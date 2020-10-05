What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Oct. 5

The latest:

An outbreak has been declared at the Calgary Remand Centre with five cases of COVID-19 confirmed.

COVID-19 infection figures from Saturday and Sunday will be released today.

A sixth patient has died and a new unit has an outbreak at Calgary's Foothills hospital. There are 36 patient cases linked to the outbreaks and 31 health-care workers have tested positive.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 200 Albertans have been infected with COVID-19 through outbreaks at hospitals, leading to 17 deaths.

Another 122 people in Alberta tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total active cases to 1,558, down 38 since the previous update on Thursday.

Across the province, 49 schools have reported outbreaks of two to four cases. Another seven schools are on the watch list, meaning they have five or more cases.

Mount Royal University in Calgary announced Friday it will continue delivering most classes online during the Winter 2021 semester.

There is now an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Calgary Remand Centre, with five cases confirmed so far. Two cases were previously confirmed at the correctional facility in May.

A sixth patient at the Foothills Medical Centre has died from a COVID-19 infection as seven units now have reported outbreaks, according to the latest update from Alberta Health Services.

As of Thursday, 290 health-care workers were self-isolating. AHS said that number will be updated twice weekly.

An outbreak has also been declared in one unit at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. According to Alberta Health Services, the outbreak involves three health-care workers. At-risk patients in the unit have been tested and no positive COVID-19 cases have been identified among patients. AHS did not identify which health unit was affected.

There are 1,558 active COVID-19 cases in Alberta as of Friday. Of the 64 people in hospital, 15 are in intensive care.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday:

Edmonton zone : 835 cases, down 16 from Thursday's update.

: 835 cases, down 16 from Thursday's update. Calgary zone : 568 cases, down 19.

: 568 cases, down 19. North zone : 104 cases, up 2.

: 104 cases, up 2. South zone : 31 cases, down 1.

: 31 cases, down 1. Central zone : 19 cases, unchanged.

: 19 cases, unchanged. Unknown: 1 case, down 4.

Ottawa has signed agreements with Alberta, Ontario and Quebec to supply federal bureaucrats to help those provinces with their contact tracing — the process of connecting with people who may have been in close contact with a positive case of the novel coronavirus.

Parents of students attending Catholic schools in Edmonton are being told they can choose only one learning option for the rest of the current school year — online or in-person.

An earlier plan gave families four opportunities within the year to select their preferred learning option. But the Edmonton Catholic School Division is facing a strain on resources, including the availability of teachers, and needs to adjust its plans, it said in a news release Monday.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the province won't be cancelling Halloween over COVID-19 fears.

The province has released a series of guidelines on its website about how both trick-or-treaters and candy handers can enjoy the night safely.

A snapshot of the active cases by neighbourhood in Calgary as of Oct. 2. (CBC)

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

As of 8:15 a.m. ET on Monday, Canada had 166,156 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 140,243 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,481.

Starting today, people can apply through the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) for a new sick leave benefit and a new caregiver benefit for those forced to take time off work to care for a dependent because of the pandemic.

The benefits come after legislation creating them was rushed through the House of Commons last week. Bill C-4 replaced the now-defunct $500-per-week Canada emergency response benefit (CERB), which came to an end after helping almost nine million Canadians weather the impact of the pandemic.

High school students in Quebec's red zones will be required to wear masks in the classroom, organized sports will be prohibited and gyms closed under new restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The new rules, announced today, go into effect Oct. 8 until at least Oct. 28. Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said students in Grade 10 and 11 will pivot to a hybrid form of schooling, where they will be physically in school only one out of every two days to reduce class sizes.

Canadians have made more than 830,000 repayments of COVID-19 emergency aid benefits to which they were not entitled — a statistic some say reflects mass confusion over fast-tracked federal programs.

The figures provided to CBC News by the Canada Revenue Agency include repayments from recipients of the Canada emergency response benefit (CERB) and Canada emergency student benefit (CESB).

The federal government is offering to send the Canadian Red Cross into COVID-19 hotspots as case numbers rise and parts of the country slip into a second wave, according to sources.

A senior government official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the government has been reaching out to hard-hit regions recently experiencing outbreaks and surges.

