.

"Health-care workers are a finite resource. We cannot continue providing adequate care at this pace."

It is the third letter this month that has been signed en masse by provincial health-care workers and sent to the government to appeal for tightened restrictions and more drastic measures.

Longer waits, cancelled surgeries 

The most recent letter was written by Dr. Lana Myroniuk, an Edmonton-based physician who has a general family practice and works at the Grey Nuns Hospital.

It came as Alberta's COVID-19 case numbers were shattered on four consecutive days. 

On Sunday, the province recorded 1,584 new positive cases — more new cases than Ontario, which has three times the population of Alberta.

On Monday, the province recorded 1,549 more, bringing the total active case count to 13,166. Meanwhile, there are now 328 people in hospital and 62 in intensive care. The death toll stands at 476.

No new restrictions were announced on Monday, but Hinshaw said she would be providing recommendations to the Alberta government in a cabinet meeting later in the afternoon.

"Today I will meet with the priorities implementation committee of cabinet to discuss a series of new measures to reduce the rising spread of COVID-19," Hinshaw said.

"Based on their decisions, we will provide a detailed update to Albertans tomorrow."

The letter was written by Dr. Lana Myroniuk, an Edmonton-based physician who has a general family practice and works at the Grey Nuns Hospital. (Carolyn Dunn/CBC)

Myroniuk said she wanted to raise the alarm because as the case numbers have soared, COVID-19 is no longer impacting the health of only those who contract it.

Rather, it is now enough of a force to disrupt health-care for all Albertans, she said.

"At the rate that we're going, we simply cannot continue to provide adequate care to Albertans. The current system overload is impacting not just COVID-19 patients now," Myroniuk told CBC News.

"Hip surgeries are being cancelled. There are longer waits for medical imaging, which can delay a cancer diagnosis. Entire clinics are being cancelled because the doctor or the nurse who's working is sick or in isolation and can't attend.

"So I felt I should speak up, to encourage our government to take swift action to address the pandemic — before it's too late."

'The system is not going to function'

First and foremost, Myroniuk said, is the challenge COVID-19 introduces to adequate staffing.

For example, if a single doctor or nurse heads into isolation for possible exposure to COVID-19, there are often about six or seven other health-care workers who will follow, and quarantine as close-contacts.

The hospital is then short-staffed for two weeks, with fewer nurses in the pool for coverage. Those who remain work longer hours, and more frequently, to fill the gaps.

"We are working longer hours under increasingly difficult conditions with the requirement for adequate PPE and distancing. We are covering for sick colleagues or those in isolation," the letter said.

"Some stare COVID-19 in the eyes on a daily basis. Some have even contracted it themselves."

And if an outbreak is declared at a clinic or hospital, delays — and anxiety — are not far behind, she said.

Appointments, consultations and surgeries get cancelled, which means that patients have to wait for diagnoses and treatment.

"If more of us are affected, there's just simply fewer of us to provide care. And that's why I think we can't continue at this pace," she said.

"I think everyone is exhausted and burnt out. And at the rate that we're going, at some point, the system is just not going to function."

The shoulders of a few

Dr. Jennifer Nicol is an emergency physician at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre and Foothills Medical Centre.

She is one of the Alberta physicians who signed her name to the letter, and did so in part, Nicol said, because of trends she is noticing in hospitals.

There is an increased volume of COVID-19 patients who are coming in with more serious symptoms, and being admitted to emergency departments, she said.

"Patients are coming in and requiring emergent intervention, including intubation or high flow oxygen," Nicol said. 

"For example, last week … 13 out of the 18 ICU beds at the Peter Lougheed were full of COVID patients, and many of them had been admitted in a single day.

"So I think things are rapidly changing and evolving. And it's very concerning that we're not seeing a reactive implementation or a reactive change of public health measures to reflect what we're seeing in the hospital."

Nicol said that while other provincial governments, such as those in B.C. and Ontario, have introduced restrictions as cases have spiked, Alberta has not.

