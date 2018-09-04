Alberta property crime dips with $10M RCMP strategy, officials say

Officials say a multi-million-dollar crime reduction strategy launched in Alberta in the spring is already showing substantial results.

From January to July of this year, property crimes reported to all Alberta RCMP detachments — excluding fraud, mischief and arson — were down nine per cent compared to the same period in 2017, RCMP said at a Tuesday news conference.

Rural detachments reported an 11-per-cent drop.

There have been 648 fewer vehicle thefts, 366 fewer break-ins, and 2,358 fewer thefts in Alberta so far this year.

"The rural crime reduction strategy is working. In the six months since we announced $10-million in funding for a seven-point action plan, RCMP have recorded a noticeable decrease in property crimes," said Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley.

RCMP say their statistics indicate there has been a big dip in the property crime rate since the introduction in March of a new crime reduction strategy. (Helen Pike/CBC)

"It's about giving the police the tools to work more effectively and more strategically."

The strategy was launched in March with an emphasis on enhanced intelligence and information sharing, dedicated resources to apprehend repeat offenders and reduced administrative burdens on officers.

"We made a commitment to Albertans and we are delivering on that commitment. Midway through the first year of implementing our crime reduction strategy, property crime is down across the province," said RCMP Deputy Commissioner Todd Shean.

"As the rural police force of Alberta, we are committed to ensuring this trend continues in every category in every community throughout Alberta."

Focus on repeat offenders

Ganley said the establishment of regional crime reduction units — that include civilian analysts and intelligence specialists — has had especially good success at catching repeat, prolific offenders.

Those units have made over 500 arrests representing over 1,600 charges, police said.

RCMP Supt. Peter Tewfik — who is in charge of crime reduction strategies for the province — says the statistics for July are particularly encouraging.

"This past July, property crime in all Alberta RCMP detachments has decreased 17 per cent compared to the same month last year. For that month in just our rural detachments, property crime is down 25 per cent," he said.

Tewfik said he realizes statistics tend to fluctuate, but he says he's confident the evidence shows the province is on the right track with its crime reduction strategy.