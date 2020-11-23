Hundreds of Alberta doctors sign 3rd letter urging lockdown
Health care will suffer as COVID overwhelms, says letter to Kenney, Shandro, Hinshaw
Hundreds of Alberta doctors are saying the province's health-care system has already crossed the brink of disaster, and are urging officials to act swiftly with more restrictions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
A lockdown was strongly recommended in a letter signed by 341 physicians and addressed to Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Chief Medical Officer of Heath Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Sunday evening.
It argued that the continued rise of COVID-19 cases is not sustainable for the province's health-care workers, and will impact the care all Albertans receive if left unchecked.
"We continue to break daily records of new numbers of cases, and our ICU beds are nearly full. The pandemic has begun a slow collapse of our health-care system and time is running out to reverse it," it reads.
"Health-care workers are a finite resource. We cannot continue providing adequate care at this pace."
It is the third letter this month that has been signed en masse by provincial health-care workers and sent to the government to appeal for tightened restrictions and more drastic measures.
Longer waits, cancelled surgeries
The most recent letter was written by Dr. Lana Myroniuk, an Edmonton-based physician who has a general family practice and works at the Grey Nuns Hospital.
It came as Alberta's COVID-19 case numbers were shattered on four consecutive days.
On Sunday, the province recorded 1,584 new positive cases — more new cases than Ontario, which has three times the population of Alberta.
On Monday, the province recorded 1,549 more, bringing the total active case count to 13,166. Meanwhile, there are now 328 people in hospital and 62 in intensive care. The death toll stands at 476.
No new restrictions were announced on Monday, but Hinshaw said she would be providing recommendations to the Alberta government in a cabinet meeting later in the afternoon.
"Today I will meet with the priorities implementation committee of cabinet to discuss a series of new measures to reduce the rising spread of COVID-19," Hinshaw said.
"Based on their decisions, we will provide a detailed update to Albertans tomorrow."
Myroniuk said she wanted to raise the alarm because as the case numbers have soared, COVID-19 is no longer impacting the health of only those who contract it.
Rather, it is now enough of a force to disrupt health-care for all Albertans, she said.
"At the rate that we're going, we simply cannot continue to provide adequate care to Albertans. The current system overload is impacting not just COVID-19 patients now," Myroniuk told CBC News.
"Hip surgeries are being cancelled. There are longer waits for medical imaging, which can delay a cancer diagnosis. Entire clinics are being cancelled because the doctor or the nurse who's working is sick or in isolation and can't attend.
"So I felt I should speak up, to encourage our government to take swift action to address the pandemic — before it's too late."
'The system is not going to function'
First and foremost, Myroniuk said, is the challenge COVID-19 introduces to adequate staffing.
For example, if a single doctor or nurse heads into isolation for possible exposure to COVID-19, there are often about six or seven other health-care workers who will follow, and quarantine as close-contacts.
The hospital is then short-staffed for two weeks, with fewer nurses in the pool for coverage. Those who remain work longer hours, and more frequently, to fill the gaps.
"We are working longer hours under increasingly difficult conditions with the requirement for adequate PPE and distancing. We are covering for sick colleagues or those in isolation," the letter said.
"Some stare COVID-19 in the eyes on a daily basis. Some have even contracted it themselves."
And if an outbreak is declared at a clinic or hospital, delays — and anxiety — are not far behind, she said.
Appointments, consultations and surgeries get cancelled, which means that patients have to wait for diagnoses and treatment.
"If more of us are affected, there's just simply fewer of us to provide care. And that's why I think we can't continue at this pace," she said.
"I think everyone is exhausted and burnt out. And at the rate that we're going, at some point, the system is just not going to function."
The shoulders of a few
Dr. Jennifer Nicol is an emergency physician at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre and Foothills Medical Centre.
She is one of the Alberta physicians who signed her name to the letter, and did so in part, Nicol said, because of trends she is noticing in hospitals.
There is an increased volume of COVID-19 patients who are coming in with more serious symptoms, and being admitted to emergency departments, she said.
