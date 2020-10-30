What you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Nov. 12

The latest:

Alberta reported 672 new cases on Wednesday. The province set an all-time high of 919 new daily cases on Saturday.

Seven new deaths were reported on Wednesday, bringing the total to 383.

There are 217 people in hospital, including 46 in intensive care — another record high number. Just three weeks ago, there were 116 people in hospital and 16 in ICU.

A group of more than 430 Alberta physicians and three major health-care unions are sending a letter to Premier Jason Kenney today endorsing the idea of a "circuit-breaker" lockdown as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the province.

The premier will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and officials to provide an update on COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook.

Hinshaw says the active case numbers are concerning and additional measures are being considered.

Grade 12 students at Calgary's John Diefenbaker High School have been told to quarantine for two weeks after "a number of positive cases" were identified at the school.

An outbreak at the Calgary Drop-In Centre has resulted in 15 clients and one staff member testing positive for COVID-19. There are also two positive cases at Alpha House and five at an Alpha House transitional facility.

What you need to know today in Alberta

Alberta reported 672 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, after hitting a record high of 919 daily new cases on Saturday.

Both Calgary and Edmonton now have more than 3,200 active cases each. There are 82 areas around the province under enhanced restrictions, with case rates as high as 724 per 100,000 people in Smoky Lake.

A letter signed by more than 430 physicians is calling on Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to implement a "circuit-breaker" lockdown, on the heels of a similar call made by dozens of doctors earlier this week.

"There is no more time. We have to act now," said Dr. Tehseen Ladha, who co-authored the latest letter. "We need something strong and mandatory in order to bend the curve."

There were 8,090 active cases across the province as of Wednesday — another record high — and 63 per cent have an unknown source of transmission.

The government is weighing new restrictions given the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers. Premier Jason Kenney will join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and officials to provide an update on COVID-19 this afternoon.

Possible restrictions could include capacity limits on worship services and higher-risk activities like fitness classes, government officials told CBC News. They said there may also be lesser changes for businesses, such as reducing capacity or operating hours.

Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says that people who egregiously flout health orders during the pandemic should face consequences.

All Edmonton and Calgary residents have already been asked to stop holding social gatherings in their homes, and all communities on the province's watch list are under a mandatory 15-person limit on social gatherings.

The province is also recommending voluntary measures in both cities: wearing non-medical masks in all indoor work settings, except where people are alone in an office or cubicle, or a barrier is in place, and limiting themselves to no more than three cohorts.

Kenney is calling on Albertans to not host parties or large family dinners and is expanding the 15-person limit on social gatherings to all communities on the province's COVID-19 watch list. Hospitals in Calgary are preparing for an influx of patients in the coming days and weeks. Dr. Peter Jamieson, the medical director at Foothills hospital, says the city's ICUs are operating at over 80 per cent capacity. If necessary, COVID-19 patients could be sent to a temporary tent facility at the Peter Lougheed hospital or to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

Maintaining appropriate staffing levels in Edmonton hospitals has also been a challenge as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, and some doctors warn that staff are burning out.

The premier warned that AHS may need to cancel elective surgeries, as it did in the spring, to make more room for potential COVID patients, should case numbers continue to escalate.

The reopening of schools has been highlighted as a potential driver of recent surges in other parts of Canada and around the world, but Hinshaw doesn't believe they are causing the high rate of new cases in this province.

"I do not see evidence in Alberta of schools driving that increasing community transmission," she said. "It does seem to be the reverse, with community transmission causing increased pressure in schools."

A snapshot of the active COVID-19 cases by health district in Calgary as of Nov. 10. (CBC)

Outbreaks at two shelters have left Calgary's homeless terrified to come in out of the cold for fear of catching COVID-19, says a group that helps people living on the streets. Be The Change YYC provides food, water, blankets, hygiene supplies, tents and tarps three nights a week in the city's downtown.

Founder Chaz Smith said virus outbreaks at the Calgary Drop-In Centre and Alpha House have left the homeless facing a difficult choice.

"Do you freeze or do you potentially risk catching COVID?" Smith said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

Here is the regional breakdown of active cases reported on Tuesday. A detailed breakdown of active case numbers was not available on Wednesday:

Calgary zone : 3,434, up from 3,345 on Monday.

: 3,434, up from 3,345 on Monday. Edmonton zone : 3,255, up from 3,175.

: 3,255, up from 3,175. North zone : 542, up from 541.

: 542, up from 541. South zone : 488, down from 497.

: 488, down from 497. Central zone : 317, down from 330.

: 317, down from 330. Unknown: 54, down from 77.

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

What you need to know today in Canada:

As of 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, provinces and territories in Canada had reported a cumulative total of 277,061 confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases. Provinces and territories listed 223,199 cases as recovered or resolved. A CBC News tally of deaths based on provincial reports, regional health information and CBC's reporting stood at 10,685.

Ontario will release updated modelling on Thursday forecasting the course of its second wave of COVID-19, as some epidemiologists already project the province will surpass 2,000 new cases per day by early December.

This comes as Ontario sees a renewed surge in infections, despite recent comments by Premier Doug Ford suggesting the pandemic curve is flattening or going down.

Over the past week, Ontario has reported a daily average of more than 1,200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and on four of the past five days, the province broke its previous single-day record.

In Quebec on Wednesday, health officials reported 1,378 new COVID cases and 22 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, six of which occurred in the previous 24 hours.

Health officials said Thursday hospitalizations increased by 39, to 573, and 84 patients were in intensive care, a rise of two.

Manitoba's sharp new code red COVID-19 restrictions kicked in early Thursday as the province tries to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Health officials reported 431 new cases and nine new deaths in the province on Wednesday. Hospitalizations stood at 218, with 32 in intensive care — a record high in the province.

Schools will stay open, but everything from non-essential retail to theatres and restaurant dining rooms will be closed.

In neighbouring Saskatchewan, more than 300 doctors have signed a letter calling for that province to do more to fight the novel virus.

"If more is not done to change our course, we are confident that winter will bring overflowing hospitals, cancelled surgeries, overwhelmed health-care providers and needless death," the letter said.

In British Columbia, the Interior Health authority has issued a COVID-19 alert to its residents as cases rise in the region. The health authority, which includes communities like Kamloops and Kelowna, said in a statement that it's concerned by the upward trend and frequency of new local clusters.

A recent provincial health officer's order limiting social interactions doesn't apply to Interior Health, but local health officials said they need the public's help to prevent further restrictions.

Self-assessment and supports:

With winter cold and influenza season approaching, Alberta Health Services will prioritize Albertans for testing who have symptoms, and those groups which are at higher risk of getting or spreading the virus.

General asymptomatic testing is currently unavailable for people with no known exposure to COVID-19.

The province says Albertans who have returned to Canada from other countries must self-isolate. Unless your situation is critical and requires a call to 911, Albertans are advised to call Health Link at 811 before visiting a physician, hospital or other health-care facility.

If you have symptoms, even mild, you are to self-isolate for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms, until the symptoms have disappeared.

You can find Alberta Health Services' latest coronavirus updates here.

The province also operates a confidential mental health support line at 1-877-303-2642 and addiction help line at 1-866-332-2322, both available 24 hours a day.

Online resources are available for advice on handling stressful situations and ways to talk with children.

There is a 24-hour family violence information line at 310-1818 to get anonymous help in more than 170 languages, and Alberta's One Line for Sexual Violence is available at 1-866-403-8000, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.