What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Sept. 8

The latest:

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Bridlewood School, St. Angela School and Lester B. Pearson High School in Calgary, as well as Raymond High School in Raymond and Lawrence Grassi Middle School in Canmore, have all reported in letters to parents that a case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed.

AHS said that a single case in a school population is not considered an outbreak, so no case-specific details will be shared. All five facilities will remain open to in-person learning as the schools work closely with AHS to "ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students."

Several staff members from the Misericordia Community Hospital are in self-isolation after possible exposure to COVID-19 at a social gathering.

Spokesperson Karen Diaper said in an emailed statement Monday that Covenant Health was aware of an "off-site social event that was attended by a number of staff last month." Diaper said that staff members were wearing masks and practicing physical distancing at the gathering.

Alberta Health Services is looking at pooled testing for COVID-19, which combines individual swab samples into a single batch for testing, and hopes it will eventually reduce labour, supply use and even turnaround time.

The program is geared toward asymptomatic testing, and the success of a widespread pooling strategy could mean a two point five to three-fold increase in testing capacity, currently at 8,500 to 10,000 per day, AHS said.

The Calgary Board of Education says families who registered late for yellow bus service can expect waits of up to two months before their child can get a seat, because the CBE is required to contact trace on all yellow school buses this year if a student or driver tests positive.

Meanwhile, fears over the spread of COVID-19 on Edmonton school buses are contributing to a citywide driver shortage — and students are expected to face delays in getting to class for weeks to come.

(CBC)

Social assistance caseloads in Alberta have dropped dramatically during the pandemic, with the provincial government providing income support to roughly 10,000 fewer households since March.

Albertans who had previously been receiving income support from the province but started receiving federal CERB payments have seen the provincial benefits clawed back.

The province exempts some of the federal benefit from its income-support calculations, but for thousands of people receiving $2,000 per month under CERB, it adds up to a complete elimination of their provincial social assistance.

The Calgary Board of Education released a how-to guide on what back to school will look like. Here's a look from elementary to high school. 2:46

CBC News is following four families as they navigate the return to school in the midst of the global pandemic, tracing how the reopening impacts them before and during the return. Here's the first instalment: Getting ready for school.

CBC Calgary also wants to hear from Alberta's parents, students and teachers in regards to how the process has gone so far.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday:

Calgary zone : 638, down from 639 Friday.

: 638, down from 639 Friday. Edmonton zone : 544, up from 527 Friday.

: 544, up from 527 Friday. North zone : 171, down from 174.

: 171, down from 174. Central zone : 40, up from 36.

: 40, up from 36. South zone : 36, up from 35.

: 36, up from 35. Unknown: 4.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

(CBC)

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 8:20 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 132,142 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 116,357 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,184.

Hoping to avoid what some have termed a "twindemic" — an influx of people becoming ill as influenza and the new coronavirus circulate at the same time — health experts say it's more important than ever to get the flu shot this season.

Nearly three-quarters of the 3.4 million Canadians who began working from home at the start of the pandemic were still working remotely in August, according to Labour Force Survey data released by Statistics Canada on Friday.

Another survey suggests many of those new remote employees would like to continue working from home indefinitely.

Since Canada imposed COVID-19 travel restrictions in late March, more than four million people have entered the country.

While that's far fewer than normal, sightings of U.S. licence plates or international flights landing have been sparking concerns that foreigners have found ways to sneak in.

The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokesperson said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

Canada has announced that it has signed deals with four U.S. companies to reserve millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines under development in an effort to make sure Canadians are at "the front of the line" when a vaccine becomes available.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.