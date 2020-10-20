What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Oct. 20

The latest:

The number of active cases in Alberta is the highest it's ever been, reaching 3,138 after 898 new cases were reported over the weekend.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will hold her next news conference at 3:30 p.m. today.

Four additional deaths were reported on the weekend, including a man in his 80s at Foothills Medical Centre.

There have now been 12 deaths at the Foothills, making it the deadliest hospital outbreak in the province. There are 91 cases linked to the outbreaks, and the hospital says it still has no conclusive proof how the outbreaks started.

Of the 1,947 new cases reported this past week, 944, or 48 per cent, have an unknown source of transmission. Experts have raised red flags about the province's contact tracing as the number of cases with no known source remains high.

At least 49 active cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a wedding held earlier this month in Calgary.

An outbreak was also declared related to an informal Calgary social event "featuring a large number of Calgarians." Forty-two cases are linked to this outbreak.

The City of Calgary, with 998 active cases, is on watch. The City of Edmonton, with 1,604 active cases, is on enhanced restrictions.

Health officials are keeping a close eye on hospital capacity as Alberta's COVID-19 cases continue to surge, driving hospitalization numbers to a new high.

117 people are in hospital, 18 of them in intensive care.

Ninety-seven schools currently have outbreaks, including 26 with five or more cases.

What you need to know today in Alberta:

A "superspreader" wedding was responsible for at least 49 cases of COVID-19. The wedding featured a large number of Albertans from different households, Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan said.

Aggressive contact tracing is underway to identify anyone who may have been exposed and ensure they are isolating and getting tested. Anyone at risk is being contacted directly by Alberta Health Services.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta has reached 3,138, the highest ever reported in the province. The previous record of 3,022 was reported on April 30 at the peak of the first wave.

The City of Calgary was moved onto the province's watch list Friday. It now has a case rate of 63.7 active cases per 100,000 people.

Edmonton remains under enhanced restrictions, with 129.2 active cases per 100,000 people.

Starting Monday, the annual flu shot is available in pharmacies and doctor's offices across Alberta.

All Albertas aged six months and up are eligible to be immunized for free. Health officials have said this year it is more important than ever to get the flu shot because of the pandemic.

Dr. Peter Jamieson, the medical director for the Foothills Medical Centre, said there's still an active investigation into the outbreaks at the Calgary hospital that have so far claimed 12 lives, infected 91 people and sent hundreds of health-care workers into isolation.

An independent committee is calling for Edmonton city councillors and the mayor to freeze their salaries for the next two years as the city navigates the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 1,640,351 tests have now been completed on 1,190,239 people, with more than 42,000 tests completed on the weekend.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Monday:

Edmonton zone : 1,604 cases, up from 1,525 cases reported Friday.

: 1,604 cases, up from 1,525 cases reported Friday. Calgary zone : 998 cases, up from 820.

: 998 cases, up from 820. North zone : 180 cases, up from 145.

: 180 cases, up from 145. South zone : 191 cases, down from 202.

: 191 cases, down from 202. Central zone : 148 cases, up from 132.

: 148 cases, up from 132. Unknown: 17 cases, up from 12.

A snapshot of the active cases by district in Calgary as of Oct. 13. (CBC)

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Canada had 201,435 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases.

Provinces and territories listed 169,671 of those as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 9,778.

Only a fraction of Ontario's COVID-19 cases have used the national COVID Alert app to report their infections, hampering the app's effectiveness in slowing the second wave of the pandemic in the province.

Figures provided by the provincial government show COVID Alert users have reported 1,354 cases through the app since its launch on July 31.

In British Columbia, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday that B.C. is in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The province reported 499 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths over the weekend, with the number of active cases now totalling 1,639.

And Saskatchewan reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, its highest-ever single-day increase. With 398 COVID-19 cases in the province that are considered active, it also marked the third day in a row the province has set a new record high for active cases.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is no longer available to anyone, but voluntary asymptomatic testing is available to:

school teachers and staff.

health-care workers.

staff and residents at long-term care and congregate living facilities.

any Albertans experiencing homelessness.

travellers requiring a test before departure.

Additional groups can also access asymptomatic testing if required.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.