Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Oct. 8

The latest on COVID-19 in Alberta:

Premier Jason Kenney joined Doug Schweitzer, minister of jobs, economy and innovation, and health officials gave an update on COVID-19 on Thursday.

Kenney announced new supports for businesses participating in the restrictions exemption program, offering a one-time payment of $2,000 to small- and medium-sized businesses who choose to implement the program.

Alberta reported 1,254 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

. Alberta continues to lead the country by a wide margin in daily new COVID cases and active cases. British Columbia, with the second highest case count, has 6,346 active cases.

A total of 2,814 Albertans have died of COVID, with 13 new deaths reported Thursday.

was 8.07 per cent. There were 1,094 people being treated for COVID in hospital , 248 of whom were in intensive care beds as of Thursday.

Provincially, ICU capacity is at 83 per cent . Without the additional spaces, provincial ICU admissions would be at 179 per cent of capacity , AHS said.

. The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case. An R-value below 1 means transmission is no longer growing . Province-wide, the R-value for Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 is 0.92 , with a confidence interval between 0.90 and 0.94. In Edmonton zone, the R-value is 0.86 (0.83-0.90 confidence interval), while in Calgary zone it's 0.93 (0.92 to 0.97). The rest of Alberta is 0.94 (0.92-0.97 confidence interval).

are contending with active COVID-19 outbreaks, while more than 750 other schools are on alert for clusters of infection. According to the province's outbreak list, 54 schools have declared outbreaks, meaning 10 cases or more have been identified. The schools impacted stretch from Medicine Hat to Fort McMurray.

WATCH | ICU stay changes Calgary man's mind about COVID vaccine:

ICU stay changes Calgary man's mind about COVID vaccine 2:23 Bernie Cook was hesitant to get the vaccine when he caught COVID. His sickness gave him first-hand experience through one of Alberta's crowded ICUs. Now he's warning others to take action to avoid the same fate. 2:23

The latest on Alberta's COVID-19 response: ​​​​​​

New COVID-19 modelling shows Alberta may have finally reached its pandemic peak, and if the province leaves restrictions in place and continues to increase vaccination rates, infections and hospitalizations will continue to decline.

The Calgary Catholic School Division board of trustees voted in favour of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.

There will be a separate policy developed that will require contractors and volunteers entering a city-owned and operated worksite be fully vaccinated.

The province announced new measures to protect children and youth from COVID-19 on Oct. 5. Contact tracing in schools will be phased in, outbreaks will be declared in schools, and rapid-test kits will be made available for parents to test younger children.

The Calgary Board of Education will now require mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees, volunteers and partners.

The Canadian Armed Forces has sent eight critical care nurses to help in Alberta's intensive care units. Those nurses are set to begin working at Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital.

AHS says another eight Red Cross nurses will be allocated to Central Zone, with four supporting the COVID-19 response at rural facilities. The other four will be in Red Deer, with two supporting the emergency department at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre and two assisting with COVID-19 testing. Start dates are still being finalized and discussions are continuing with the Red Cross about additional staff that may be available.

Alberta public sector workers will soon be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Employees can be exempted if they obtain an accommodation based on the Alberta Human Rights Act or if they choose to produce a negative PCR test result, obtained at employee's expense and done within 72 hours of every scheduled workday.

Kenney also said he asked for an inventory of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine, noting that some vaccine-hesitant Albertans have expressed a willingness to take this version. The Government of Canada has committed to securing the vaccines by as early as this week, but currently have no supply.

Anti-vaccination protests and all other demonstrations outside hospitals will be banned in a move to make Alberta health-care facilities safer for staff, patients and families, Premier Jason Kenney said Sept. 28.

Women delivering babies will only be able to have one support person, starting next week. AHS says it's in an effort to manage the escalating impact of COVID-19.

WATCH | Kenney says he still has no plan to impose additional COVID-19 restrictions for the general population:

Alberta not considering additional COVID-19 measures, Kenney reiterates 0:43 While Alberta’s public servants will need to get fully vaccinated, Premier Jason Kenney says he still has no other plans to impose additional COVID-19 restrictions for the general population. 0:43

Kenney's government imposed a voluntary vaccine passport system that took effect Sept. 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

Starting Oct. 25, proof of two doses or a negative test will be required for entry to places operating under the restrictions exemption program. Up until then, one dose or a negative test will suffice.

Calgary's new bylaw , which brings in mandatory vaccine passports for many types of businesses, came into effect on Sept. 23.

is exploring ways to speed up its investigations into physicians accused of spreading misinformation or treating patients with unproven COVID-19 remedies. A full list of restrictions and exemptions is available on the government's website.

The latest on vaccines:

64.1 per cent of the province's total population have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 75.4 per cent of eligible Albertans.

have received at least one dose, or of those eligible. Canada-wide, 76.8 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 71.5 per cent of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to the CBC's vaccine tracker. Among those eligible, 87.9 per cent have had one dose and 81.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says pregnant people are at high risk of very serious illness and are urging them to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the latest detailed regional breakdown of active cases, as reported by the province on Wednesday:

Edmonton zone: 4,304.

4,304. Calgary zone: 4,539.

4,539. North zone: 3,744.

3,744. Central zone: 3,758.

3,758. South zone: 2,050.

2,050. Unknown: 16.

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: