Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, May 5

The Alberta government has introduced a bundle of tougher public-health restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 — measures Premier Jason Kenney argued are needed to keep the health-care system from being overwhelmed.

"We will not permit our health-care system to be overwhelmed," Kenney said, adding that could happen in a matter of weeks if case growth doesn't slow.

All K-12 students in the province will move to online learning at the end of the week until May 25, after the May long weekend. The premier said 80,000 students and staff are already in self-isolation. All post-secondary classes will also move online.

Workplaces with COVID-19 outbreaks now must close for 10 days, unless they are essential workplaces.

Restaurants must move to take-out only, meaning patios must close.

Retail will be limited to 10 per cent of fire code occupancy.

Outdoor social gatherings will be limited to five people, and you are recommended to limit gatherings to a maximum of two different family cohorts.

, and you are recommended to limit gatherings to a maximum of two different family cohorts. Places of worship are limited to 15 people and funerals are limited to 10 people.

All indoor fitness activities must close, as well as hair salons and nail salons.

Outdoor sports are limited to household and close contacts only.

The fine for violations is doubling from $1,000 to $2,000

The new public health measures apply to all parts of Alberta except those with fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people and fewer than 30 active cases.

The full list of current restrictions is available on the province's website.

The premier said Albertans who are ignoring the public health rules "will not be tolerated."

Further details on the new restrictions will be provided on Wednesday at 10 a.m. by Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, Justice Minister Kaycee Madu and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health. CBC News will carry that news conference live on the website and on Facebook.

Measures announced include closing restaurants and bars to in-person dining, closing down personal care services such as hair salons and limiting outdoor gatherings to five people.

On Tuesday, Alberta again reported its highest total of active cases since the pandemic began, with 23,623 active cases .

since the pandemic began, with . Alberta reported 1,743 new cases of COVID-19.

The province's testing positivity rate is now 12 per cent, after reaching its highest ever on Monday at 13.2 — which means one in eight Albertans tested have COVID-19.

its highest ever on Monday at 13.2 — which means one in eight Albertans tested have COVID-19. The province has the highest active case rate in Canada and the United States , with 534 active cases per 100,000 people — more than twice that of the case rate of 251 in Ontario.

, with 534 active cases per 100,000 people — more than twice that of the case rate of 251 in Ontario. There are now 671 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 150 people in intensive care .

with COVID-19, including . Nine more people have died, for a total of 2,099 deaths.

The latest R-value reported for the province was 1.12, significantly higher than last week's R-value of 1.04, meaning the virus is spreading to more people for each confirmed case.

reported for the province was significantly higher than last week's R-value of 1.04, meaning the virus is spreading to more people for each confirmed case. 172,931 Albert ans have recovered from COVID-19.

from COVID-19. Currently, 808 schools, about 33 per cent of all schools in Alberta, are on alert or have outbreaks. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 678 schools.

in Alberta, are on alert or have outbreaks. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 678 schools. Because of an increase in the number of Albertans in the Calgary zone requesting a COVID-19 test, it may take three to five days from the time someone makes a request to when testing occurs, AHS said last week.

occurs, AHS said last week. Alberta is cutting back scheduled surgeries in its two major cities and the northern part of the province to make room for a possible influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

in its two major cities and the northern part of the province to make room for a possible influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations. On May 1, the province stopped screening all positive tests for variants of concern, in order to maintain required lab capacity for COVID-19 testing. Variant screening will now target populations with a higher risk of being infected with a variant, or a higher risk of spreading variant strains.

An Alberta woman in her 50s has died from a rare blood clot condition after receiving the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, says the province's chief medical officer of health. In a statement Tuesday, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the woman died of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT). It's Alberta's first death linked to the vaccine.

Kenney announced Monday that teachers, child-care workers and school support staff are now eligible to be vaccinated.

are now eligible to be vaccinated. Albertans categorized in the rest of the Phase 2C and 2D vaccine rollout plan became eligible to book appointments as of April 30.

plan became eligible to book appointments as of April 30. Albertans in these final groups of Phase 2 include front-line disability workers and workers in group homes and other supportive living sites, workers at locations with potential for large outbreaks, police officers and provincial sheriffs, all Albertans aged 50 and older, and all First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) persons aged 35 and older.

The province has also expanded the number of people eligible due to underlying health conditions . As of April 27, those born between 2006 and 2009 with qualifying conditions can book appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

. As of April 27, those born between 2006 and 2009 with qualifying conditions can book appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Alberta Health said on April 30 that the vast majority of doses of the province's supply of AstraZeneca-Oxford have now been administered or booked. Existing bookings will be honoured.

have now been administered or booked. Existing bookings will be honoured. 1,668,455 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

doses have been administered in Alberta, including 303,509 Albertans have been fully immunized (2 doses).

There were 876 new cases involving variants of concern reported on Tuesday. On Monday, the province reported 1,900 — the highest number of new variant cases reported in a single day.

involving reported on Tuesday. On Monday, the province reported 1,900 — the highest number of new variant cases reported in a single day. About 62.3 per cent of active cases have been identified as variants of concern, but not all cases are being screened for variants.

have been identified as variants of concern, but There are 14,728 active variant cases, while 21,063 people have recovered and 99 people have died from variant infections.

while 21,063 people have recovered and 99 people have died from variant infections. Alberta had 33,815 cases linked to variant B117, first detected in the United Kingdom; 114 cases linked to variant B1351, first detected in South Africa; two cases linked to variant B1617, first detected in India; and 1,959 cases linked to the variant P1, which was first identified in Brazil.

33,815 cases linked to variant B117, first detected in the United Kingdom; 114 cases linked to variant B1351, first detected in South Africa; two cases linked to variant B1617, first detected in India; and 1,959 cases linked to the variant P1, which was first identified in Brazil. On May 1, the province stopped screening all positive tests for variants of concern, in order to maintain required lab capacity for COVID-19 testing. Variant screening will now target populations with a higher risk of being infected with a variant, or a higher risk of spreading variant strains.

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Tuesday:

Calgary zone: 9,889 active cases, down from 9,942 active cases reported on Monday (68,706 recovered).

9,889 active cases, down from 9,942 active cases reported on Monday (68,706 recovered). Edmonton zone: 6,014, down from 6,033 (62,892 recovered).

6,014, down from 6,033 (62,892 recovered). North zone: 3,564, up from 3,478 (17,740 recovered).

3,564, up from 3,478 (17,740 recovered). South zone: 1,260, down from 1,261 (9,443recovered).

1,260, down from 1,261 (9,443recovered). Central zone: 2,836, up from 2,807 (14,135 recovered).

2,836, up from 2,807 (14,135 recovered). Unknown: 60, down from 87 (15 recovered).

