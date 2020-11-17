What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Nov. 17

The latest:

Alberta reported a record 20 deaths on Monday and 10,031 active cases. The previous record for deaths in a single day tied to COVID-19 in the province was 10. The majority of the deaths were connected to care home outbreaks in the Edmonton and Calgary areas.

73 per cent of cases have an unknown source of transmission.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said cases in the province are growing exponentially and are straining the system. There are 264 people in hospital, 57 of whom are in intensive care.

Another 860 new cases were reported Monday, with a provincial positivity rate of seven per cent.

Alberta hospitals are tightening restrictions on visitors as the second wave of infections hits, with patients in all hospitals now limited to one or two designated family or support people for their entire stay.

The province has revealed its COVID-19 app has been used to trace only 20 cases over six months. Officials now admit known issues may persist when the software is running in the background on devices made by Apple.

There are 1,046 active cases in schools and 65 schools are on the watch list. In-school transmission has happened in 151 schools.

All Grade 10 and 11 students at Calgary's Nelson Mandela High School have moved to online learning for 14 days because of staffing issues related to infections at the school.

Three cases are tied to a new outbreak at the Queen Elizabeth II hospital in Grande Prairie.

Pharmaceutical company Moderna said Monday its vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective against COVID-19, according to preliminary data from the company's ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine appeared similarly effective.

The province has one of the highest active case rates in the country. Almost daily, Alberta is seeing record numbers of new cases, active cases and, perhaps most ominously, hospitalization and intensive care unit rates.

There are more than 4,100 cases each in Edmonton and Calgary.

On Sunday, the chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, Tom Sampson, called for a "circuit breaker" lockdown of up to 28 days. He said it should happen now to salvage the holiday season. A circuit breaker lockdown is a short period of more stringent restrictions with a defined end point where non-essential services are shut down in order to reduce spread, allowing the system to catch up to the number of cases.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced heightened restrictions for two weeks. From last Friday to Nov. 27, in much of the province, the government suspended indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities, and reduced operating hours for restaurants, bars and pubs in much of the province.

Kenney also repeated his call for personal responsibility, strongly urging Albertans living in any area under enhanced measures not to have social gatherings in their homes.

The Calgary Catholic School District has put a stop to all extracurricular activities as of Monday, after almost 6,000 students and teachers went into self-isolation due to having close contact with people infected with COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents on Nov. 13, the district announced that only regularly scheduled credit courses would be happening in its schools, due to a "steady incline" of cases in its geographic area.

The Calgary Catholic School District says it has 119 students and 16 staff members listed as testing positive. The district is struggling to keep up with demand for substitute teachers.

AHS has introduced an online contact tracing tool that will notify close contacts of positive cases by automated text message.

Alberta saw its deadliest day of the pandemic on Monday, with 20 more deaths — a total of 427. It also surpassed 10,000 active cases for the first time and reached new heights for hospitalizations, with 264 in hospital and 57 in ICU.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, says the province is now in its second wave.

"We have entered an exponential growth period and that is, of course, deeply concerning," she said.

"The measures in place right now are literally a matter of life and death, and the choices Albertans are making now will determine our future in a few weeks."

Alberta's COVID-19 tracing app — which launched in May and has been downloaded more than 260,000 times — has been used in "approximately 20 cases" to track down contacts of someone who tested positive for the disease, the provincial government has revealed.

Ongoing concerns over the app, in a province that has opted out of a similar app offered by the federal government, come as Alberta sets new records for daily cases (more than 1,000 on Saturday), hospitalizations (264 at last count) and deaths (20 more reported Monday).

The province also backtracked on earlier claims that problems with the iPhone version of its app were resolved by a recent update. It now admits issues may persist when the software is running in the background on devices made by Apple and says it plans to conduct further testing.

Hinshaw said the rising numbers are straining the system in multiple ways.

Contact tracers overwhelmed, and it's seen in the transmission numbers — with 73 per cent of active cases coming from unknown sources. Hinshaw said every new case means, on average, 15 close contacts — or more than 10,000 a day — and tracers can't keep up.

She said it is critical that people who test positive follow directions and enter their close contact information into the AHS online portal.

Alberta hospitals are tightening restrictions on visitors as a second wave of COVID-19 infections hits.

Under the new restrictions, announced Monday, patients in all Alberta hospitals are limited to one or two designated family or support people for their entire stay.

A leaked Alberta Health Services email obtained by CBC News warns that Alberta ICU admissions could double in two weeks.