"Patients are coming in and requiring emergent intervention, including intubation or high flow oxygen," Nicol said.
"For example, last week … 13 out of the 18 ICU beds at the Peter Lougheed were full of COVID patients, and many of them had been admitted in a single day.
"So I think things are rapidly changing and evolving. And it's very concerning that we're not seeing a reactive implementation or a reactive change of public health measures to reflect what we're seeing in the hospital."
Nicol said that while other provincial governments, such as those in B.C. and Ontario, have introduced restrictions as cases have spiked, Alberta has not.
"It's deeply concerning to us who work in health care, and I think a large number of the public as well, that we haven't seen the same implementations and same changes to our strategy to COVID in Alberta," Nicol said.
"I wonder, how long can the decisions of many rest on the shoulders of a few.… We can only bear the brunt of these policies … and complacent behaviour in our community, as a whole, for so long."
The provincial government has yet to respond to requests for comment from CBC News.
The full text of the letter:
November 22, 2020
To: Honourable Premier Kenney, Honourable Minister Shandro and Dr. Hinshaw
Cc: Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, Honourable Patty Hajdu, Honourable Travis Toews, Ms. Rachel Notley, Mr. David Shepherd
Dear Premier Kenney, Minister Shandro and Dr. Hinshaw:
I write to you as a deeply concerned Albertan, mother and physician about the raging COVID-19 pandemic. The continued rise in COVID-19 infections in Alberta is alarming. We are not on the brink of a health care system disaster — we are already in it.
No doubt, the balance between politics, the economy and health care is challenging. However, right now, health care must prevail. We continue to break daily records of new numbers of cases, and our ICU beds are nearly full. The pandemic has begun a slow collapse of our health-care system and time is running out to reverse it.
While I appreciate the stated use of evidence-based decision-making, it is imperative to understand what reality is like on the front lines. Physicians, along with our nursing, allied health, paramedic, imaging technology, administrative, service worker and housekeeping colleagues are exhausted. We are burned out. We are working longer hours under increasingly difficult conditions with the requirement for adequate PPE and distancing. We are covering for sick colleagues or those in isolation. Some stare COVID-19 in the eyes on a daily basis. Some have even contracted it themselves. Reduced staffing means added logistical work in planning for where, when and how we can safely deliver care to our patients. This impacts intensive, acute, outpatient and primary care alike.
Health-care workers are a finite resource. We cannot continue providing adequate care at this pace. This not only affects patients with COVID-19; it affects all Albertans who actively or potentially need health care. We are barrelling deeper into catastrophe with each passing day. I am not joking. I am not exaggerating.
As you enact further public health measures, I implore you to consider the sustainability of the current plan. Surge capacity measures are a reactive, not proactive, strategy. While none of us want to have a second lockdown, I do not see any alternative at present. The curve must be rapidly flattened to sustain our health-care system, our economy and our hope of a healthy future without COVID-19.
Please consider the weight of the burden you are asking health-care workers to carry. We are Albertans, too, and we are profoundly concerned about the health and welfare of our families and fellow citizens. I urge you to act now.
