What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Nov. 16

The latest:

Pharmaceutical company Moderna said Monday its vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective against COVID-19, according to preliminary data from the company's ongoing study. A week ago, competitor Pfizer Inc. announced its own vaccine appeared similarly effective.

Alberta reported 991 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The province now has 9,618 active cases in total.

Another six people have died for a total of 407 deaths. There are 262 people in hospital, 58 of whom are in intensive care beds.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, will give the next detailed update on case numbers by region today at 3:30 p.m.

Starting Friday, much of the province suspended indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities, as well as reduce operating hours for bars and pubs until Nov. 27.

The Calgary Catholic School District says it has 119 students and 16 staff members listed as testing positive, causing more than 4,000 students and teachers to self-isolate after being in close contact with an infected person. The district is struggling to keep up with demand for substitute teachers.

AHS has introduced an online contact tracing tool that will notify close contacts of positive cases by automated text message.

A group of more than 430 Alberta physicians and three major health-care unions sent a letter to Premier Jason Kenney on Nov. 12 endorsing the idea of a "circuit-breaker" lockdown as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the province.

What you need to know today in Alberta

An Edmonton hospital is readying new surge measures as it braces for Alberta's COVID-19 intensive care admissions to potentially double in the next two weeks, according to an email obtained by CBC News.

Donalda Dyjur, an executive director at the Royal Alexandra Hospital, sent the email to staff Saturday afternoon, the same day Alberta hit a single-day record of 1,026 new cases.

"Based on this current trend, it is projected that COVID cases will double within the next two weeks if the curve does not flatten," said Dyjur, addressing hospital ICU admissions.

Hospitals in Calgary are also preparing for an influx of patients in the coming days and weeks. Dr. Peter Jamieson, the medical director at Foothills hospital, says the city's ICUs are operating at over 80 per cent capacity. If necessary, COVID-19 patients could be sent to a temporary tent facility at the Peter Lougheed hospital or to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

For the next two weeks, a swathe of Alberta will suspend indoor group fitness programs, team sports and group performance activities. All restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs in Calgary and Edmonton and other areas under enhanced status (areas with more than 50 active cases per 100,000 people) must stop liquor sales by 10 p.m.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also urged Albertans in any area under enhanced measures to not to have social gatherings in their homes.

The new measures were announced on Thursday. On Sunday, the province reported 991 new cases with 262 people in hospital.

"In the days ahead, we all have a role to play in getting case numbers down to protect our health care system, keep schools and businesses open, and protect vulnerable Albertans. This is our last chance to avoid more restrictive measures," Hinshaw said on Twitter on Saturday.

(CBC)

A Calgary nurse who caught COVID-19 at work is pleading for people to take it seriously.

Nearly two months after she contracted COVID-19 at work, Shaye Fleming said she's still feeling the effects — and it's why she's urging others to take the illness seriously. The 29-year-old contracted the virus while working as a licensed practical nurse at Calgary's Foothills hospital.

"There's guilt and shame surrounding being a young individual and not feeling back to normal, back to myself … at this point, I don't really remember what that feels like," she said.

A letter signed by more than 430 physicians last week called on Kenney to implement a "circuit-breaker" targeted lockdown, on the heels of a similar call made by dozens of doctors earlier in the month.

There should be consequences for 'egregious' actions during pandemic: Hinshaw Edmonton Video 1:21 Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that people who egregiously flout health orders during the pandemic should face consequences. 1:21

Albertans who test positive for COVID-19 can now access an online contact tracing tool to list the names and phone numbers of close contacts so that they can be notified about potential exposure with an automated text message.

The tool has been announced after cases became so high that AHS announced it would be hiring more contact tracers and no longer notify people who have been found to be in close contact to an infected person unless they are deemed to be linked to a "high-priority setting."

Kenney urges Albertans to stop social gatherings at home Edmonton Video 2:42 Premier Jason Kenney is calling on Albertans to not host parties or large family dinners and is expanding the 15-person limit on social gatherings to all communities on the province’s COVID-19 watch list. 2:42

Contending with three COVID-19 outbreaks, Edmonton's Grey Nuns Community Hospital has been placed on diversion protocols, meaning most critical patients are being redirected to other emergency departments across the city. The measures mean critical care patients being transported by EMS are not being accepted by the emergency department, AHS said. Ambulances are being dispatched to other emergency departments in Edmonton.

Maintaining appropriate staffing levels in Edmonton hospitals has also been a challenge as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and some doctors warn that staff are burning out.

After a close call with COVID, an Edmonton ER doctor has devised a device designed to better protect health-care workers and other patients from the virus.

The Aerosol Containment Tent was developed by emergency physician Dr. Marc Curial and his company, MACH 32.

The simple-looking device creates a tent around a patient's head and neck. The tent works as a containment system to stop the spread of COVID-19 particles to health-care workers and nearby patients.

Curial, who works at the Misericordia Community Hospital, got the idea to create a device early in the pandemic, when he was assisting a patient.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Friday, which does not include Saturday and Sunday's numbers. The province said the next detailed breakdown would be available this afternoon.

Calgary zone : 3,553, up from 3,504 reported Thursday.

: 3,553, up from 3,504 reported Thursday. Edmonton zone : 3,572, up from 3,387.

: 3,572, up from 3,387. North zone : 553, up from 510.

: 553, up from 510. South zone : 512, down from 518.

: 512, down from 518. Central zone : 353, up from 347.

: 353, up from 347. Unknown: 50, up from 39.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

Canada's COVID-19 case count — as of early Monday morning — stood at 296,077, with 49,723 of those considered active cases. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 10,953.

For the second time this month, there's promising news from a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Moderna. The company said Monday its shots provide strong protection, a dash of hope against the grim backdrop of coronavirus surges in the United States and around the world. The vaccine is among those Canada has preordered for its population.

Several regions in Ontario are moving into the "red zone" on Monday after Premier Doug Ford lowered the thresholds for his colour-coded system of public health restrictions. Hamilton, Halton and York regions moved Monday to the red alert level, joining Toronto and Peel Region.

Quebec reported 1,211 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths. A provincial dashboard put the number of hospitalizations at 587, with 89 in intensive care.

The province, which has now seen 123,854 COVID-19 cases and 6,626 deaths, announced $100 million in new funding for home care over the weekend.

Three schools in British Columbia's hard-hit Fraser Health region are being closed for two weeks because of COVID-19.

In Saskatchewan, health officials on Sunday reported 181 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths, bringing the province's death toll to 31. Premier Scott Moe said Sunday that more measures could be coming to fight COVID-19 in the province in addition to those already slated to take effect this week.

In Manitoba, health officials on Sunday reported a record-high 494 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases reported in the province since the pandemic began to 10,947. The province also reported 10 additional deaths on Sunday — including seven tied to an outbreak at a Winnipeg long-term care home — bringing the province's death toll to 162.

In Atlantic Canada, New Brunswick reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, while both Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases. There were no new cases reported in Prince Edward Island.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

Those who test positive will be asked to use the online COVID-19 contact tracing tool, so that their close contacts can be notified by text message.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.