What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Sept. 10

Alberta has reported its first COVID-19 outbreaks at schools — at two public high schools in Calgary and Lethbridge, Alberta Health Services confirmed in letters to parents on Wednesday evening. AHS said an outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed cases at the same school within 14 days.

The province announced the launch of an online map to help parents track COVID-19 outbreaks in schools across the province. However, as of late Wednesday, the map had not been updated to include the Calgary or Lethbridge outbreaks.

Before confirmation of the outbreaks Wednesday, the province's chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, had said that there had been 16 cases present at 16 different Alberta schools. In each case, the illness was acquired outside the school setting.

The province's active case tally as of Wednesday stood at 1,585, a slight drop of 107 cases from Tuesday's total of 1,692 — the most the province has seen since May 9.

The Calgary zone had a notable drop in active cases, at 655, down from 732 on Tuesday. Edmonton dropped from 648 on Tuesday to 613 on Wednesday.

98 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alberta on Wednesday and 45 people are being treated in hospitals, including seven in ICU beds.

The total number of deaths in the province is currently 248.

A Lethbridge city council meeting was interrupted Tuesday by a crowd of 60 to 80 people who made their way into chambers to protest the city's masking bylaw.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Alberta reported its first outbreaks of COVID-19 in two high schools on Wednesday.

In south Calgary, parents and staff at Henry Wise Wood High School received a letter from Alberta Health Services Wednesday evening confirming that two or more people with COVID-19 had attended the school while infectious.

In Lethbridge, parents and staff at Chinook High School received a similar letter stating an outbreak has been confirmed at the school.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said that a newly launched online map will list every school that reports two or more cases within a 14-day period, in situations where the virus could have been acquired or transmitted within the school itself.

Hinshaw said the tool will track cases only where an infectious person has been present in school.

"Other numbers are not relevant to school transmission risk, and simply cause confusion and anxiety."

Hinshaw said that if needed in the future, the map would also list schools that have shifted into Scenario 2 or 3 to protect the health of students.

In Edmonton, schools with cases include Archbishop MacDonald High School, Louis St. Laurent, École Sainte-Jeanne-d'Arc and Ross Sheppard High, a public school in northwest Edmonton that has sent nearly 100 students into isolation.

Individual coronavirus cases have also been identified at Calgary schools, including Divine Mercy Catholic Elementary, Bowness High School, Bridlewood School, St. Angela School, St. Rose of Lima School, Lester B. Pearson High School, Notre Dame High School, St. Francis High School and Arbour Lake School, as well as W.H. Croxford High School in Airdrie.

One new case has been recorded at St. Wilfrid Elementary School — making a total of two cases there.

Raymond High School in Raymond and Lawrence Grassi Middle School in Canmore are also dealing with individual cases.

Hinshaw said students and staff are being asked to isolate if they come into close contact with an infectious case, which means spending 15 minutes or more near that person. She says as of yet, no one has picked up an infection from a school.

AHS said that a single case in a school population is not considered an outbreak, so no case-specific details will be shared.

On Tuesday, a Lethbridge city council meeting was interrupted by 60 to 80 people protesting the city's masking bylaw.

The crowd was not not wearing masks or practising physical distancing, says Lethbridge Coun. Ryan Parker. However, he says the group remained "peaceful."

"They were there for less than five minutes and then they left … it was actually very symbolic and explains what a lot of people are thinking right now," said Parker.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Wednesday:

Calgary zone : 655, down from 732.

: 655, down from 732. Edmonton zone : 613, down from 648.

: 613, down from 648. North zone : 214, up from 212.

: 214, up from 212. Central zone : 48, down from 52.

: 48, down from 52. South zone : 45, up from 38.

: 45, up from 38. Unknown: 10, has stayed the same.

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 134,294 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 118,271 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,195.

A surprisingly high proportion of COVID-19 cases in Ontario have been among women working in health care, according to a new report that experts say intensifies calls for better protection.The researchers linked provincial COVID-19 test results from more than 624,000 individuals in Ontario to federal data on 2.6 million immigrants and 549,000 refugees who arrived from 1985 to 2017.

Among all adult females in the study who tested positive for COVID-19, 36 per cent were employed as health-care workers. Of those, a further 45 per cent were immigrants and refugees, with those born in the Philippines, Jamaica and Nigeria accounting for the bulk of cases, the researchers reported on Wednesday.

The Bank of Canada says the economic recovery from COVID-19 will need help from policymakers, which is why the central bank is committing to keeping its benchmark interest rate at 0.25 per cent for as long as necessary.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. was experiencing a "second ripple" of cases of COVID-19 and that she was looking at bringing in new measures to help curb the spread of the virus. These measures have included closing nightclubs and banquet halls.

Henry said the province also plans to minimize the impact of B.C.'s influenza season by launching a major vaccination campaign, with the goal of vaccinating nearly two million people. B.C.'s vaccination strategy will be on a scale "not yet seen," she said, and encouraged everyone in the province over the age of six months to get vaccinated against influenza.

The World Health Organization does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokesperson said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety.

Canada has announced that it has signed deals with four U.S. companies to reserve millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines under development in an effort to make sure Canadians are at "the front of the line" when a vaccine becomes available.

Self-assessment and supports:

Alberta Health Services has an online self-assessment tool that you can use to determine if you have symptoms of COVID-19, but testing is open to anyone, even without symptoms.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.