"It's deeply concerning to us who work in health care, and I think a large number of the public as well, that we haven't seen the same implementations and same changes to our strategy to COVID in Alberta," Nicol said.

"I wonder, how long can the decisions of many rest on the shoulders of a few.… We can only bear the brunt of these policies … and complacent behaviour in our community, as a whole, for so long."

The provincial government has yet to respond to requests for comment from CBC News.

The full text of the letter:

November 22, 2020 

To: Honourable Premier Kenney, Honourable Minister Shandro and Dr. Hinshaw 

Cc: Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Honourable Patty Hajdu, Honourable Travis Toews, Ms. Rachel Notley, Mr. David Shepherd 

Dear Premier Kenney, Minister Shandro and Dr. Hinshaw: 

I write to you as a deeply concerned Albertan, mother and physician about the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The continued rise in COVID-19 infections in Alberta is alarming. We are not on the brink of a health care system disaster — we are already in it. 

No doubt, the balance between politics, the economy and health care is challenging. However, right now, health care must prevail. We continue to break daily records of new numbers of  cases, and our ICU beds are nearly full. The pandemic has begun a slow collapse of our health-care system and time is running out to reverse it. 

While I appreciate the stated use of evidence-based decision-making, it is imperative to understand what reality is like on the front lines. Physicians, along with our nursing, allied health, paramedic, imaging technology, administrative, service worker and housekeeping colleagues are exhausted. We are burned out. We are working longer hours under increasingly difficult conditions with the requirement for adequate PPE and distancing. We are covering for sick colleagues or those in isolation. Some stare COVID-19 in the eyes on a daily basis. Some have even contracted it themselves. Reduced staffing means added logistical work in planning  for where, when and how we can safely deliver care to our patients. This impacts intensive, acute, outpatient and primary care alike. 

Health-care workers are a finite resource. We cannot continue providing adequate care at this pace. This not only affects patients with COVID-19; it affects all Albertans who actively or potentially need health care. We are barrelling deeper into catastrophe with each passing day. I am not joking. I am not exaggerating. 

As you enact further public health measures, I implore you to consider the sustainability of the current plan. Surge capacity measures are a reactive, not proactive, strategy. While none of us want to have a second lockdown, I do not see any alternative at present. The curve must be  rapidly flattened to sustain our health-care system, our economy and our hope of a healthy future without COVID-19. 

Please consider the weight of the burden you are asking health-care workers to carry. We are Albertans, too, and we are profoundly concerned about the health and welfare of our families and fellow citizens. I urge you to act now. 

Yours in service, 

Dr. Lana Myroniuk, BSc MD CCFP, Edmonton 

On behalf of: 

Dr. Zainab Abbas, MD, CCFP, Calgary, AB 

Dr. Carrie Abrahamson ,MBChB, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Bailey Adams, MD, CCFP, St. Albert 

Dr. Zahra Ahamed, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Salima Alladina, CCFP (EM), MPH, Calgary

Dr. Inoka Amarakone, MBBS, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Kathryn Anderson, MD, CCFP, (Calgary) 

Dr. Kim Anderson-Hill, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park

Dr. Eeshita Arora, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Amir Aslam, MD, MRCP(UK), MSc, CCFP, Calgary

Dr. Branden Ayotte, MD, CCFP, Drayton Valley 

Dr. Joanne Baergen, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Cara Bablitz, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Sharonjit Bains, MD, CCFP, Cochrane 

Dr. Sameena A Bajwa, MBBS, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary

Dr. Charlotte Ballermann, BSc Biochemistry, MD, FRCSC

Dr. Claire Barber, MD, PHD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Jocelyn Barber, MBBChBAO, CCFP, Calgary

Dr. Alice Bedard, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Patricia Belda, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Deanna Bellamy, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park

Dr. Athena Bennett, MD, FRCSC (General Surgery), Edmonton

Dr. Kristine Bertsch, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Seema Bhanji, MBBS, CCFP, DipABLM, Edmonton

Dr. Kamwardeep Birdi, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton

Dr. Katherine Bisby, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Michelle Bischoff, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Alix Blackshaw, MD, CCFP, Hinton 

