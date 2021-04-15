Alberta doctor dies from COVID-19

A doctor in Lethbridge, Alta., has died from complications of COVID-19.

Dr. Wayne John Edwards died on Tuesday at the age of 66. Alberta Health says the source of the doctor's exposure is unknown.

"With great sorrow, we recognize the death of a Lethbridge physician related to COVID-19," said the Alberta Medical Association on social media.

"So many Albertans have lost loved ones and friends to this terrible disease. The physician community joins in mourning a colleague and leader of his health community."

Edwards is the seventh Alberta health-care worker — and the second doctor — to die from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Alberta Health.

An unidentified doctor from the Calgary zone was reported to have died from the virus in January.

According to an obituary posted on Wednesday, Edwards was born in Trinidad and migrated to Canada in 1995, settling first in Nova Scotia before moving in 2003 to Lethbridge, where he and his family became Canadian citizens.

"Our thanks go out to the doctors and nurses at the ICU who worked valiantly to save Wayne's life," his obituary said.