What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, Sept. 9

Five schools in northern Alberta have been made exempt from the province's mandatory masking rules in hallways and common areas due to their smaller class sizes.

CBC News has confirmed 23 schools across the province have identified cases of COVID-19 among their school populations, including nine schools in Calgary.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says since Sept. 1, Alberta Health Services has reported 11 cases were present "while infectious" at 11 schools.

619 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta over the Labour Day long weekend, Hinshaw said Tuesday.

The province's active case tally as of Tuesday afternoon now sits at 1,692 — a 277-case increase since last Friday, when total cases where recorded at 1,415.

By Monday's end, 45 people were being treated in Alberta hospitals for COVID-19, including 10 in ICU beds.

Five new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 247.

There is an outbreak at the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald in Edmonton, where seven staff have tested positive.

On Monday, the province hit a new record for most tests completed in a single day, at 12,561.

Residents and the families of residents of Edmonton's Good Samaritan Society, where 32 people have died of COVID-19, have launched an effort to bring a $20-million class-action lawsuit against the care centre.

Hinshaw is expected to give another provincial update at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday and CBC News will carry it live on the website and on Facebook.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, approved a plan that allows students attending classes in La Crete and Buffalo Head Prairie in northern Alberta to move through hallways and common areas with their faces uncovered.

Fort Vermilion School Division superintendent Michael McMann said Tuesday the school division's smaller class sizes allow staff to keep everyone two metres apart, as the province requires.

Students will also be strictly cohorted with one teacher throughout the day, including high school students studying multiple subjects. Only one class can be in a school hallway at once, and only one student in a bathroom at a time, he said.

As of Sept. 8, CBC News confirmed 23 schools across the province have cases of COVID-19, including nine schools in Calgary.

Hinshaw says the cases in schools are not unexpected.

"We know that in places where community transmission is rising that we will see cases coming into schools, and our job is to prevent that from spreading in the school. But it is also our collective job to try to bring that community transmission down so there is less likelihood of introduction into the school," she said.

In Edmonton, schools include Archbishop MacDonald High School, Louis St. Laurent, École Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc and Ross Sheppard High, a public school in northwest Edmonton that has sent nearly 100 students into isolation.

Individual coronavirus cases have also been identified Calgary schools including Divine Mercy Catholic Elementary, Bowness High School, Bridlewood School, St. Angela School, Lester B. Pearson High School, Notre Dame High School, St. Wilfrid Elementary School, St. Francis High School and Arbour Lake School.

Raymond High School in Raymond and Lawrence Grassi Middle School in Canmore are also dealing with individual cases.

Hinshaw said that students and staff are being asked to isolate if they come into close contact with an infectious case, which means spending 15 minutes or more near that person. She says as of yet, no one has picked up an infection from a school.

AHS said that a single case in a school population is not considered an outbreak, so no case-specific details will be shared. The schools in southern Alberta will remain open to in-person learning as staff work closely with AHS to "ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students."

Residents and families of residents of an Edmonton care centre where 32 people have died of COVID-19 have launched an effort to bring a $20-million class-action lawsuit against the Good Samaritan Society.

The plaintiffs — Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre residents and their families — allege that negligence and deficiencies in care contributed to residents contracting and in some cases dying of COVID-19. None of the allegations made in the filed statement of claim have been proven in court.

The Calgary Board of Education released a how-to guide on what back to school will look like. Here's a look from elementary to high school. 2:46

CBC News is following four families as they navigate the return to school in the midst of the global pandemic, tracing how the reopening impacts them before and during the return. Here's the first instalment: Getting ready for school.

CBC Calgary also wants to hear from Alberta's parents, students and teachers in regards to how the process has gone so far.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Tuesday:

Calgary zone : 732, up from 638.

: 732, up from 638. Edmonton zone : 648, up from 544.

: 648, up from 544. North zone : 212, up from 171.

: 212, up from 171. Central zone : 52, up from 40.

: 52, up from 40. South zone : 38, up from 36.

: 38, up from 36. Unknown: 10, up from 4.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 10:51 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Canada had 133,748 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 116,357 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,192.

British Columbia is ordering nightclubs and stand-alone banquet halls closed, ending the sale of liquor at restaurants past 10 p.m. and telling venues to reduce the volume from music or other sources to conversational levels, as cases of COVID-19 continue to spike in the province.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. was experiencing a "second ripple" of cases of COVID-19 and that she was looking at bringing in new measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

A team of researchers at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, Ont., is monitoring wastewater in Durham Region with the aim of giving public health units around the province a COVID-19 early warning system. One key feature of monitoring wastewater is that it can detect the virus before people show the symptoms that would prompt them to get tested.

Such a finding from a particular sewage treatment plant could show the local public health unit which part of its community is seeing evidence of infections. In turn, that could help officials decide where to direct testing resources in an effort to track down individual COVID-19 cases.

Hoping to avoid what some have termed a "twindemic" — an influx of people becoming ill as influenza and the new coronavirus circulate at the same time — health experts say it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this season.

The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokesperson said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

Canada has announced that it has signed deals with four U.S. companies to reserve millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines under development in an effort to make sure Canadians are at "the front of the line" when a vaccine becomes available.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.