Dr. LeeAnna Blackshaw, MD, CCFP, Olds 

Dr. Melanie Boroja, BSc MD FRCPC , Canmore 

Dr. Michael Bow 

Dr. Ellen Boyd, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Kanwar Braich, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Andrea Brown, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Paula Burke, MD, CCFP, Rimbey 

Dr. Aisling Campbell, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Lindsey Campbell, MD ,CCFP, Spruce Grove

Dr. Antonia Cappella, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Katharina Cardinal, BSc, MD, CCFP 

Dr. Frances Carr, MBChb, MSc, FRCPC, Edmonton

Dr. Neha Chadha, BSc, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Karenn Chan, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Jennifer Chan, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Edmonton

Dr. Ruoh-Yeng Chang, MD, CCFP 

Dr. Erin Chapman, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Danny Chao, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Michael Chatenay ,MD., MSC., FRCS(C) 

Dr. Shazia Chaudhry, MD, CCFP, Leduc 

Dr. Caroline Chee, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Kar Wing Cheung, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Jonathan Chi, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Shirline Chia, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Kaitlin Chivers-Wilson, MD, FRCPC, Calgary

Dr. Lily Chen, MD, CCFP, Leduc 

Dr. Jonathan Chow, DC, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Andrew Chung, MD, CCFP, Edmonton

Dr. Jodie Clark, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Lisa Coffey, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Jennifer Corrales, MD, CCFP 

Dr. Laura Coughlan, MD, FRCSC, Calgary 

Dr. Mary Cummins, FRCP, Psychiatry, Edmonton 

Dr. Melanie Currie, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove 

Dr. Jeffrey Dai, MSc, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Tara Daley, MD, FRCSC, Lethbridge 

Dr. Erica Dance, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Hajira Danial, BMedSc, MD, FRCSC, Edmonton 

Dr. Nathalie de Bruin, family physician, Calgary 

Dr. Christa Desrochers, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Leah Dettman, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Emily Devereaux, MD, CCFP, Red Deer 

Dr. Danielle Diaz, MD, CCFP, Sundre 

Dr. Mark Diaz, MD, CCFP, Sundre 

Dr. Navdeep S. Dhaliwal, B.Sc.(Hons.), MHA, MD, CCFP (EM),Edmonton

Dr. Charlene Dinakaran, BSc, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Sholeh Dezfuli, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Jocelyn Donnelly, MD, FRCS(C), Calgary 

Dr. Hanifa Dostmohamed, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Emmi Driedger, MD, FRCPC, Red Deer 

Dr. Cindy Du, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Paula Dubois, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Keltie Duggan, MD CCFP 

Dr. Lauralee Dukeshire, MD, CCFP, Red Deer County 

Dr. Fiona Dunne, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Christine East, MD, CCFP(EM), emergency physician, Calgary

Dr. Lauren Eastman, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Tamer El Mays, MD, MSc, CCFP, Airdrie 

Dr. Meghan Elkink, MD, CCFP, Cochrane 

Dr. Connie Ellis, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Alyssa England, MD, CCFP 

Dr. Andrea Estey, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Eileen Estrabillo, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Dianne Fang, MD, CCFP 

Dr. Anne Kittler Fath, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Johanna Festen, MD, PhD CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Marc-André Filion, MD, MScPT, Sylvan Lake 

Dr. Zoe Filyk, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Nathan Finkbeiner, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Will Flexer, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Lenni Folden, MD, Calgary 

Dr. Carla Foolen, MD, CCFP, Sundre 

Dr. Andrea Freitas, MD CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Susan French, MD FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Erika Fridfinnson, MD, Airdrie 

Dr. Naomi Fridhandler, MD, FRCSC, (OBGYN), High River

Dr. Stephanie Frigon, MD, CCFP, Westlock 

Dr. Christine Froelich, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Lynnsey Frunchak, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park

Dr. Melissa Fyhn, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Kathleen Game, MD, CCFP, Rocky Mountain House 

