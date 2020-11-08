What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Nov. 20

The latest:

Alberta set another COVID-19 record on Thursday with 1,105 new cases of the illness, the most ever reported in a single day. It's only the second time Alberta has reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day. The first time that happened was less than a week ago, on Saturday, Nov. 14, when the province announced 1,026 cases.

By comparison, on Friday, Ontario — which has three times the population of Alberta — reported 1,418 new cases of COVID-19 and Quebec — which has twice the population of Alberta — reported 1,259 new cases.

The province also reported eight more deaths including a man in his 30s from the Edmonton zone, bringing the total to 451. There are 10,382 active cases, including 284 people in hospital — 61 of whom are in intensive care.

There are more than 4,200 cases each in Edmonton and Calgary alone.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is expected to give another update at 3:30 p.m. Friday. CBC News will carry it live on the Edmonton and Calgary websites and Facebook feeds.

Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month.

Alberta expects roughly 680,000 vaccine doses will arrive in early 2021.

Alberta Health says the median time between identifying a positive case and notifying close contacts is between seven and 10 days.

A new outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary continues to grow, with five patients testing positive on a mental health unit — climbing by three cases since the outbreak was declared last week. The hospital's earlier outbreaks, which led to 95 cases including 12 deaths, have since been declared over.

First Nations in Alberta are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 cases compared with reserves in other parts of Canada.The latest data shows 860 cases since the pandemic hit — the next closest is Manitoba with 710, according to Indigenous Services Canada.

Alberta hospitals are tightening restrictions on visitors as the second wave of infections hits, with patients in all hospitals now limited to one or two designated family or support people for their entire stay.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is defending the province's COVID-19 tracing app despite revelations it has tracked just 19 cases since the spring.

Shandro said Tuesday he is in favour of all resources that help in the fight against the pandemic, but reiterated the federal app isn't a good fit for Alberta.

From last Friday to Nov. 27, in much of the province, the government suspended indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities, and reduced operating hours for restaurants, bars and pubs in much of the province.

Premier Jason Kenney also repeated his call for personal responsibility, strongly urging Albertans living in any area under enhanced measures not to have social gatherings in their homes.

Canadians travelling to Hawaii this winter will be allowed to avoid quarantine so long as they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, under new rules announced Thursday.

What you need to know today in Alberta

Alberta saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday, with 20 more deaths. It also surpassed 10,000 active cases for the first time and reached new heights for hospitalizations.

On Thursday, the province added eight more deaths, bringing the total in the province to 451. There are now 10,382 active cases with 284 people in hospital, 61 of whom are in intensive care.

Should ongoing trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidates continue successfully, Alberta expects it will receive around 686,000 doses early in the new year of the Pfizer vaccine and 221,000 of the Moderna vaccine.

Should ongoing trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidates continue successfully, Alberta expects it will receive around 686,000 doses early in the new year of the Pfizer vaccine and 221,000 of the Moderna vaccine.

Speaking Wednesday at a press conference, Hinshaw said potential distribution depends on the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Alberta's health minister is defending the province's COVID-19 tracing app despite revelations it has tracked just 19 cases since the spring.

Tyler Shandro said Tuesday he is in favour of all resources that help in the fight against the pandemic, but reiterated the federal app isn't a good fit for Alberta.

Alberta and British Columbia are the only provinces that have not signed onto the federal app, COVID Alert, which has been downloaded well over five million times.

The Opposition accuses Shandro of refusing to adopt the federal app because of long-standing personal and political friction between United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney and Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

AHS says the number of "unknown sources" of transmission among active cases on Wednesday was 76 per cent. But Hinshaw has said we should not be looking at active cases for unknown source cases. Hinshaw has said older data sets are more accurate because they have had more time to contact trace those cases. The province ultimately can't identify the sources in almost one in three cases, she said.

As of Nov. 15, about 40 per cent of cases were linked to households or social gatherings or private events, she said. Another 10 per cent were linked to continuing care centres, four per cent to child care or K-12 schools, and three per cent to acute-care outbreaks.