Yours in service,
Dr. Lana Myroniuk, BSc MD CCFP, Edmonton
On behalf of:
Dr. Zainab Abbas, MD, CCFP, Calgary, AB
Dr. Carrie Abrahamson ,MBChB, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Bailey Adams, MD, CCFP, St. Albert
Dr. Zahra Ahamed, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Salima Alladina, CCFP (EM), MPH, Calgary
Dr. Inoka Amarakone, MBBS, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Kathryn Anderson, MD, CCFP, (Calgary)
Dr. Kim Anderson-Hill, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park
Dr. Eeshita Arora, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Amir Aslam, MD, MRCP(UK), MSc, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Branden Ayotte, MD, CCFP, Drayton Valley
Dr. Joanne Baergen, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Cara Bablitz, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Sharonjit Bains, MD, CCFP, Cochrane
Dr. Sameena A Bajwa, MBBS, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary
Dr. Charlotte Ballermann, BSc Biochemistry, MD, FRCSC
Dr. Claire Barber, MD, PHD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Jocelyn Barber, MBBChBAO, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Alice Bedard, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Patricia Belda, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Deanna Bellamy, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park
Dr. Athena Bennett, MD, FRCSC (General Surgery), Edmonton
Dr. Kristine Bertsch, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Seema Bhanji, MBBS, CCFP, DipABLM, Edmonton
Dr. Kamwardeep Birdi, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Katherine Bisby, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Michelle Bischoff, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Alix Blackshaw, MD, CCFP, Hinton
Dr. LeeAnna Blackshaw, MD, CCFP, Olds
Dr. Melanie Boroja, BSc MD FRCPC , Canmore
Dr. Michael Bow
Dr. Ellen Boyd, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Kanwar Braich, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Andrea Brown, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Paula Burke, MD, CCFP, Rimbey
Dr. Aisling Campbell, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Lindsey Campbell, MD ,CCFP, Spruce Grove
Dr. Antonia Cappella, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Katharina Cardinal, BSc, MD, CCFP
Dr. Frances Carr, MBChb, MSc, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Neha Chadha, BSc, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Karenn Chan, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Jennifer Chan, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Ruoh-Yeng Chang, MD, CCFP
Dr. Erin Chapman, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Danny Chao, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Michael Chatenay ,MD., MSC., FRCS(C)
Dr. Shazia Chaudhry, MD, CCFP, Leduc
Dr. Caroline Chee, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Kar Wing Cheung, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Jonathan Chi, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Shirline Chia, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Kaitlin Chivers-Wilson, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Lily Chen, MD, CCFP, Leduc
Dr. Jonathan Chow, DC, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Andrew Chung, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Jodie Clark, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Lisa Coffey, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Jennifer Corrales, MD, CCFP
Dr. Laura Coughlan, MD, FRCSC, Calgary
Dr. Mary Cummins, FRCP, Psychiatry, Edmonton
Dr. Melanie Currie, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove
Dr. Jeffrey Dai, MSc, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Tara Daley, MD, FRCSC, Lethbridge
Dr. Erica Dance, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Hajira Danial, BMedSc, MD, FRCSC, Edmonton
Dr. Nathalie de Bruin, family physician, Calgary
Dr. Christa Desrochers, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Leah Dettman, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Emily Devereaux, MD, CCFP, Red Deer
Dr. Danielle Diaz, MD, CCFP, Sundre
Dr. Mark Diaz, MD, CCFP, Sundre
Dr. Navdeep S. Dhaliwal, B.Sc.(Hons.), MHA, MD, CCFP (EM),Edmonton
Dr. Charlene Dinakaran, BSc, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Sholeh Dezfuli, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Jocelyn Donnelly, MD, FRCS(C), Calgary
Dr. Hanifa Dostmohamed, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Emmi Driedger, MD, FRCPC, Red Deer
Dr. Cindy Du, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Paula Dubois, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Keltie Duggan, MD CCFP
Dr. Lauralee Dukeshire, MD, CCFP, Red Deer County