Dr. Gaylene Genge, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove 

Dr. Clarence Giang MD CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Nadia Giannakopoulos, MD, PhD, DABP, Edmonton 

Dr. Dominica Gidrewicz, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Ranbir Gill, BSc Pharm, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Ashley Gillson, MD, FRCPC 

Dr. Gregory Gilmour, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Sarah Glaze, MD, FRCSC, Calgary 

Dr. Briana Goad, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Diana Grainger, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Kate Greeff, BSc, MD, FRCSC, obstetrics and gynaecology, Grey Nuns Community Hospital 

Dr. Meera Grover, MD, CCFP (AM), Calgary 

Dr. Milli Gupta, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Ema Gye, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Sarah Hajjar, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Richard Hanelt, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Madiha Hashim, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Karmon Helmle, MD, MSc, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Katie Hermanutz, MD, CCFP, Red Deer 

Dr. Latisha Hewton-Backfat, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Hoorsheed Heydari, BSc MD CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Katy Hicks, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Mette Hoegh-Petersen, MD, CCFP, Banff 

Dr. Amanda Hogg, BSc., MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Cassandra Hoggard, MD, CCFP (COE), Okotoks 

Dr. Martha Ingles, MD, CCFP, Olds 

Dr. Kishwar Jamal, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Lindsay Jantzie, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Lisa Jin, MD, Edmonton 

Dr. Jacqueline Holm Jhass, MD, FCFP, St. Albert 

Dr. Michelle Jung, MD FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Abdul Qadir Kamran, MBBS, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Christine Kang, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Cindy Kao, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Laura KarisAllen, MD, FRCSC 

Dr. Janine Karpakis, MD, MB, Ch B, Lethbridge 

Dr. Brittnee Kegler, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Stephanie Kerwin, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Sameena Khan, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Manishi Khatter, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park 

Dr. Manisha Khurana, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Rshmi Khurana, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Allison Kirkham, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Jessica Kirkwood, MD, CCFP (AM), Edmonton 

Dr. Colleen Kjelland, MD, FRCP-EM, Edmonton 

Dr. Alex Knebel, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Brian Knight, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Hilary Kornder, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park

Dr. Sanja Kostov, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Terri Kremenik, MD, CCFP, Lethbridge 

Dr. Thara Kumar, MD, FRCPC, Red Deer

Dr. Cathryn J Kuzyk, MD CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Cynthia Kwong, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Katarzyna Kycia, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Bonnieca Islam, MD, FRCPC 

Dr. Sarah Jo, MD, CCFP, Red Deer 

Dr. Melissa Lacoursiere, BSc, MD, CCFP, Jasper

Dr. Tehseen Ladha, MD, MPH, FRCPC 

Dr. Carla Laidlaw, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove 

Dr. Cherelyn Lakusta, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Vanessa Lam, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Shawna Lamond, MD, CCFP, IBCLC, Calgary

Dr. Jade Lau, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Cindy Lee, MD, CCFP, Edmonton

Dr. Patricia Lee, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Erin Lerner, MD, CCFP, Beaumont 

Dr. Karen Leung, MD/MSc, CCFP(COE), Edmonton

Dr. Jordan Leung, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Shannon Lewicke, MD, CCFP Edmonton 

Dr. Katherine Li, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Yang Li, MD, MPH, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Lillian Lim, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Ravini Liyanaarachchi, MBBS, CCFP, Edmonton

Dr. Freda Lo, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Clinton Logan, MD CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Jason Lord MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Scott Loree, MD, CCFP, FAWM, Calgary 

Dr. Caeley Lorincz, PhD, MD CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Nadia Luca, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Trevor Luk, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Nadine Lundgren MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Sarah Mabood, MD, Airdrie , Beiseker 

Dr. Melanie Marsh-Joyal, MD, FRCPC- Psychiatry, Edmonton

Dr. Bradley Martin, BSc (Hons), MD, CCFP, Hinton

Dr. Jessica Maciejko, MD, CCFP, Sylvan Lake

Dr. Fiona Mattatall, MSc MD ,FRCSC, Calgary

Dr. Padraic McCombe, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Fort McMurray

