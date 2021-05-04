Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, May 4

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

As Alberta's total active COVID-19 case count climbs to new heights daily and it continues to have the highest cases per capita of any province or state in North America, Albertans can expect an announcement on Tuesday about stronger public health measures. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, no news conference had been scheduled but if one is, CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook.

. As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, no news conference had been scheduled but if one is, CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook Premier Jason Kenney warned Monday that further restrictions were coming Tuesday, also saying he was angered to see that a large group of people gathered over the weekend to protest public-health restrictions while flagrantly violating them at a rodeo event in Bowden, Alta.

The premier said record-high daily case counts and rising hospitalization numbers are being driven by Albertans who are ignoring the public health rules.

The premier said Monday that Alberta has had stringent health measures in place and "that we can have, on paper, the hardest lockdown imaginable, and if a critical percentage of the population — a large share of the population — isn't following that, it doesn't matter."

Premier Jason Kenney says some Albertans' COVID-19 denial is "as astounding as it is aggravating" - and that people need to get board with restrictions and vaccinations.

However, critics say Kenney's own messaging has been confusing and contradictory during the pandemic. Last week, for example, Kenney said no new laws were necessary, but days later instituted new regulations in so-called COVID-19 hot spots, calling them critical to bending the curve. The flipflops continued Monday, as he said further restrictions wouldn't have an impact — then said he would be imposing more on Tuesday.

The United Conservative Party government also has been accused repeatedly of ignoring calls from the medical community to be quicker and broader when imposing restrictions and less hasty in removing them.

The apparent lack of enforcement for violators of public health restrictions throughout the province has also been a hot button.

For example, critics noted the rodeo and other rallies against public-health measures were advertised in advance, but authorities seem to have done little to ensure public-health measures were followed at the events and violators ticketed or charged.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi criticised the premier for the conflicting messages on Monday, as well as saying he's finding it "incredibly frustrating" that tickets being given to people for breaching COVID-19 public health orders are being thrown out in the courts. Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld confirmed Monday that the province had asked the police to not clog the already overburdened courts by writing too many tickets for COVID-19 violators.

According to the province, from March 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, there were 576 tickets filed in provincial court under the Public Health Act. Of those, 38 per cent are still before the court, 12 per cent resulted in conviction or were paid before reaching court, and 10 per cent were quashed or otherwise resolved.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson also called out the province on its approach to COVID-19 on Monday, saying it should have imposed wider restrictions throughout the province last week.

And NDP Leader Rachel Notley said the half-measures Kenney has put in place are not working, repeating calls for the UCP government to provide paid sick leave and effective enforcement across all of Alberta. The NDP is also demanding all the data around decision-making for restrictions and all of the written recommendations to cabinet from Alberta's chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

"The worst part about all of this is how predictable and preventable all of this was," said Calgary emergency room physician Dr Joe Vipond, one of the doctors who has been sounding the alarm about Alberta's COVID-19 situation for months. "We should have known this was where this was going, especially with the variants. It's pretty devastating."

The latest round of restrictions were imposed on April 30, when the provincial government implemented new public-health measures in hot spots across the province where there are more than 350 active cases per 100,000 people and at least 250 total active cases.

The list of targeted communities included Edmonton, Calgary, Fort McMurray, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Airdrie, Lethbridge, and Strathcona County.

All junior and senior high schools in the targeted communities moved to at-home learning starting May 3, though some had already shifted to online learning.

Indoor fitness and indoor sports were shut down in these communities as of April 30.

The mandatory restrictions was to remain in effect for a minimum of two weeks.

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

On Monday, Alberta again reported its highest total of active cases since the pandemic began, with 23,608 active cases .

since the pandemic began, with . Alberta reported 2,012 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The province's testing positivity rate is now 13.2 per cent, its highest ever — which means one in eight Albertans tested have COVID-19.

its highest ever — which means one in eight Albertans tested have COVID-19. The province has the highest active case rate in Canada and the United States , with 518 active cases per 100,000 people — more than twice that of the case rate of 252 in Ontario.

, with 518 active cases per 100,000 people — more than twice that of the case rate of 252 in Ontario. There are now 658 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 154 people in intensive care .

with COVID-19, including . Four more people have died, for a total of 2,090 deaths.