Dr. Fiona Dunne, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Christine East, MD, CCFP(EM), emergency physician, Calgary
Dr. Lauren Eastman, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Tamer El Mays, MD, MSc, CCFP, Airdrie
Dr. Meghan Elkink, MD, CCFP, Cochrane
Dr. Connie Ellis, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Alyssa England, MD, CCFP
Dr. Andrea Estey, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Eileen Estrabillo, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Dianne Fang, MD, CCFP
Dr. Anne Kittler Fath, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Johanna Festen, MD, PhD CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Marc-André Filion, MD, MScPT, Sylvan Lake
Dr. Zoe Filyk, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Nathan Finkbeiner, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Will Flexer, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Lenni Folden, MD, Calgary
Dr. Carla Foolen, MD, CCFP, Sundre
Dr. Andrea Freitas, MD CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Susan French, MD FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Erika Fridfinnson, MD, Airdrie
Dr. Naomi Fridhandler, MD, FRCSC, (OBGYN), High River
Dr. Stephanie Frigon, MD, CCFP, Westlock
Dr. Christine Froelich, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Lynnsey Frunchak, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park
Dr. Melissa Fyhn, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Kathleen Game, MD, CCFP, Rocky Mountain House
Dr. Gaylene Genge, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove
Dr. Clarence Giang MD CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Nadia Giannakopoulos, MD, PhD, DABP, Edmonton
Dr. Dominica Gidrewicz, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Ranbir Gill, BSc Pharm, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Ashley Gillson, MD, FRCPC
Dr. Gregory Gilmour, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Sarah Glaze, MD, FRCSC, Calgary
Dr. Briana Goad, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Diana Grainger, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary
Dr. Kate Greeff, BSc, MD, FRCSC, obstetrics and gynaecology, Grey Nuns Community Hospital
Dr. Meera Grover, MD, CCFP (AM), Calgary
Dr. Milli Gupta, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Ema Gye, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Sarah Hajjar, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Richard Hanelt, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Madiha Hashim, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Karmon Helmle, MD, MSc, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Katie Hermanutz, MD, CCFP, Red Deer
Dr. Latisha Hewton-Backfat, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Hoorsheed Heydari, BSc MD CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Katy Hicks, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Mette Hoegh-Petersen, MD, CCFP, Banff
Dr. Amanda Hogg, BSc., MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Cassandra Hoggard, MD, CCFP (COE), Okotoks
Dr. Martha Ingles, MD, CCFP, Olds
Dr. Kishwar Jamal, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Lindsay Jantzie, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Lisa Jin, MD, Edmonton
Dr. Jacqueline Holm Jhass, MD, FCFP, St. Albert
Dr. Michelle Jung, MD FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Abdul Qadir Kamran, MBBS, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary
Dr. Christine Kang, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Cindy Kao, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Laura KarisAllen, MD, FRCSC
Dr. Janine Karpakis, MD, MB, Ch B, Lethbridge
Dr. Brittnee Kegler, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Stephanie Kerwin, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Sameena Khan, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Manishi Khatter, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park
Dr. Manisha Khurana, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Rshmi Khurana, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Allison Kirkham, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Jessica Kirkwood, MD, CCFP (AM), Edmonton
Dr. Colleen Kjelland, MD, FRCP-EM, Edmonton
Dr. Alex Knebel, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Brian Knight, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Hilary Kornder, MD, CCFP, Sherwood Park
Dr. Sanja Kostov, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Terri Kremenik, MD, CCFP, Lethbridge
Dr. Thara Kumar, MD, FRCPC, Red Deer
Dr. Cathryn J Kuzyk, MD CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Cynthia Kwong, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Katarzyna Kycia, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Bonnieca Islam, MD, FRCPC
Dr. Sarah Jo, MD, CCFP, Red Deer
