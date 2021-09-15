Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, Sept. 15

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

Alberta reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, out of 11,880 tests.

There were 18,265 active cases across Alberta, the highest count in the country.

across Alberta, the highest count in the country. By comparison, Ontario, a province with more than three times the population, has one-third the number of active cases.

There were 822 people being treated in hospital , 212 of whom were in intensive care beds. Of those not in ICU, 74.1 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, as of Friday. Of those in ICU, 91.2 per cent were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Three patient deaths are linked to a COVID-19 outbreak at Rockyview General Hospita l in Calgary. There are currently four units at the hospital experiencing outbreaks, and at least 28 people have tested positive (21 patients and seven health-care workers).

Critically ill patients are now regularly being airlifted out of the Red Deer hospital as it fills up with COVID-19 patients. The number of COVID patients in the hospital there jumped 65 per cent in the last week.

Alberta's ICUs were at 155 per cent of capacity on Tuesday. The province has continued to add surge beds to keep up.

The Alberta Medical Association is calling on the province to reinstitute strict public health measures, including vaccine passports. In a release on Tuesday, the AMA says that's the only way to deal with the jump in case numbers and patients in the ICU.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Alberta's chief medical health officer now says the province's controversial lifting of all COVID-19 public-health restrictions in early July set the trajectory for the explosive fourth wave that has pushed its health-care system to the breaking point.

for the explosive fourth wave that has pushed its health-care system to the breaking point. Dr. Deena Hinshaw also said in a Zoom meeting with Primary Care Network physicians on Monday night that she "deeply" regrets her part in contributing to a narrative that "COVID's over."

requirement for people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, Alberta Health has confirmed. Other measures that the provincial government had set to ramp down on Sept. 27 — including contact tracing and testing — will continue in their current form.

— will continue in their current form. The decision to maintain the status quo comes several weeks after the Alberta government announced a six-week delay of measures that were originally set to take effect on Aug. 16.

that were originally set to take effect on Aug. 16. The first announcement, on July 28, would have made the 10-day isolation period a recommendation rather than a requirement. Testing would have been moved from screening centres to doctors' offices.

The measures were met with strong criticism from physicians and the public.

WATCH: Dr. Gabriel Fabreau, who works on the COVID-19 unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, reacts to the province's handling of the fourth wave:

Calgary doctor worried province not doing enough to grapple with surging COVID cases 6:19 Dr. Gabriel Fabreau, who works on the COVID-19 unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, speaks to the CBC's Rob Brown about the update on Thursday from Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. 6:19

On Sept. 3, Premier Jason Kenney announced that because of skyrocketing COVID-19 infection numbers and hospitalizations, the province is introducing new temporary restrictions and rules. As of Sept. 4, masks once again became mandatory in all indoor public spaces and workplaces . Schools will not be required to implement masking. School boards can continue to set COVID-19 management policies as they deem appropriate. Also, as of Sept. 4, restaurants, cafés, bars, pubs, nightclubs and other licensed establishments are required to end alcohol service at 10 p.m . The province strongly recommends unvaccinated Albertans limit their indoor social gatherings to close contacts of only two cohort families up to a maximum of 10 people. "This is essentially now a crisis of the unvaccinated," Kenney said at the Friday news conference. Employers are being encouraged to pause their plans to have staff return to work and instead continue with work-from-home measures. If employees are working on location, employees must mask for all indoor settings, except in work stations or where two-metre physical distancing or adequate physical barriers are in place.

The City of Calgary will require all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and is postponing mandatory return to work for city employees until Oct. 20.

will against COVID-19 and is postponing mandatory return to work for city employees until Oct. 20. The latest school restrictions and updates: The Calgary Catholic School Distric t says even though Alberta Health Services has ceased notifying schools when there is a positive case in their building and doing contact tracing, the board will continue to notify families of positive cases when they're aware of them. The Calgary Board of Education reopened registration for its online learning option because of the continued uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic. Mask requirements remain in place for both Edmonton and Calgary public schools and Catholic schools. Both Edmonton school districts intend to work with Alberta Health Services to offer pop-up vaccination clinics for older students.

The latest post-secondary restrictions and updates: Nine of Alberta's post-secondary institutions — such as University of Alberta, University of Calgary, University of Lethbridge, MacEwan University, Medicine Hat College, Mount Royal University, NAIT, SAIT and NorQuest College — will introduce a vaccination mandate, require vaccination proof, and add changes to rapid testing programs. The Alberta University of the Arts has announced most of its classes are moving online starting Sept. 8 for the first two weeks of school, because of delays in getting a rapid testing program off the ground. President Daniel Doz said the move is temporary, and the Calgary university has every intention of bringing all classes back in person. Students and staff at Calgary's Mount Royal University are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces on campus, including classrooms, labs, hallways and meeting/study rooms. MRU is working out details for a frequent rapid testing program for students who have not declared they are fully vaccinated. A number of other post-secondary institutions are requiring masks in all indoor spaces, including SAIT and Bow Valley College in Calgary, and NAIT and Concordia University in Edmonton.