The latest R-value reported for the province was 1.12, significantly higher than last week's R-value of 1.04, meaning the virus is spreading to more people for each confirmed case.

reported for the province was significantly higher than last week's R-value of 1.04, meaning the virus is spreading to more people for each confirmed case. 171,212 Albert ans have recovered from COVID-19.

from COVID-19. Currently, 808 schools, about 33 per cent of all schools in Alberta, are on alert or have outbreaks. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 678 schools.

of all schools in Alberta, are on alert or have outbreaks. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 678 schools. Due to an increase in the number of Albertans in the Calgary zone requesting a COVID-19 test, it may take three to five days from the time someone makes a request to when testing occurs, AHS said last week.

Alberta Health Services opened a temporary walk-up testing site in northeast Calgary on April 30. The site is located at the McKnight Westwinds Park and Ride lot, located at 6200 36 Street N.E.

Alberta is cutting back scheduled surgeries in its two major cities and the northern part of the province to make room for a possible influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On May 1, the province stopped screening all positive tests for variants of concern, in order to maintain required lab capacity for COVID-19 testing. Variant screening will now target populations with a higher risk of being infected with a variant, or a higher risk of spreading variant strains.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

Kenney announced Monday that teachers, child-care workers and school support staff are now eligible to be vaccinated.

are now eligible to be vaccinated. He also said an announcement on when all adults would be eligible for immunization would come soon.

Albertans categorized in the rest of the Phase 2C and 2D vaccine rollout plan became eligible to book appointments as of April 30.

Albertans in these final groups of Phase 2 include front-line disability workers and workers in group homes and other supportive living sites, workers at locations with potential for large outbreaks, police officers and provincial sheriffs, all Albertans aged 50 and older, and all First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) persons aged 35 and older.

The province has also expanded the number of people eligible due to underlying health conditions. As of April 27, those born between 2006 and 2009 with qualifying conditions can book appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Alberta Health said on April 30 that the vast majority of doses of the province's supply of AstraZeneca-Oxford have now been administered or booked. Existing bookings will be honoured.

have now been administered or booked. Existing bookings will be honoured. The province had received about 270,000 doses which were all shipped to pharmacies and AHS for use. Ottawa has not informed the province of any future shipments.

There are no appointments for AstraZeneca available through AHS via online booking or by calling 811.

1,640,303 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

doses have been administered in Alberta, including 301,398 Albertans have been fully immunized (2 doses).

The latest on more dangerous variants:

There were 1,900 new cases involving variants of concern reported on Monday — the highest number of new variant cases reported in a single day.

involving reported on Monday — the highest number of new variant cases reported in a single day. About 63.8 per cent of active cases have been identified as variants of concern, but not all cases are being screened for variants.

have been identified as variants of concern, but There are 15,054 active variant cases, while 19,868 people have recovered and 92 people had died from variant infections.

while 19,868 people have recovered and 92 people had died from variant infections. Alberta had 33,099 cases linked to variant B117, first detected in the United Kingdom, 106 cases linked to variant B1351, first detected in South Africa, and 1,808 cases linked to the variant P1, which was first identified in Brazil.

On May 1, the province stopped screening all positive tests for variants of concern, in order to maintain required lab capacity for COVID-19 testing. Variant screening will now target populations with a higher risk of being infected with a variant, or a higher risk of spreading variant strains.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Monday:

Calgary zone: 9,942 active cases, up from 9,556 active cases reported on Sunday (68,006 recovered).

9,942 active cases, up from 9,556 active cases reported on Sunday (68,006 recovered). Edmonton zone: 6,033, down from 6,088 (62,384 recovered).

6,033, down from 6,088 (62,384 recovered). North zone: 3,478, up from 3,308 (17,506 recovered).

3,478, up from 3,308 (17,506 recovered). South zone: 1,261, up from 1,216 (9,345 recovered).

1,261, up from 1,216 (9,345 recovered). Central zone: 2,807, up from 2,677 (13,953 recovered).

2,807, up from 2,677 (13,953 recovered). Unknown: 87, up from 75 (18 recovered).

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