Dr. Melissa Lacoursiere, BSc, MD, CCFP, Jasper
Dr. Tehseen Ladha, MD, MPH, FRCPC
Dr. Carla Laidlaw, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove
Dr. Cherelyn Lakusta, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Vanessa Lam, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Shawna Lamond, MD, CCFP, IBCLC, Calgary
Dr. Jade Lau, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Cindy Lee, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Patricia Lee, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Erin Lerner, MD, CCFP, Beaumont
Dr. Karen Leung, MD/MSc, CCFP(COE), Edmonton
Dr. Jordan Leung, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Shannon Lewicke, MD, CCFP Edmonton
Dr. Katherine Li, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Yang Li, MD, MPH, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Lillian Lim, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Ravini Liyanaarachchi, MBBS, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Freda Lo, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Clinton Logan, MD CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Jason Lord MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Scott Loree, MD, CCFP, FAWM, Calgary
Dr. Caeley Lorincz, PhD, MD CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Nadia Luca, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Trevor Luk, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Nadine Lundgren MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Sarah Mabood, MD, Airdrie , Beiseker
Dr. Melanie Marsh-Joyal, MD, FRCPC- Psychiatry, Edmonton
Dr. Bradley Martin, BSc (Hons), MD, CCFP, Hinton
Dr. Jessica Maciejko, MD, CCFP, Sylvan Lake
Dr. Fiona Mattatall, MSc MD ,FRCSC, Calgary
Dr. Padraic McCombe, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Fort McMurray
Dr. Jamie McIntyre, MD, CCFP-EM, Red Deer
Dr. Norah McKay, MD, CCFP, Peace River
Dr. Elizabeth McLeman, MSc, MD, CCFP (EM), Calgary
Dr. Jan McPhee MD, CCFP, MSc, BScH, Canmore
Dr. Robyn McPherson, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Christa McPherson, MD, CCFP, Canmore
Dr. Sarah Meleshko, MD, CCFP(EM), Edmonton
Dr. Cassandra Millar, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Aisha Mirza, MD ,CCFP(EM), FCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Shazma Mithani, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Troy Mitchell, MD, MSc., Edmonton
Dr. Tally Mogus, MD ,CCFP (AM), Edmonton
Dr. Suneina Mohan, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Laura Mowbrey, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Kristina Moore, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Jessica Muggli, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Joanna Mundell, MBChB, family doc, Rocky Mountain House
Dr. Ike Muotoh, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Sandy J. Murray, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Red Deer
Dr. Sadia Nakhuda, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Fareeha Nasir, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Yasmin Nasser, MD, PhD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Jennifer Ngo, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Jennifer Nicol, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Adam Nielsen, MD, CCFP, Cochrane
Dr. Pawel Niemczewski, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Makela Nkemdirim, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Amanda Noftall, MD, PGY 2, Calgary
Dr. Liza Noonan, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Nadia Noordin, MD, Calgary
Dr. Chris Novak, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Tomasz Nowacki, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Noelle O'Riordan, MD, CCFP, Castor
Dr. Angela Ochs, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Karen Packer, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Sophie Palmer, MD, PGY-4 OBGYN resident, Edmonton
Dr. Hannah Park, MD, FRCPC (ER), Calgary
Dr. Rakesh Patel, MBBS CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Lindsay Paton-Gay, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Jadine Paw, MD, FRCSC, Calgary
Dr. Tessa Penrod, MD, CCFP, FCFP
Dr. Dalynne Peters, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Krista Piebiak Patterson, MD CCFP, Spruce Grove
Dr. Aaron Pink, MD
Dr. Nureen Pirbhai , MD, CCFP Calgary
Dr. Natashka Pollock, MD, PhD, FRCSC, Edmonton
Dr. Marielle Pratt, MD, CCFP, St. Albert
Dr. Shafeena Premji, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Jennifer Puddy, MD, CCFP(EM), emergency physician, Calgary
Dr. Ayesha N Rahim, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Gurpreet Rakhra, MD, DABFM, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Samira Rashid, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Dr. Jillian Ratti, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Nelini Reddy, MBChB, Calgary
