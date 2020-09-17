What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Sept. 17

The latest:

Alberta reported 171 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 16,128.

No new deaths from the disease have been reported since the last provincial update.

A total of 254 people have died of COVID-19 in Alberta.

There were 1,495 active cases across the province, according to the latest provincial update, up 4 from the day before.

Across Alberta there are 62 confirmed cases in 45 schools where individuals attended while infectious and 10 schools with outbreaks.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta is starting to see a similar case load to Ontario and Quebec, which is concerning as the province has a much lower population, said Dr. Stephanie Smith, an infectious disease expert at the University of Alberta in Edmonton.

For the first 15 days of September, Alberta has reported an average of 137 new cases of COVID-19 per day. That's up from an average of 88 cases for that same period in August, meaning that cases have gone up by about 55 per cent in the past month.

The province is also facing widespread community transmission of COVID-19, rather than the disease appearing in a few specific hot spots, like a long-term care facility, Smith said.

While some of the increase in Alberta cases could be attributed to more testing in September, with upward of 30,000 people tested per day, these jumps in case counts are still concerning, said Smith.

A Calgary teacher working at a public high school where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared says he doesn't feel safe at work because of the sheer number of people he comes in contact with each day.

"I feel that I have the most dangerous job as a teacher in the province," said the Lester B. Pearson High School instructor.

St. Wilfrid Elementary School in Calgary is the only school under the "watch" category, which Alberta Health defines as an outbreak with five or more cases where the disease could have been acquired or transmitted in the school.

There are also nine schools in the province with outbreaks of two to four cases.

Notre Dame High School, Calgary.

Lester B. Pearson High School, Calgary.

Henry Wise Wood High School, Calgary.

Auburn Bay School, Calgary.

Crescent Heights High School, Calgary.

Ross Sheppard High School, Edmonton.

Centre High, Edmonton.

Chinook High School, Lethbridge.

Foothills Composite High School, Okotoks.

Provincial labs completed 12,540 COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, the province said Wednesday.

Less than one-third of the students in Edmonton Catholic schools have opted for online class, data shows. A similar percentage of public school students have chosen that option.

The Fort McMurray region, which has been under a COVID-19 watch since last week, will not bring in a mandatory mask bylaw this month, after regional council opted to delay a third reading of the bylaw.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Wednesday:

Calgary zone : 507, down from 540 on Tuesday.

: 507, down from 540 on Tuesday. Edmonton zone : 710, up from 650.

: 710, up from 650. North zone : 207, down from 223.

: 207, down from 223. Central zone : 32, down from 36.

: 32, down from 36. South zone : 34, up from 33.

: 34, up from 33. Unknown: 5, down from 9.

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 5 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 139,747 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 122,449 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,235

A resurgence in coronavirus infections in several provinces over the past few weeks has raised alarms about current disease control measures in place and what steps need to be taken to curb the spread of the virus.

British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec have all reported a bump in cases throughout September.

In Ontario, public health officials say they can't trace how roughly half of the latest COVID-19 patients got infected, even as Premier Doug Ford prepares fresh measures to try to slow the pace of spread.

The data suggests that many Ontarians are contracting COVID-19 through unmemorable interactions with others in the course of their daily lives. Experts are worried that failing to track the source of so many new infections will hamper efforts to rein in the spread of the virus.

Canada's inflation rate was 0.1 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says, the same level it was at in July.

Economists had been expecting the figure to come in at around 0.4 per cent, but gasoline and airline tickets dragged down the overall rate. Gas prices were down by 11.1 per cent in August, compared with where they were a year ago. Prices for air travel, meanwhile, declined by 16 per cent.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.