Temporary new provincial restrictions kicked on Nov. 13. Until Nov. 27, indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities are suspended in Edmonton and surrounding areas, Calgary and its area, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge, Fort McMurray and Red Deer.

All restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs in Calgary and Edmonton and other areas under enhanced status (areas with more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people) must stop liquor sales by 10 p.m.

Kenney also urged Albertans in any area under enhanced measures to not to have social gatherings in their homes.

Worksites in the province's oilsands are dealing with multiple outbreaks. As of Thursday morning, there were six active outbreaks at oilsands sites, with 10 active cases tied to those outbreaks.

Over the course of the pandemic there have been roughly 258 cases of COVID-19 linked to oilsands work sites in Wood Buffalo, according to Alberta Health.

Canadians travelling to Hawaii this winter will be allowed to avoid quarantine so long as they show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, under new rules announced Thursday.

Air Canada and the Calgary-based WestJet made the arrangements with Hawaii, which will come into effect in December.

David Ige, governor of the state, said Canada represents the second-largest international market for the islands.

This map shows the active cases count in different health zones of Calgary and area on Nov. 19. (Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Thursday:

Calgary zone : 4,219, up from 4,201 reported on Wednesday.

: 4,219, up from 4,201 reported on Wednesday. Edmonton zone : 4,388, up from 4,157.

: 4,388, up from 4,157. North zone : 658, up from 628.

: 658, up from 628. South zone : 540, up from 532.

: 540, up from 532. Central zone : 508, up from 454.

: 508, up from 454. Unknown: 69, down from 85.

What you need to know today in Canada:

Canada's COVID-19 case count — as of 7 a.m. ET Friday — stood at 315,753, with 52,194 of those considered active cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 11,265.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today urged Canadians to hunker down and follow public health rules to contain an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases, as new projections warn of a possible surge in the caseload.

Speaking to journalists outside his residence at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau asked Canadians to resist the temptation to let their guard down after 10 months of making sacrifices.

"We are facing [a] winter that's going to drive people inside more and more, and we're really at risk of seeing caseloads go up, and hospitals get overwhelmed, and more loved ones dying," he said.

British Columbia is bringing in wide-ranging new rules for controlling the spread of COVID-19, including mandatory masks in indoor public and retail spaces and restricting social gatherings to household members only for everyone across B.C.

The move came as the province recorded 538 new cases and one additional death on Thursday. There were 6,929 active cases of the virus and 217 patients in hospital — both record highs for the province.

Meanwhile, Ontario is expected to issue more stringent restrictions for its COVID-19 hot spots — Toronto, and Peel and York regions — as Premier Doug Ford says there are "difficult but necessary decisions to make."

At a press conference on Thursday, the premier didn't specify what those measures would be as they still needed to go before cabinet, saying only that they will have to be "tough" in the hardest-hit areas.

Ontario reported another 1,210 cases of COVID-19 and 28 more deaths on Thursday, with Toronto and Peel Region each seeing over 300 of those cases.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick has moved the Moncton health region back to the stricter orange phase due to the growing number of cases in that region.

The province reported four new cases on Thursday. Meanwhile, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador both reported one new case.

Quebec reported 1,207 new cases and 34 more deaths on Thursday, as Premier François Legault proposed a "moral contract" with residents in order to facilitate some holiday cheer.

Legault said residents can have small gatherings — with no more than 10 friends and family members — around Christmas if they voluntarily quarantine themselves for a week before and after.

Manitoba introduced new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday that ban people from having anyone inside their home who doesn't live there, with few exceptions, and businesses from selling non-essential items in stores.

The new measures were announced as the province reported 475 new cases, eight more deaths and a record high of 263 in hospital.

Within weeks of the coronavirus pandemic being declared, one premier after another made tough promises to stop price gouging on essential products. Yet, CBC's Marketplace has learned that despite tens of thousands of reported complaints, little legal action has been taken across the country.

Marketplace reached out to all provinces and territories and was told consumer complaints to government only led to one business being charged. It's unclear how many, if any, charges were laid by local bylaw officers.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

Those who test positive will be asked to use the online COVID-19 contact tracing tool, so that their close contacts can be notified by text message.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.