Dr. Saurash Reddy, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Kaitlin Robertson, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Catherine Roder, MD, CCFP, Edson
Dr. Murray Rodych, MD, CCFP, Olds
Dr. Anne Roggensack, MD, FRCSC, Calgary
Dr. Nicole Roper, MD, CCFP, High River
Dr. Rebeccah Rosenblum, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Ryan Roszko, MD, CCFP, Whitecourt
Dr. Tanya Ruman, MD, CCFP Edmonton
Dr. Kelsey Rutten, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Kristen Rylance, MD, CCFP, Rimbey
Dr. Zahra Saleh, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove
Dr. Naminder Sandhu, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Rachel Schachar MD, MSc, FRCSC, Calgary
Dr. Mark Schindel, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Glenda Schoombee, MBChB, PGDipClinDerm, Cochrane
Dr. Willem Schoombee, MBChB, CCFP, Cochrane
Dr. Alexandra Seal, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Saumya Selvaraj, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Cynthia Seow, MBBS, FRACP, MSc, Calgary
Dr. Larissa Seredycz, MD, CCFP, PC, Calgary
Dr. Sabin Shurraw, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Faye Sirianni, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Ashima Sharma, MD, Calgary
Dr. Annalise Shewchuk, MD CCFP, Leduc
Dr. Alyzee Sibtain, MD, FRCPC, Red Deer
Dr. Joanna Slusar, MD, CCFP, Olds
Dr. Julie Smith, BSc, MD FCFP CCFP(EM), Lethbridge
Dr. Katherine Smith, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Linda Smith MD CCFP, FCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Kelly Stevens, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Dena Stockburger, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Hyun Ju Sung, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Dr. Andrew Swinton, MD, FCFP
Dr. Roolan Tabassum, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Rachel Talavlikar, MD, CCFP, cTropMed, Calgary
Dr. Hesham Tarhoni, MD, FRCPC (internal medicine), Edmonton
Dr. Elana Taub, MD, Family and Sport Medicine, Calgary
Dr. Allison Theman, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Kelli Thomas, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Agnes Thompson, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Elisabeth Thompson, MD, FCFPC, Spruce Grove
Dr. Cristina Ticu, MD, PhD, CCFP
Dr. Julie Torrie, MD, CCFP, Cochrane
Dr. Renie Traiforos, MD, CCFP(EM), Calgary
Dr. Tanya Tran, MD, CCFP FCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Kerri Treherne, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Nomiki Trouli, MD, Sherwood Park
Dr. Jennifer Tse, BMSc, MD, CCFP, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Alena Tse-Chang, MD FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Brent Turner, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Victoria Ung, MD CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Sheila Ung-Datta, MD, CCFP, MPH, Calgary
Dr. Kathy Unger, MD, CCFP, Lacombe
Dr. Declan Unsworth, MD, CCFP, Jasper
Dr. Jessica van der Sloot, MD, CCFP, Lethbridge
Dr. Parker Vandermeer, MD, CCFP, Rural and Remote
Dr. Ram Venkata, MBBS, FRCPCH(UK), FRCPC, Lethbridge
Dr. Frances Vettergreen, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary
Dr. Rattanjeet Vig, MSc, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Heidi Von Engelbrechten, MD, CCFP, FCFP Calgary
Dr. Sheila Wang, MD, CCFP, Red Deer
Dr. Dhea Wallace-Chau, MD, FRCSC, CPCC, Calgary
Dr. Nicola Watkins, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Vesta Michelle Warren, MD, CCSP, FCFP
Dr. Reggie Wawrinchuk, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Sarah Weeks, MD, FRCPC, Calgary
Dr. Peter Wei, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Elizabeth Weninger, MD, CCFP, Hinton
Dr. Deborah White, MD, CCFP, MICGP
Dr. Vicki Wielenga, MD, CCFP, Olds
Dr. Uys Winterbach, MD CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Andrew S. Wong, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Kerry Wong, MD, FRCPC, Edmonton
Dr. Edward Woo, MSc, MD, CCFP
Dr. Laura Wood, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Sarah Wozney, MD, FRCSC, Lethbridge
Dr. Grace Xu, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Aref Yeung, MD, CCFP(EM) Edmonton
Dr. Rose Yeung, MD, FRCPC ,MPH
Dr. Timothy Yeung, BSc, MD, CCFP-Anesthesia
Dr. Carmen Young, MD, FRCSC, Edmonton
Dr. Deidre Young, MDCM, CCFP, FCFP, Calgary
Dr. Diana Yu, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Hana Yu, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Yan Yu, MD MPP MBA CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Gilbert Yuen, MD, CCFP, Calgary
Dr. Mukarram Ali Zaidi, MBBS, CUS, MSc, MD, CPHRM, MCFP, PPP
Dr. Jon Zaozirny, MD, CCFP(EM), Edmonton
Dr. Rieza Kristielle Zara, MD, CCFP, Edmonton
Dr. Ivy Zuidhof, BSc, MD, CCFP, Spruce Grove