An Edmonton hospital is readying new surge measures as it braces for Alberta's COVID-19 intensive care admissions to potentially double in the next two weeks, according to the email obtained by CBC News.

Donalda Dyjur, an executive director at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, sent the email to staff Saturday afternoon, the same day Alberta hit a single-day record of 1,026 new cases.

"Based on this current trend, it is projected that COVID cases will double within the next two weeks if the curve does not flatten," said Dyjur, addressing hospital ICU admissions.

A south Edmonton long-term care facility at the centre of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak is facing a $8.1-million class-action lawsuit for negligence.

In a statement of claim filed Oct. 28 in the Edmonton Court of Queen's Bench, representative plaintiff Angelena Larson alleges that the not-for-profit Shepherd's Care Foundation breached its duty of care as the virus continued to spread through its Mill Woods care home.

The statement of claim alleges the foundation left residents "unnecessarily exposed" to the risk of infection, even as the outbreak continued to escalate. The lawsuit has yet to be certified as a class action. Statements of claim contain allegations not proven in court.

More than 101 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to the outbreak including 63 residents and 47 staff. Thirteen residents have died.

New provincial measures kicked in on Friday. For the next two weeks, a swathe of Alberta will suspend indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities. All restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs in Calgary and Edmonton and other areas under enhanced status (areas with more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people) must stop liquor sales by 10 p.m.

Premier Jason Kenney urged Albertans in any area under enhanced measures to not to have social gatherings in their homes.

A new program launched this month by a group associated with the law school at the University of Calgary is offering free legal help for Albertans who are facing mounting debt and looming foreclosures.

Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the long-running slump in the energy sector, Albertans have been hit hard financially.

The Consumer Debt Negotiation Project is designed to help address that problem, says Christine Laing, executive director of the U of C's Public Interest Law Clinic.

"Debtors get frozen when they are faced with legal action or faced with having to make choices about their debt. And they often can't afford a lawyer or don't know to go to a lawyer — or bury their heads in the sand until it's too late," she said.

With active COVID-19 cases reaching an all-time high in Alberta, Calgary pubs and retail shops are grappling with tough choices about their businesses headed into the holiday season.

Chris Hewitt, owner of Dickens Pub in Calgary, said he expected the new rules "to be a bit more strict or a bit more far-reaching."

After thinking it over, he announced Monday via Facebook that the restaurant and music venue would be voluntarily closing for two to three weeks.

The owner of the Ship and Anchor is considering shutting down for New Year's Eve because they fear customers' behaviour at the Calgary pub will be too hard to monitor.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Monday:

Calgary zone : 4,141, up from 3,553 reported on Friday.

: 4,141, up from 3,553 reported on Friday. Edmonton zone : 4,134, up from 3,572.

: 4,134, up from 3,572. North zone : 665, up from 553.

: 665, up from 553. South zone : 556, up from 512.

: 556, up from 512. Central zone : 447, up from 353.

: 447, up from 353. Unknown: 88, up from 50.

Canada's COVID-19 case count — as of early Tuesday — stood at 302,192, with 50,878 of those considered active cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 11,027.

In British Columbia, case numbers are on the rise — with the vast majority of new cases coming in the Lower Mainland. Health officials said Monday that 1,959 cases and nine additional deaths were recorded in B.C. over a three-day period.

In Saskatchewan, health officials reported 181 new cases on Monday, bringing the number of active cases in the province close to 2,000. New restrictions came into effect on Monday, but Premier Scott Moe said his government is considering further measures.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has said that, based on the test positivity rate, it's preparing for more people to be hospitalized and to need intensive care over the next couple of weeks.

Ontario reported 1,487 new cases of COVID on Monday and 10 additional deaths. Health officials reported 500 hospitalizations, with 125 in ICU.

In Quebec, health officials on Monday reported 1,218 new cases and 25 more deaths, six of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Across the North, which has so far avoided the worst of the global pandemic, concern was mounting as Nunavut announced eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the territory to 26.

The territory, which announced its first confirmed case earlier this month, is tightening restrictions in an effort to clamp down on the virus: schools will close, as will recreation facilities, bars and restaurants.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick reported eight new cases on Monday, with six in the Moncton region and two in the Fredericton region. Nova Scotia reported two new cases — both linked to schools.

There were no new cases reported Monday in either Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador.

For the second time this month, there's promising news about a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna said Monday its shots provide strong protection. The vaccine is among those Canada has preordered for its population.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

Those who test positive will be asked to use the online COVID-19 contact tracing tool, so that their close contacts can be notified by text message.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.