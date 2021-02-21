Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Oct. 25
Starting today, Albertans will need to provide proof of two COVID-19 vaccine doses to be allowed into many restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses.
A total of 3,026 Albertans have died of COVID, with 12 new deaths reported Friday
The latest on COVID-19 in Alberta:
- Two restaurants in southern Alberta have had their food handling permit suspended or been issued a notice of closure after they were found in violation of COVID-19-related public health orders.
- Purple Perk, a Calgary cafe, has had its food handling permit suspended for non-compliance with COVID-19 orders. The suspension will be reviewed on Nov. 2. In order to have the suspension lifted, the restaurant must implement the provincial government's restriction exemption program, AHS said.
- A Carstairs, Alta. restaurant, Olifunt Bistro, was issued a notice of closure by AHS, which means it must close indoor dining. AHS said restaurant patrons were not being screened for proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or a vaccine medical exemption letter.
- Calgary restaurant Without Papers Pizza had previously lost its business licence, liquor licence and food handling permits after choosing not to comply with the city's vaccine passport bylaw.
- Alberta reported 656 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday out of 10,732 tests.
- The positivity rate was 6.5 per cent.
- The total number of active cases in Alberta is 10,037.
- A total of 3,026 Albertans have died of COVID, with 12 new deaths reported Friday.
- Alberta has seen a drop in known active COVID-19 cases since the start of October, when there were 20,215. But federal data shows Alberta still leads the country by a large margin.
- Alberta is reporting an R-value below 1. The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case.
- An R-value below 1 means transmission is no longer growing. Provincewide, the R-value for Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 was 0.85, with a confidence interval between 0.83 and 0.88.
- 306,113 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.
- The province reported Friday there are 889 patients in hospital and 191 in intensive care.
- Hinshaw tweeted Thursday that from June 1 to Oct. 20, 87 per cent of ICU patients were unvaccinated.
- Premier Jason Kenney said Kenney said Tuesday that 75 per cent of intensive care beds in the province were occupied by people infected with COVID-19, which is down from 97 per cent reported just over six weeks ago. But he added, "There are still more COVID patients in hospital today than during the peak of any other wave. It'll take many weeks for this to decline significantly."
- With pressure easing slightly on ICUs, AHS is reducing available surge beds to redeploy staff back to caring for non-COVID patients who need surgeries and procedures completed, an AHS spokes person said Thursday.
- AHS said they will maintain ICU capacity above daily demand to a planned maximum of 380 beds as long as staff and physician availability allows, and will readjust plans as needed if COVID cases rise again.
- In the province there are currently 347 general adult ICU beds open in Alberta, including 174 additional spaces (more than twice our baseline 173 general adult ICU beds). This is 29 fewer surge ICU spaces than the peak of 376.
- Doctors are resuming some surgeries after bookings had been scaled back by 75 per cent. But there is no timeline on when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes.
- The Alberta government has released an app to scan and verify QR code vaccine records. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available to download on Apple and Android devices.
- Albertans can get their enhanced vaccine records with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords.
- Alberta Health Services says that its scientific advisory group has updated its review into using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. AHS said existing studies have problems and the available evidence doesn't deem it safe.
- On Oct.14 , Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, said Alberta hospitals have seen people with extreme adverse effects after taking ivermectin.
The latest on Alberta's COVID-19 response:
- Starting Oct. 25, Albertans aged 12 and older will need to provide proof of full vaccination — two COVID-19 vaccine doses — to access restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses provincewide operating under the province's Restrictions Exemption Program.
- People who are not fully vaccinated can still opt to provide a privately-paid negative COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours or valid proof of a medical exemption.
- Kenney's government imposed the voluntary vaccine passport system that took effect Sept. 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.
- Operators who are eligible for the program, but opt not to take part, will have to follow measures that include capacity limits and physical distancing.
- A full list of restrictions and exemptions is available on the government's website.
- On Sept. 22, Calgary city council approved a bylaw that brings in consistent application of the province's vaccine passport program for many types of businesses in the city.
- AHS is extending the deadline for employees, medical and midwifery staff, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with its mandatory immunization policy until Nov. 30.
- "We stand by the mandatory immunization policy and it will be fully implemented," said AHS President and CEO, Dr. Verna Yiu in a release Friday. "We are extending the deadline to give all employees more time to submit their proof of vaccination and, if they haven't yet, to get fully vaccinated. We're providing more time so our workforce is as safe and robust as it can be."
- About 92 per cent of all staff at Alberta Health Services have submitted proof they have had two doses of COVID-19 vaccinations as required under a policy introduced in August, Yiu told a news conference on Oct. 19.
- Seven per cent of staff have yet to submit proof of vaccination, while less than one per cent — about 1,200 staffers — have requested accommodation on medical or religious grounds.
- Yiu said 61 employees have resigned their positions specifically because of the vaccination policy. That includes 31 staffers in clinical roles; 11 of them are registered nurses.
WATCH | AHS CEO says vast majority of AHS workers are fully vaccinated:
- Hinshaw announced new measures for continuing care facilities that start Oct. 25. All visitors will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of the building, including in residents' rooms. All residents must also quarantine after returning from a hospital stay of 24 hours or more until they get a negative COVID-19 test result.
- The City of Calgary is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners and entities that are impacted by the Provincial Restrictions Exemption Program. The Calgary Business Support Grant will give $2,000 per physical permanent premise.
- The City of Calgary will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 1.
- This applies to all City of Calgary employees, regardless of workplace or worksite location, including those who are remote working or have a telework agreement in place.
- The province announced new measures to protect children and youth from COVID-19 on Oct. 5. Contact tracing in schools will be phased in, outbreaks will be declared in schools, and rapid-test kits will be made available for parents to test younger children.
- Politicians and staff at the Alberta Legislature will all be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the sitting resumes on Oct. 25, government House leader Jason Nixon said Tuesday.
- Alberta public sector workers will soon be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
- The policy, approved by the province's COVID-19 cabinet committee will affect 25,500 provincial employees who must all submit proof of full vaccination by Nov. 30.
WATCH | Premier Jason Kenney announces launch of vaccination proof scanner:
The latest on vaccines:
- 66.6 per cent of the province's total population have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 78.3 per cent of eligible Albertans.
- Out of the province's total population, 73.5 per cent have received at least one dose, or 86.4 per cent of those eligible.
- Hinshaw said on Thursday that in the past few weeks, more than 231,000 third-dose vaccine shots have been administered.
- Canada-wide, 77.5 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.8 per cent of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to the CBC's vaccine tracker. Among those eligible, 88.5 per cent have had one dose and 83.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.
- Alberta has expanded the number of immunocompromised people who are eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of eligible people can be found on the province's website.
- In addition, mRNA doses — that's Pfizer or Moderna — are available to Albertans travelling to a jurisdiction that does not accept visitors vaccinated with mixed doses.
- Hinshaw says pregnant people are at high risk of very serious illness and are urging them to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.
See which regions are being hit hardest:
Here is the latest detailed regional breakdown of active cases, as reported by the province on Friday:
- Edmonton zone: 2,355.
- Calgary zone: 2,554.
- North zone: 2,112
- Central zone: 1,940.
- South zone: 1,066.
- Unknown: 10.
Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:
With files from The Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?