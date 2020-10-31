What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Nov. 9

The latest:

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is expected to give the next COVID-19 provincial briefing at 3:30 p.m. on Monday and we'll carry it live on the CBC Calgary and Edmonton websites and Facebook feeds. Due to the surge in active cases in the province, she's resumed doing daily briefings with officials rather than twice weekly.

Alberta reported 727 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, after posting an all-time high of 919 new cases on Saturday, as infectious disease experts press the government to impose more stringent public health measures to curb the surge.

Six more people have died, for a total of 363 deaths: a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at the University of Alberta Hospital, a woman in her 70s and two women in their 90s linked to the outbreak at Edmonton General Care Centre, and a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Agecare Skypointe.

Because of technical issues, the province was unable to provide further data, like a breakdown of those numbers by region. Officials said that information will be available on Monday.

While the province rejected stricter restrictions Friday, Premier Jason Kenney urged Albertans to forgo parties and social gatherings in their homes.

Cases are so high in Alberta that contact tracers will no longer notify people who have been found to be in close contact to an infected person, unless they are deemed to be linked to a "high-priority setting."

AHS has created a webpage with email and phone scripts for those who have tested positive to use when notifying their own contacts.

The City of Airdrie's mandatory mask bylaw has been triggered now that the community has moved from "watch" to "enhanced" status.

The Kainai Board of Education will close all schools from Nov. 9 to 13 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases within the reserve. As of Sunday, there were 14 active cases, according to the Blood Tribe Department of Health.

Siksika First Nation east of Calgary announced that it will be closing its administration from Nov. 9 to 13 after upgrading its local risk level to RED — or high risk — due to consistent new cases without a known source. There were 51 active cases on the reserve as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Alberta care homes has more than quadrupled from 102 to 418 in just one month. There are now 41 outbreaks in continuing care facilities around the province.

COVID-19 outbreaks at nine major Alberta hospitals are putting pressure on a system that is already wrestling with a record number of novel coronavirus patients.

What you need to know today in Alberta

Despite the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the province, the Alberta government rejected implementing tighter restrictions at this time. Instead, Premier Jason Kenney says he is urging Albertans to forgo parties and social gatherings in their homes.

"We've seen other jurisdictions implement sweeping lockdowns, indiscriminately violating people's rights and destroying livelihoods," Kenney said at a news conference on Friday. "Nobody wants that to happen here in Alberta."

However, Kenney said he wouldn't rule out new measures should cases continue to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, Alberta's continuing care homes are bracing for another battle against COVID-19. The number of active cases in care homes has more than quadrupled, increasing from 102 to 418 cases, in just one month. There are now 41 outbreaks in continuing care facilities around the province.

"Dr. [Deena] Hinshaw has been in communication with continuing care operators in Edmonton and Calgary recommending that they consider limiting visitors to the essential designated family/support people (and others in extenuating circumstances) while the transmission rates are high," said Alberta Health representative Tom McMillan in a statement to CBC.

"In the rest of the province, she advised operators to consider the transmission in the area where visitors are coming from and ensure that all necessary precautions are in place to limit the spread of COVID-19."

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says its biggest focus among hospitals right now is on the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, which has six cases on three units. (Government of Alberta)

Hinshaw stressed last week that COVID-19 is much more deadly than the seasonal flu. In the last four flu seasons, the peak deaths in a single year was 92.

In just eight months, 343 people have died of COVID-19, despite what Hinshaw described as "extraordinary measures" to contain transmission.

"We are at a critical juncture in this pandemic. I know this has been a tiring year, and one that's taken a mental and physical toll on many. But we cannot give up. We must not give up. I believe one of the problems underlying pandemic fatigue is a sense of powerlessness, and for some, a loss of hope," she said.

There should be consequences for 'egregious' actions during pandemic: Hinshaw 1:21 Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that people who egregiously flout health orders during the pandemic should face consequences. 1:21

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has created a webpage with phone and email scripts for those who have tested positive to use when notifying their own close contacts. The province has announced that it will no longer directly notify close contacts who are not health care workers, minors (whose parents will still be notified if their child is exposed at school), and those who live or work within congregate or communal facilities.

Kenney warned AHS may need to cancel elective surgeries, as it did in the spring, to make more room for potential COVID patients, should case numbers continue to escalate.

Kenney urges Albertans to stop social gatherings at home 2:42 Premier Jason Kenney is calling on Albertans to not host parties or large family dinners and is expanding the 15-person limit on social gatherings to all communities on the province’s COVID-19 watch list. 2:42

A new temporary measure, which caps attendance at 15 for events where people will be "mixing and mingling" like parties and baby showers, applies in the Calgary and Edmonton areas.

The province is also recommending voluntary measures in both cities: wearing non-medical masks in all indoor work settings, except where people are alone in an office or cubicle, or a barrier is in place, and limiting themselves to no more than three cohorts.

There are currently outbreaks at nine hospitals. There is also one additional hospital in Calgary with units under watch.

Dr. Laurie-Ann Baker, an ER doctor and associate zone medical director with AHS, said their biggest focus right now is on the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary, which has six cases on three units. One person has died due to the outbreaks at the PLC.

"We want to avoid hospitals and the community becoming overwhelmed," she said.

A snapshot of the active COVID-19 cases by health district in Calgary as of Nov.3. (CBC)

The Siksika Nation announced that it will be closing its administration from Nov. 9 to 13 after its local risk level was elevated to RED — or, high risk — due to consistent new cases without a known source. Earlier this week, it announced that it would be closing all of its schools and its homeless shelter after cases within the community jumped from zero to more than a dozen in just a few days.

Here's the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday, which totalled 6,822. The province said that due to technical issues, the next regional breakdown would be available Monday afternoon.

Calgary zone : 2,886.

: 2,886. Edmonton zone : 2,819.

: 2,819. North zone : 431.

: 431. South zone : 398.

: 398. Central zone : 255.

: 255. Unknown: 33.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 8 a.m. ET on Monday, provinces and territories in Canada had reported a cumulative total of 264,113 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 215,005 cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 10,522.

Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators. The vaccine is among seven that Canada has pre-ordered.

Both Ontario and Quebec reported record daily case number highs on the weekend.

Ontario reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, yet again setting a daily high. The provincial dashboard showed 13 new deaths and 374 hospitalizations.

Numbers have been soaring in several parts of the province even as the government implements a colour-coded assessment system that, in effect, relaxes public health restrictions in several hot spots.

Quebec reported 1,397 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

In British Columbia, officials have limited gatherings at private homes to household members and six guests, while Saskatchewan has scaled back gatherings from 15 to 10.

Saskatchewan reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, and two additional deaths. That number is the second-highest reported number in the province.

A group of nurses in Manitoba have signed a letter urging the province to impose tough new restrictions aimed at beating back COVID-19 as case numbers rise, saying "we need to lessen the burden on our already overstretched health-care system."

The province, which reported 441 new cases and three additional deaths on Sunday, has been wrestling with how to handle an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.

Winnipeg and surrounding areas have implemented sweeping shutdowns that include sports facilities and in-restaurant dining.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is now recommending Canadians choose three-layer non-medical masks with a filter layer to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they prepare to spend more time indoors over the winter.

According to recently updated guidelines, two layers of the mask should be made of a tightly woven fabric, such as cotton or linen, and the middle layer should be a filter-type fabric, such as non-woven polypropylene fabric.

The Public Health website now includes instructions for making three-layer masks.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.