Alberta's ethics commissioner investigating whether premier interfered with administration of justice

Alberta's ethics commissioner is launching an investigation into whether Premier Danielle Smith interfered with the administration of justice tied to COVID-19 prosecutions.

In a statement sent to media by the premier's office Monday, a spokesperson said the premier welcomes the investigation.

"[The premier] is fully co-operating with the commissioner, and is confident this examination will confirm there has been no such interference," wrote Rebecca Polak in an email.

The Opposition NDP have been calling for an independent investigation since a video was released of a phone call Smith had with Calgary street pastor Artur Pawloski in which they discussed his criminal case just weeks before his trial on pandemic-related charges was set to begin.

In a letter sent to the ethics commissioner on March 31, NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir wrote that the video formed the basis of his complaint.

"This entire conversation is deeply problematic on many fronts, including its implications for rule of law, judicial independence and our democracy," Sabir wrote.

More to come.