What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Oct. 22

Alberta officials have announced an upcoming pilot program to support international travellers returning to Alberta. They will now have the option of being tested at the border with a shorter self-isolation period if their result is negative.

Alberta reported 406 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a new record high.

The number of active cases in Alberta continues to reach new heights with 3,372 on Wednesday, topping the previous peak of 3,203 on Tuesday.

Alberta Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard tested positive on Wednesday afternoon. Premier Jason Kenney has tested negative but is self-isolating until next Thursday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says she is concerned about the growing hospitalization rate, which is 3.1 per cent — five per cent would trigger additional restrictions.

The three most recent deaths were a man in his 60s from the Edmonton zone, a man in his 70s also from the Edmonton zone and a woman in her 70s who was linked to an outbreak at the Carewest George Boyack centre in Calgary.

At least 49 active cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a wedding held earlier this month in Calgary, attended by 63 people.

Experts have raised red flags about the province's contact tracing as the number of cases with no known source remains high.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

Travellers entering Canada by land or air through Alberta will soon have the option of being rapid-tested for COVID-19 at the border, the province announced Thursday.

The mandatory quarantine period for returning international travellers will be maintained for now, but the 14-day self-isolation period could be shortened to about 48 hours if a traveller receives a negative COVID-19 test result.

This voluntary screening option will be available for foreign essential workers — truckers, health-care and other workers who are exempt from the current federal travel ban — and Canadian citizens returning to the country through Alberta.

This pilot project is expected to begin next month. The testing option will be in place only at border points in the Prairie province to start, but it could be rolled out in other places nationwide in the coming weeks, sources said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta has reached 3,372, the highest ever recorded in the province. The previous record of 3,203 was reported on Tuesday. Before this week, which has set new records for multiple days in a row, the highest active case total was 3,022, which was reported on April 30 at the peak of the first wave.

Hinshaw said the province is at a critical point, as hospitalizations increase, where more restrictions could potentially be implemented.

Concerns are growing, too, about the spread of COVID-19 in southern Alberta, where the number of active cases has jumped by nearly 500 per cent since the beginning of the month.

Lethbridge has the highest rate of active cases of all major cities in the province.

The City of Calgary was moved onto the province's watch list Friday. Edmonton remains under enhanced restrictions.

Alberta is pausing asymptomatic testing for people with no known exposure to the coronavirus, Hinshaw said Tuesday.

A student group in Edmonton is organizing an art therapy project for seniors to help them cope with the pandemic.

"It allows the seniors to express themselves, to draw themselves, and it'd be a venue to let out their feelings of how they've been isolated during the pandemic," said Asad Makhani, a fourth-year medical student at the University of Alberta who created the Seniors Advocacy Movement with other students.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Wednesday.

Edmonton zone : 1,649, up from 1,607 cases reported Tuesday.

: 1,649, up from 1,607 cases reported Tuesday. Calgary zone : 1,174, up from 1,043.

: 1,174, up from 1,043. South zone : 203, up from 199.

: 203, up from 199. North zone : 189, down from 198.

: 189, down from 198. Central zone : 140, down from 145.

: 140, down from 145. Unknown: 17, up from 11.

A snapshot of the active cases by district in Calgary as of Oct. 20. (CBC)

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, Canada had 206,360 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 173,748 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting rose to 9,829.

Alberta is not the only province with surging infection numbers. British Columbia reported 203 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, its highest one-day total since the pandemic began, as well as two additional deaths.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan saw its third-highest daily bump in cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday. New cases in Saskatoon continue to be primarily linked with outbreaks at local nightclubs.

Manitoba also reported its third-highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases with 135 on Wednesday, most of which are in the Winnipeg health region, and one additional death.

WestJet says it will begin providing refunds to passengers whose flights were cancelled due to the pandemic.

The Calgary-based airline said it will begin contacting all eligible flyers with WestJet and Swoop on Nov. 2.

It will begin with those whose flights were cancelled in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, to offer refunds in the original form of payment.

Officials at the EU have moved to halt Canadians from travelling to the bloc of European nations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole said Thursday a wide-ranging investigation into the Liberal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic is necessary so that parliamentarians can learn from the lessons and mistakes of the first wave — and better respond to the ongoing second wave and possible future waves.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is no longer available to anyone, but voluntary asymptomatic testing is available to:

school teachers and staff.

health-care workers.

staff and residents at long-term care and congregate living facilities.

any Albertans experiencing homelessness.

travellers requiring a test before departure.

Additional groups can also access asymptomatic testing if required.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.