Dr. Jamie McIntyre, MD, CCFP-EM, Red Deer

Dr. Norah McKay, MD, CCFP, Peace River 

Dr. Elizabeth McLeman, MSc, MD, CCFP (EM), Calgary

Dr. Jan McPhee MD, CCFP, MSc, BScH, Canmore

Dr. Robyn McPherson, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton

Dr. Christa McPherson, MD, CCFP, Canmore 

Dr. Sarah Meleshko, MD, CCFP(EM), Edmonton

Dr. Cassandra Millar, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Aisha Mirza, MD ,CCFP(EM), FCFP, Edmonton

Dr. Shazma Mithani, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Troy Mitchell, MD, MSc., Edmonton 

Dr. Tally Mogus, MD ,CCFP (AM), Edmonton

Dr. Suneina Mohan, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Laura Mowbrey, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Kristina Moore, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Jessica Muggli, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Joanna Mundell, MBChB, family doc, Rocky Mountain House

Dr. Ike Muotoh, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Sandy J. Murray, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Red Deer 

Dr. Sadia Nakhuda, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Fareeha Nasir, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Yasmin Nasser, MD, PhD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Jennifer Ngo, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Jennifer Nicol, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Adam Nielsen, MD, CCFP, Cochrane 

Dr. Pawel Niemczewski, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Makela Nkemdirim, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Amanda Noftall, MD, PGY 2, Calgary 

Dr. Liza Noonan, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Nadia Noordin, MD, Calgary 

Dr. Chris Novak, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Tomasz Nowacki, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Noelle O'Riordan, MD, CCFP, Castor 

Dr. Angela Ochs, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Karen Packer, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Sophie Palmer, MD, PGY-4 OBGYN resident, Edmonton

Dr. Hannah Park, MD, FRCPC (ER), Calgary 

Dr. Rakesh Patel, MBBS CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Lindsay Paton-Gay, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Jadine Paw, MD, FRCSC, Calgary 

Dr. Tessa Penrod, MD, CCFP, FCFP 

Dr. Dalynne Peters, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Krista Piebiak Patterson, MD CCFP, Spruce Grove

Dr. Aaron Pink, MD 

Dr. Nureen Pirbhai , MD, CCFP Calgary 

Dr. Natashka Pollock, MD, PhD, FRCSC, Edmonton 

Dr. Marielle Pratt, MD, CCFP, St. Albert 

Dr. Shafeena Premji, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Jennifer Puddy, MD, CCFP(EM), emergency physician, Calgary

Dr. Ayesha N Rahim, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Gurpreet Rakhra, MD, DABFM, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Samira Rashid, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Dr. Jillian Ratti, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Nelini Reddy, MBChB, Calgary 

Dr. Saurash Reddy, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Kaitlin Robertson, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Catherine Roder, MD, CCFP, Edson 

Dr. Murray Rodych, MD, CCFP, Olds 

Dr. Anne Roggensack, MD, FRCSC, Calgary 

Dr. Nicole Roper, MD, CCFP, High River 

Dr. Rebeccah Rosenblum, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Ryan Roszko, MD, CCFP, Whitecourt 

Dr. Tanya Ruman, MD, CCFP Edmonton

Dr. Kelsey Rutten, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Kristen Rylance, MD, CCFP, Rimbey 

Dr. Zahra Saleh, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove 

Dr. Naminder Sandhu, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Rachel Schachar MD, MSc, FRCSC, Calgary 

Dr. Mark Schindel, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Glenda Schoombee, MBChB, PGDipClinDerm, Cochrane

Dr. Willem Schoombee, MBChB, CCFP, Cochrane

Dr. Alexandra Seal, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Saumya Selvaraj, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Cynthia Seow, MBBS, FRACP, MSc, Calgary 

Dr. Larissa Seredycz, MD, CCFP, PC, Calgary 

Dr. Sabin Shurraw, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Faye Sirianni, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Ashima Sharma, MD, Calgary 

