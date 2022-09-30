Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations surge with increase of 137 people in 1 week
Province says work is being done to boost hospital capacity and prepare for further surge
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations are spiking and experts say the big question now is how high the fall surge will go.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus jumped from 843 last week to 980 this week — an increase of 137 people in one week.
In intensive care, the number of patients with COVID-19 has nearly doubled in the last three weeks.
Noel Gibney, professor emeritus of critical care medicine at the University of Alberta, said that was "significantly concerning," and that he expects the numbers to continue to rise.
"It's pretty clear that COVID-19, in its BA.5 instance, is now making a surge in Alberta," he said.
Over the past three weeks, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has shot up by 23 per cent. Craig Jenne, an infectious disease expert at the University of Calgary, said a fall surge was expected.
"We've seen some hints of this coming. We've [seen] some increased virus in wastewater, we had seen some reporting of increased school absences," Jenne said, adding the question now is how high the wave will go.
"Although we have reassuring data from some other provinces that cases will go up but not overwhelm the healthcare system, we do have to remember here in Alberta, we still have a very strained healthcare system. We have a significant delay in many other health needs."
The province says work is being done to boost hospital capacity and prepare for a further surge.
With files from Jennifer Lee
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?