What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Sept. 22

The latest:

One patient is dead, and 13 other patients and four staff have tested positive as part of a COVID-19 outbreak that has hit three units within Foothills hospital in Calgary. A total of 57 staff are in isolation.

An outbreak of five cases has also been declared at a men's residence on the University of Alberta campus, making the Edmonton university the first in the province to contend with an outbreak.

Alberta reported 358 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the province's total active cases to 1,459, up by 35 from Friday.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 19 schools in Alberta classified as having outbreaks, which Alberta Health Services guidelines define as two or more confirmed cases at the same school within 14 days.

Two schools in Alberta are under watch status.

There are now three schools where it's believed in-school transmission occurred.

A few dozen other schools in the province have reported a single case but the vast majority — more than 2,000 others — haven't reported any, Hinshaw stressed on Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Alberta won't follow B.C's lead and cut down the list of COVID-19 symptoms parents must screen their school children for each morning.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

A new piece of medical equipment created at the University of Alberta may give doctors a quicker and safer way to resuscitate patients who go into cardiac arrest due to COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus can create complications in the lungs and many patients are placed on their bellies to improve ventilation. So, researchers developed a CPR board that can be placed between a mattress and patients on their stomachs. A protruding piece of the board, near the breastbone, adds pressure to the chest area while medical staff do compressions on the backs of prone patients.

(CBC)

There are 126 cases in 81 schools, and 19 schools with outbreaks: 10 schools in the Calgary zone, six in the Edmonton zone, two in the North zone and one in the South zone.

Two schools in Alberta, St. Wilfrid in Calgary and Vimy Ridge in Edmonton, are under watch status, which means they have outbreaks of five or more cases.

Hinshaw said she was pleased with what she called a "positive" start to a school year unlike any in history, even with the outbreaks.

In Calgary, drop-in COVID-19 testing is now being provided at the Bow Trail assessment centre, which is located inside the old Greyhound bus terminal. The Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre now offers COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Monday:

Calgary zone : 462, up 12 from Friday.

: 462, up 12 from Friday. Edmonton zone : 747, up 36.

: 747, up 36. North zone : 181, down 16.

: 181, down 16. Central zone : 20, down four.

: 20, down four. South zone : 45, up seven.

: 45, up seven. Unknown: 4, no change.

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 145,415 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 125,714 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,268.

Canada is at a "crossroads" in controlling COVID-19 and actions of individual Canadians will determine whether cases continue to rise or can come under control, according to the latest projections from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Federal health officials presented new modelling today that shows the epidemic is accelerating nationally.

If the current rate of contacts is maintained, the epidemic is forecast to resurge, but if that rate of contacts increases, it is expected to resurge "faster and stronger."

In Ontario, personal support workers and their unions are calling on the province to fix problems in long-term care homes.

Representatives of CUPE Ontario, SEIU Healthcare and Unifor said yesterday that the homes need adequate funding, increases in staffing to ensure there are "realistic" ratios of workers to residents and sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment.

An Ottawa elementary school has become the first in Ontario to close due to COVID-19 concerns after two staff members and two students tested positive. Parents with children at Monsignor Paul Baxter Catholic School in Ottawa's Barrhaven neighbourhood were notified about the closure on Saturday.

In Quebec, residents of Montreal and Quebec City are being urged to reduce their social activities to a minimum and face a host of new restrictions as the provincial government there tries to curb a rapid increase in cases of COVID-19.

Quebec's two largest cities, and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, which is south of Quebec City, are under "moderate alert" beginning midnight Sunday.

Quebec reported 462 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 427 new cases on Saturday. The province hasn't seen similar daily increases since late May. Hospitalizations have been increasing at a slower rate and are now at 138, up from 124 a week ago.

Face masks, like these ones in a Halifax garbage can, are just some of the disposable items Canadians are increasing their household waste with during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Robert Short/CBC)