Dr. Annalise Shewchuk, MD CCFP, Leduc 

Dr. Alyzee Sibtain, MD, FRCPC, Red Deer 

Dr. Joanna Slusar, MD, CCFP, Olds 

Dr. Julie Smith, BSc, MD FCFP CCFP(EM), Lethbridge

Dr. Katherine Smith, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Linda Smith MD CCFP, FCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Kelly Stevens, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Dena Stockburger, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Edmonton

Dr. Hyun Ju Sung, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Dr. Andrew Swinton, MD, FCFP 

Dr. Roolan Tabassum, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Rachel Talavlikar, MD, CCFP, cTropMed, Calgary

Dr. Hesham Tarhoni, MD, FRCPC (internal medicine), Edmonton

Dr. Elana Taub, MD, Family and Sport Medicine, Calgary

Dr. Allison Theman, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Kelli Thomas, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Agnes Thompson, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Elisabeth Thompson, MD, FCFPC, Spruce Grove

Dr. Cristina Ticu, MD, PhD, CCFP 

Dr. Julie Torrie, MD, CCFP, Cochrane 

Dr. Renie Traiforos, MD, CCFP(EM), Calgary 

Dr. Tanya Tran, MD, CCFP FCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Kerri Treherne, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Nomiki Trouli, MD, Sherwood Park 

Dr. Jennifer Tse, BMSc, MD, CCFP, FRCPC, Edmonton

Dr. Alena Tse-Chang, MD FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Brent Turner, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Victoria Ung, MD CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Sheila Ung-Datta, MD, CCFP, MPH, Calgary 

Dr. Kathy Unger, MD, CCFP, Lacombe 

Dr. Declan Unsworth, MD, CCFP, Jasper 

Dr. Jessica van der Sloot, MD, CCFP, Lethbridge 

Dr. Parker Vandermeer, MD, CCFP, Rural and Remote

Dr. Ram Venkata, MBBS, FRCPCH(UK), FRCPC, Lethbridge

Dr. Frances Vettergreen, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary

Dr. Rattanjeet Vig, MSc, MD, CCFP, Calgary

Dr. Heidi Von Engelbrechten, MD, CCFP, FCFP Calgary

Dr. Sheila Wang, MD, CCFP, Red Deer 

Dr. Dhea Wallace-Chau, MD, FRCSC, CPCC, Calgary

Dr. Nicola Watkins, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Vesta Michelle Warren, MD, CCSP, FCFP 

Dr. Reggie Wawrinchuk, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Sarah Weeks, MD, FRCPC, Calgary 

Dr. Peter Wei, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Elizabeth Weninger, MD, CCFP, Hinton

Dr. Deborah White, MD, CCFP, MICGP 

Dr. Vicki Wielenga, MD, CCFP, Olds 

Dr. Uys Winterbach, MD CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Andrew S. Wong, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Kerry Wong, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton 

Dr. Edward Woo, MSc, MD, CCFP 

Dr. Laura Wood, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Sarah Wozney, MD, FRCSC, Lethbridge 

Dr. Grace Xu, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Aref Yeung, MD, CCFP(EM) Edmonton 

Dr. Rose Yeung, MD, FRCPC ,MPH 

Dr. Timothy Yeung, BSc, MD, CCFP-Anesthesia 

Dr. Carmen Young, MD, FRCSC, Edmonton 

Dr. Deidre Young, MDCM, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Diana Yu, MD, CCFP, Edmonton

Dr. Hana Yu, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Yan Yu, MD MPP MBA CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Gilbert Yuen, MD, CCFP, Calgary 

Dr. Mukarram Ali Zaidi, MBBS, CUS, MSc, MD, CPHRM, MCFP, PPP

Dr. Jon Zaozirny, MD, CCFP(EM), Edmonton 

Dr. Rieza Kristielle Zara, MD, CCFP, Edmonton 

Dr. Ivy Zuidhof, BSc, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove

With files from Jennifer Lee and Carolyn Dunn.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now