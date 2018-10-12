Alberta farmers hope warm weather means crops can finally be harvested

Alberta farmers are hoping warm weather next week will give them the chance to finally get their crops off wet fields before winter.

This follows a warning to the Alberta government this week by provincial farm groups about an estimated $3 billion in unharvested crops sitting out and word that two Alberta counties have declared a state of agricultural emergency.

Greg Hawkwood, who farms in the Madden area, just north of Calgary, is remaining optimistic, hoping to see more dry wind in the days ahead, especially if it comes with sun and heat.

Thanks to the recent snow and wet weather, he hasn't been able to harvest his barley and canola.

"We just need Mother Nature to give us a good fall and we should be okay," he said.

The latest Alberta Crop Report says only half of the province's overall crop has been harvested so far.

Humphrey Banack with the Alberta Federation of Agriculture says all these weather-related problems could affect crop quality and quantity and farm income.

"This probably won't break us as farmers but it's going to severely hit our bottom line income," he said.

The provincial government says it's ready to streamline the crop insurance process to help.

"This year's harvest is a tough one. Certainly worse than last year at this time. I know farmers are a resilient bunch. We've been through poor conditions before and I am confident we will get through this adversity once again," said Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier in an emailed statement.

"I am in close contact with the crop commissions and I just spoke with some of them [Friday] about this year's harvest conditions. Both the ministry of agriculture and forestry and the Agriculture Financial Services Corporation have learned some important lessons from the challenges of previous tough harvests over the last few years."

Carlier said he's aware of two counties which have declared a state of agricultural emergency — Lac. Ste. Anne and Stettler.

But for now, Hawkwood says a lot of farmers are simply hoping for enough warm weather to get the job done.

"Oh yeah there's big urgency because all the bills are coming due here at the end of the month," he said.

Hawkwood adds there is a silver lining.

After an extremely dry summer, he says all this moisture means a good start for better soil conditions next year.