The latest on vaccines:

Hinshaw says pregnant people are at high risk of very serious illness and are urging them to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. An unvaccinated pregnant Alberta woman died from a COVID-related infection following admission into intensive care units, sources familiar with the death say.

and are urging them to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. An unvaccinated pregnant Alberta woman died from a COVID-related infection following admission into intensive care units, sources familiar with the death say. Dr. Eliana Castillo, a clinical associate professor with the departments of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Medicine at the University of Calgary, says the proportion of unvaccinated pregnant women in Alberta admitted into the ICU is rising dramatically as the pandemic surges.

Hinshaw said on Sept. 9 that in the past four months, 84 per cent of all those who died from COVID-19 have not been fully immunized.

of all those who died from COVID-19 have not been fully immunized. The province announced on Sept. 3 that Albertans will be given $100 to get a first or second dose of vaccine against COVID-19. The $100 incentive will be a debit card available starting Friday for people who register for it online. It will be available until Oct. 14.

60.6 per cent of all Albertans (or 71.3 per cent of those eligible) have received two doses of a COVID vaccine, and 67.5 per cent of all Albertans (or 79.4 per cent of those eligible) have received at least one dose.

Those are still the lowest numbers in the country, save for Nunavut. Canada-wide, 68.5 per cent of the total population (or 78.4 per cent of those eligible) have received two doses of vaccine, and 74.6 per cent of the total population (or 85.3 per cent of those eligible) received at least one dose, according to the CBC's vaccine tracker.

The policy applies to AHS, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health workers, members of medical and midwifery staffs, students, volunteers and anyone acting on their behalf. The latest an individual must receive their second dose is Oct. 16.

The Alberta government is making a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine available for immunocompromised Albertans and for all seniors living in congregate care facilities.

In addition, mRNA doses — that's Pfizer or Moderna — will be made available to Albertans travelling to a jurisdiction that does not accept visitors vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Covishield, or mixed doses.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Tuesday.

Edmonton zone: 5,323.

5,323. Calgary zone: 5,136.

5,136. North zone: 3,249.

3,249. Central zone: 2,699.

2,699. South zone: 1,796.

1,796. Unknown: 62.

The latest on hospital outbreaks:

The province says that as of Tuesday there were COVID-19 outbreaks at 17 AHS and Covenant Health acute care facilities:

North Zone: Beaverlodge Municipal Hospital. Redwater Health Centre.

Edmonton Zone: Grey Nuns Community Hospital. Misericordia Community Hospital. Royal Alexandra Hospital. Sturgeon Community Hospital. University of Alberta Hospital.

Central Zone: Drumheller Health Centre. Hanna Health Centre. Myron Thompson Health Centre. Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. Wainwright Health Centre.

South Zone: Medicine Hat Regional Hospital. Pincher Creek Health Centre.

Calgary Zone: Foothills Medical Centre. Rockyview General Hospital. Peter Lougheed Centre.



The latest on school outbreaks:

There are ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at a number of schools across the province.

The Calgary Board of Education told parents Friday that, as of Sept. 13, schools will begin providing notifications when families self-report an AHS-confirmed case of COVID-19 to their school.

told parents Friday that, as of Sept. 13, schools will begin providing notifications when families self-report an AHS-confirmed case of COVID-19 to their school. "If families report a positive case to the school, you are providing consent for the school to send out a notice to specific classes associated with the self-reported case, as well as a general notice to the school community at the end of the school day," the board's notice said.

To date, four Calgary Board of Education schools have outbreaks: Cappy Smart School, Woods School, Children's Village School and Niitsitapi Learning Centre.

schools have outbreaks: Cappy Smart School, Woods School, Children's Village School and Niitsitapi Learning Centre. In a letter sent home to families from these schools, Alberta Health Services says a greater than 10 per cent absenteeism rate has been confirmed at the schools due to respiratory illness, and that AHS has initiated investigations.

Outbreaks have also been confirmed at École Notre-Dame des Monts in Canmore — which is a part of the Franco Sud board — as well as the Prairie Rose School Division's Eagle Butte High School, which has reported 21 active cases.

— which is a part of the Franco Sud board — as well as the Prairie Rose School Division's Eagle Butte High School, which has reported 21 active cases. Every school in the Medicine Hat Public School Division is reporting positive COVID-19 cases, superintendent Mark Davidson said in an online update on Sept. 8.

