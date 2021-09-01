Calgary · THE LATEST

Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Oct. 19

Alberta has seen a significant drop in known active cases since the start of October, when there were 20,215. But federal data shows Alberta still leads the country by far, accounting for over a third of active cases in Canada.

Social Sharing

Alberta's number of active cases drops to 12,302

A nurse prepares to give a COVID-19 vaccine in Edmonton, to Castro Arian in Edmonton Alta, on Tuesday December 15. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press) The latest on COVID-19 in Alberta: There are currently 295 patients in ICU , 225 of whom are being treated for COVID-19, Alberta Health Services said Monday.

, 225 of whom are being treated for COVID-19, Alberta Health Services said Monday. ICU capacity, including the 203 additional surge beds, is currently at 78 per cent . Without the additional surge spaces, ICU capacity in Alberta would be at 170 per cent, AHS said.

. Without the additional surge spaces, ICU capacity in Alberta would be at 170 per cent, AHS said. While the number of patients in ICU fluctuates constantly, the number of patients in ICU has increased by 1.4 per cent over the past seven days.

over the past seven days. AHS says it's still unclear what impact the Thanksgiving long weekend may have had on COVID-19 numbers.

A total of 2,976 Albertans have died of COVID, with 30 new deaths reported Monday.

Albertans have died of COVID, with reported Monday. Alberta reported 2,181 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend: 783 new cases on Friday out of 11,640 tests. 791 new cases on Saturday out of 11,437 tests. 607 new cases on Sunday out of 7,165 tests.

of COVID-19 over the weekend: The positivity rate was 8.5 per cent.

was 8.5 per cent. The total number of active cases in Alberta is 12,302.

Alberta has seen a drop in known active COVID-19 cases since the start of October, when there were 20,215. But federal data shows Alberta still leads the country by a large margin, accounting for over a third of active cases in Canada.

Alberta is reporting an R-value below 1 . The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case.

. The R-value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted by each diagnosed case. An R-value below 1 means transmission is no longer growing . Provincewide, the R-value for Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 was 0.85 , with a confidence interval between 0.83 and 0.88.

. Provincewide, the R-value for Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 was , with a confidence interval between 0.83 and 0.88. 301,155 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.​​​​

Albertans are considered to have from COVID-19.​​​​ Doctors are resuming some surgeries after bookings had been scaled back by 75 per cent. But there is no timeline on when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes.

after bookings had been scaled back by 75 per cent. But there is no timeline on when the province will be able to return to normal surgical volumes. The Alberta government has released an app to scan and verify QR code vaccine records. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available to download on Apple and Android devices.

vaccine records. The AB COVID Records Verifier app is available to download on Apple and Android devices. Albertans can get their enhanced vaccine records with a QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords.

online at Alberta Health Services says that its scientific advisory group has updated its review into using ivermectin to treat COVID-19. AHS said existing studies have problems and the available evidence doesn't deem it safe.

to treat COVID-19. AHS said existing studies have problems and the available evidence doesn't deem it safe. On Oct.14 , Hinshaw said Alberta hospitals have seen people with extreme adverse effects after taking ivermectin. WATCH | Premier Jason Kenney announces launch of vaccination proof scanner: Proof of vaccination scanner launches in Alberta 1:47 Premier Jason Kenney announced that after Nov. 15, the scannable QR code will become the only acceptable record of vaccination. Health minister Jason Copping encouraged everyone to get their QR code vaccination record. 1:47 The latest on Alberta's COVID-19 response: ​​​​​​ The City of Calgary is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners and entities that are impacted by the Provincial Restrictions Exemption Program. The Calgary Business Support Grant will give $2,000 per physical permanent premise.

is opening applications for a new grant program for local business operators, owners and entities that are impacted by the Provincial Restrictions Exemption Program. The Calgary Business Support Grant will give $2,000 per physical permanent premise. COVID-19 modelling shows Alberta may have finally reached its pandemic peak, and if the province leaves restrictions in place and continues to increase vaccination rates, infections and hospitalizations will continue to decline.

shows Alberta may have finally reached its pandemic peak, and if the province leaves restrictions in place and continues to increase vaccination rates, infections and hospitalizations will continue to decline. The City of Calgary will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 1.

will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 1. This applies to all City of Calgary employees, regardless of workplace or worksite location, including those who are remote working or have a telework agreement in place.

The Calgary Catholic School Division board of trustees voted in favour of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees.

board of trustees voted in favour of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all employees. The vaccine mandate applies to all all staff, including teachers, educational assistants, support staff, and custodial.

The province announced new measures to protect children and youth from COVID-19 on Oct. 5. Contact tracing in schools will be phased in, outbreaks will be declared in schools, and rapid-test kits will be made available for parents to test younger children.

to protect children and youth from COVID-19 on Oct. 5. Contact tracing in schools will be phased in, outbreaks will be declared in schools, and rapid-test kits will be made available for parents to test younger children. The Calgary Board of Education will now require mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees, volunteers and partners.

will now require mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees, volunteers and partners. Politicians and staff at the Alberta Legislature will all be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the time the sitting resumes on Oct. 25, government House leader Jason Nixon said Tuesday.

Alberta public sector workers will soon be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

will soon be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the province's COVID-19 cabinet committee will affect 25,500 provincial employees who must all submit proof of full vaccination by Nov. 30.

Kenney also said he asked for an inventory of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine, noting that some vaccine-hesitant Albertans have expressed a willingness to take this version. The Government of Canada has committed to securing the vaccines, but currently have no supply. Watch: Cheryl Franko feared vaccine's impact on her baby: School assignment convinced pregnant woman to get vaccinated 2:11 Cheryl Franko is thankful for a school research project that helped her overcome fears about COVID-19 vaccines and pregnancy. 2:11 Kenney's government imposed a voluntary vaccine passport system that took effect Sept. 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19.

a voluntary vaccine passport system that took effect Sept. 20 to combat the fourth wave of COVID-19. Operators who are eligible for the program, but opt not to take part, will have to follow measures that include capacity limits and physical distancing.

A full list of restrictions and exemptions is available on the government's website.

Following that announcement, on Sept. 22, Calgary city council approved a bylaw that brings in consistent application of the province's vaccine passport program for many types of businesses in the city. The latest on vaccines: 65.8 per cent of the province's total population have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 77.4 per cent of eligible Albertans.

of the province's total population have received of a COVID-19 vaccine, or of eligible Albertans. Out of the province's total population, 73.2 per cent have received at least one dose, or 86 per cent of those eligible.

have received at least one dose, or of those eligible. Canada-wide, 77.1 per cent of the total population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 72.2 per cent of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to the CBC's vaccine tracker. Among those eligible, 88.1 per cent have had one dose and 82.5 per cent are fully vaccinated.

of the total population have received at least one dose of vaccine, and of the total population are fully vaccinated, according to the Among those eligible, have had one dose and are fully vaccinated. Alberta has expanded the number of immunocompromised people who are eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of eligible people can be found on the province's website.

people who are of a COVID-19 vaccine. The full list of eligible people can be found on the province's website. In addition, mRNA doses — that's Pfizer or Moderna — are available to Albertans travelling to a jurisdiction that does not accept visitors vaccinated with mixed doses.

Dr. Hinshaw says pregnant people are at high risk of very serious illness and are urging them to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. See which regions are being hit hardest: Here is the latest detailed regional breakdown of active cases, as reported by the province on Monday: Edmonton zone: 2,913.

2,913. Calgary zone: 3,104.

3,104. North zone: 2,576.

2,576. Central zone: 2,393.

2,393. South zone: 1,300.

1,300. Unknown: 16. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: