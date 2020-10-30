What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, Nov. 18

The latest:

Alberta reported five more deaths and 773 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Deaths in the province now total 432 and there are 10,068 active cases.

71 per cent of active cases have an unknown source of transmission.

There are 268 people in hospital, 57 of whom are in intensive care.

Pfizer says it will formally ask U.S. regulators within days to allow emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine candidate, which it says is 95 per cent effective.

Alberta Health says the median time between identifying a positive case and notifying close contacts is between seven and 10 days.

A new outbreak at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary continues to grow, with five patients testing positive on a mental health unit — up three cases since the outbreak was declared last week. The hospital's earlier outbreaks, which led to 95 cases including 12 deaths, have since been declared over.

Chestermere council unanimously approved a mandatory mask bylaw on Tuesday evening.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said Monday cases in the province are growing exponentially and are straining the system.

There are more than 4,100 cases each in Edmonton and Calgary alone.

Alberta hospitals are tightening restrictions on visitors as the second wave of infections hits, with patients in all hospitals now limited to one or two designated family or support people for their entire stay.

Alberta's health minister is defending the province's COVID-19 tracing app despite revelations it has tracked just 19 cases since the spring.

Tyler Shandro said Tuesday he is in favour of all resources that help in the fight against the pandemic, but reiterated the federal app isn't a good fit for Alberta.

Last Thursday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced heightened restrictions for two weeks. From last Friday to Nov. 27, in much of the province, the government suspended indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities, and reduced operating hours for restaurants, bars and pubs in much of the province.

Kenney also repeated his call for personal responsibility, strongly urging Albertans living in any area under enhanced measures not to have social gatherings in their homes.

All Grade 10 and 11 students at Calgary's Nelson Mandela High School have moved to online learning for 14 days because of staffing issues related to infections at the school.

The Calgary Catholic School District has put a stop to all extracurricular activities as of Monday, after almost 6,000 students and teachers went into self-isolation due to having close contact with people infected with COVID-19. The school board says it has 119 students and 16 staff members listed as testing positive. The district is struggling to keep up with demand for substitute teachers.

AHS has introduced an online contact tracing tool that will notify close contacts of positive cases by automated text message.

What you need to know today in Alberta

Alberta saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday, with 20 more deaths. It also surpassed 10,000 active cases for the first time and reached new heights for hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the province added five more deaths for a total of 432, and 773 new cases for a total of 10,068. Of those active cases, 71 per cent have an unknown source of transmission. There are 268 people in hospital, 57 in ICU.

Dr. Hinshaw said Monday the province is now in its second wave.

"We have entered an exponential growth period and that is, of course, deeply concerning," she said.

"The measures in place right now are literally a matter of life and death, and the choices Albertans are making now will determine our future in a few weeks."

Pfizer says that more interim results from its ongoing coronavirus vaccine study suggest the shots are 95 per cent effective and that the vaccine protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19.

The announcement, just a week after Pfizer first revealed promising preliminary results, comes as the company is preparing within days to formally ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of the vaccine.

Alberta's health minister is defending the province's COVID-19 tracing app despite revelations it has tracked just 19 cases since the spring.

Tyler Shandro said Tuesday he is in favour of all resources that help in the fight against the pandemic, but reiterated the federal app isn't a good fit for Alberta. The province has a total of just over 10,000 active infections.

Alberta and British Columbia are the only provinces that have not signed onto the federal app, COVID Alert, which has been downloaded well over five million times.

The Opposition accuses Shandro of refusing to adopt the federal app because of long-standing personal and political friction between United Conservative Premier Jason Kenney and Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Hinshaw says the rising numbers are straining the system in multiple ways. Contact tracers are overwhelmed, and it's seen in the transmission numbers — with 71 per cent of active cases coming from unknown sources. Hinshaw said every new case means, on average, 15 close contacts — or more than 10,000 a day — and tracers can't keep up.

She said it is critical that people who test positive follow directions and enter their close contact information into the AHS online portal.

Alberta hospitals are tightening restrictions on visitors as a second wave of COVID-19 infections hits.

Under the new restrictions, announced Monday, patients in all Alberta hospitals are limited to one or two designated family or support people for their entire stay.

An Edmonton hospital is readying new surge measures as it braces for Alberta's COVID-19 intensive care admissions to potentially double in the next two weeks, according to the email obtained by CBC News.

An entrance is blocked to the Peter Lougheed Centre hospital in Calgary so staff can screen essential visitors on April 9. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

Donalda Dyjur, an executive director at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, sent the email to staff Saturday afternoon, the same day Alberta hit a single-day record of 1,026 new cases.

"Based on this current trend, it is projected that COVID cases will double within the next two weeks if the curve does not flatten," said Dyjur, addressing hospital ICU admissions.

A south Edmonton long-term care facility at the centre of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak is facing a $8.1-million class-action lawsuit for negligence.

In a statement of claim filed Oct. 28 in the Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench, representative plaintiff Angelena Larson alleges that the not-for-profit Shepherd's Care Foundation breached its duty of care as the virus continued to spread through its Mill Woods care home.

More than 101 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the outbreak including 63 residents and 47 staff. Thirteen residents have died.

New provincial measures kicked in on Friday. For the next two weeks, a swathe of Alberta will suspend indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities. All restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs in Calgary and Edmonton and other areas under enhanced status (areas with more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people) must stop liquor sales by 10 p.m.

Kenney urged Albertans in any area under enhanced measures to not to have social gatherings in their homes.

On Sunday, the chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, Tom Sampson, called for a "circuit breaker" lockdown of up to 28 days. He said it should happen now to salvage the holiday season. A circuit breaker lockdown is a short period of more stringent restrictions with a defined end point where non-essential services are shut down in order to reduce spread, allowing the system to catch up to the number of cases.

There are 11 cases of COVID-19 tied to the cross-country ski training community in Canmore.

Spokesperson Chris Dornan says Nordiq Canada — the governing body for cross-country skiing in the country — is aware of a positive test within the Canmore regional training environment, and that the organization is following its response plan and working with Alberta Health Services.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Tuesday.

Calgary zone : 4,208, up from 4,141 reported on Monday.

: 4,208, up from 4,141 reported on Monday. Edmonton zone : 4,138, up from 4,134.

: 4,138, up from 4,134. North zone : 645, down from 665.

: 645, down from 665. South zone : 548, down from 556.

: 548, down from 556. Central zone : 441, down from 447.

: 441, down from 447. Unknown: 88, the same as Monday.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

Canada's COVID-19 case count — as of 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday — stood at 306,468, with 51,230 of those considered active cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 11,086.

Manitoba's chief public health officer is considering more public health restrictions as the province's health system feels the strain of COVID-19 — including a possible extension of the winter break for schools. The province reported 270 new cases and seven new deaths on Tuesday.

British Columbia reported 11 deaths and 717 new cases on Tuesday — the highest single day figures reported by the province to date in the global pandemic.

According to the province, there were 198 people in hospital, with 63 in intensive care.

In Saskatchewan, health officials reported 181 new cases on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province close to 2,000. New restrictions came into effect on Monday, but Premier Scott Moe said his government is considering further measures.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has said that, based on the test positivity rate, it's preparing for more people to be hospitalized and to need intensive care over the next couple of weeks.

In Ontario, health officials reported 1,249 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 569 of those in Toronto and 256 in Peel Region. Both of those regions, and several others in the Greater Toronto Area, are currently in the province's "red zone" as it tries to slow transmission of the novel virus.

Hospitalization numbers stood at 529 on Tuesday, with 127 in intensive care.

Quebec reported 982 new cases and 24 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, five of which occurred in the previous 24 hours.

Health authorities said hospitalizations jumped by 47 compared with the prior day, to 638, and 100 people were in intensive care, a rise of 13.

COVID-19 case numbers in Nunavut have more than doubled after the territory reported 34 more cases on Tuesday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 60. The territory, which reported its first case of the novel virus just this month, is stepping up public health measures and will close schools and non-essential businesses across the territory for two weeks.

New Brunswick reported four new cases on Tuesday, while Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases — including one where the source of transmission was not yet clear.

In Prince Edward Island, which has three active cases, the premier said masks will be mandatory in all public indoor spaces.

More than five million arrivals into Canada have been allowed to skip the 14-day quarantine requirement put in place when the country closed its borders to non-essential travel in late March, the Canada Border Services Agency estimates.

The data — which was compiled by the CBSA at the request of CBC News — shows that more than 80 per cent of the 6.5 million total arrivals into Canada between March 31 and Nov. 12 were exempt from the quarantine meant to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

Those who test positive will be asked to use the online COVID-19 contact tracing tool, so that their close contacts can be notified by text message.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.