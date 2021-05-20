Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, May 20

The latest on vaccines:

2,271,955 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta as of May 19, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

The Alberta government says more than half of Albertans eligible for the vaccine — currently those age 12 and older— had been vaccinated with at least one dose as of Tuesday, May 18. Overall, including those who aren't yet eligible like younger children, 43.4 per cent of Alberta's population has received at least one dose.

332,276 Albertans are fully immunized (two doses) — 7.4 per cent of the population.

Alberta Health Services says it is aware of individuals on social media claiming to have booked multiple false COVID-19 vaccination appointments in an attempt to prevent other Albertans from receiving their dose. AHS says it has shared this information with law enforcement and is working to ensure participating pharmacies are aware. A system is in place to prevent double bookings both online and through 811. AHS says it is monitoring no-shows to see whether false bookings are being made, but there hasn't been any increase in no-shows.

Canadians looking to drive across the border to the United States for the sole purpose of getting a COVID-19 vaccine are not exempt from mandatory quarantine upon their return. In a statement late Wednesday, the Public Health Agency of Canada said quarantine exemptions now in place are not intended for those travelling abroad to get vaccinated against the coronavirus disease. Earlier this week, Albertans who attended a Montana vaccination clinic were told they were exempted from having to quarantine for 14 days.

AHS is aware of individuals on social media claiming to have booked multiple COVID-19 vaccination appointments in an attempt to prevent other Albertans from receiving their dose. We've shared with law enforcement & are ensuring participating pharmacies are aware of these claims. —@AHS_media

The latest on restrictions:

Almost all Alberta K-12 students are to return to classrooms next week with the exception of students in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray, who will stay home one more week.

George McGuigan, superintendent of the Fort McMurray Catholic Schools, said the extra week gives his community a reprieve amid the high number of COVID-19 cases.

Several organizations that run summer camps for kids in southern Alberta — including YMCA's Camp Chief Hector, Easter Seals Camp Horizon, and Kids Cancer Care's Camp Kindle — are cancelling this year's overnight offerings as the province continues to grapple with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several organizations that run summer camps for kids in southern Alberta — including YMCA's Camp Chief Hector, Easter Seals Camp Horizon, and Kids Cancer Care's Camp Kindle — are cancelling this year's overnight offerings as the province continues to grapple with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Calgary says it won't create a voter list for candidates in a decision that appears aimed at protecting the privacy of voters. The move comes after reports last week that a mayoral candidate, Kevin J. Johnston, was attempting to track down addresses of Alberta Health Services employees and threatening to show up at their homes armed. Johnston, who is running in this fall's municipal election, was allegedly in violation of a court order when he attended illegal gatherings Saturday, where people were violating public health laws to protest COVID-19-related restrictions.

In another arrest of another higher profile person accused of repeatedly and flagrantly violating public health laws, Pastor Tim Stephens was arrested for organizing a church service in violation of public health rules at Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary.

was arrested for organizing a church service in violation of public health rules at Fairview Baptist Church in Calgary. And Ty and Gail Northcott, organizers of a rodeo earlier this month near Bowden, Alta., to protest provincial COVID-19 restrictions, pleaded not guilty on Monday to violating Alberta's Public Health Act by holding the event. They have vowed to hold more.

And Ty and Gail Northcott, organizers of a rodeo earlier this month near Bowden, Alta., to protest provincial COVID-19 restrictions, pleaded not guilty on Monday to violating Alberta's Public Health Act by holding the event. They have vowed to hold more. AHS says one positive case of COVID-19 has now been directly linked to the rodeo.

​​​

The government introduced a bundle of tougher public-health restrictions again on May 4, to slow the spread of COVID-19 — measures Kenney said were needed to keep the health-care system from being overwhelmed.

The government introduced a bundle of tougher public-health restrictions again on May 4, to slow the spread of COVID-19 — measures Kenney said were needed to keep the health-care system from being overwhelmed. The new public health measures apply to all parts of Alberta except those with fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

except those with fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people. The full list of current restrictions is available on the province's website.

Watch | Alberta education minister, Opposition address plan to return students to classrooms:

Alberta students set to head back to in-school classes as COVID cases drop CBC News Edmonton 2:24 Education Minister Adriana LaGrange and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw say it’s safe for students to head back to the classroom, but NDP Education Critic Sarah Hoffman says the province is just setting students up for another yo-yo cycle. 2:24

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

Alberta reported 908 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and six more deaths.

Alberta reported 908 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and six more deaths. There were 18,813 active cases. Alberta continues to have the highest active-case rate — in other words, active cases per 100,000 people — of all provinces and territories in Canada.

— in other words, active cases per 100,000 people — of all provinces and territories in Canada. The rate of active cases was 425 per 100,000 people in Alberta.

The rate of active cases was 425 per 100,000 people in Alberta. The test positivity rate was 9.1 per cent.

There were 685 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 185 people in intensive care .

with COVID-19, including . There have now been 2,158 COVID deaths .

. 200,496 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

The latest R-value reported for the province was 0.84, meaning the virus is spreading to less than one person for each confirmed case.

reported for the province was meaning the virus is spreading to less than one person for each confirmed case. Three of Calgary's four adult hospitals are once again dealing with a number of COVID-19 outbreaks. The outbreaks are driven by the variant first discovered in the U.K. Rockyview General Hospital has three impacted units including four patients and one healthcare worker. An outbreak at Peter Lougheed Centre involves one patient. And Foothills Medical Centre has two units on outbreak including four patients.

Shoppers Drug Mart says it is now offering rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic people at all its pharmacies in Ontario and Alberta. The tests have to be purchased.

Shoppers Drug Mart says it is now offering rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic people at all its pharmacies in Ontario and Alberta. The tests have to be purchased. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, is scheduled to provide her next update today at 3:30 p.m. CBC will have live coverage on this website and on Facebook.

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Wednesday.

Calgary zone: 8,683 active cases, down from 9,316 active cases reported on Tuesday (80,609 recovered).

8,683 active cases, down from 9,316 active cases reported on Tuesday (80,609 recovered). Edmonton zone: 4,446 down from 4,656 (69,755 recovered).

4,446 down from 4,656 (69,755 recovered). North zone: 2,780 down from 2,991 (21,910 recovered).

2,780 down from 2,991 (21,910 recovered). South zone: 925, down from 985 (10,767 recovered).

925, down from 985 (10,767 recovered). Central zone: 1,978 down from 2,054 (17,324 recovered).

1,978 down from 2,054 (17,324 recovered). Unknown: 19, down from 28 (18 recovered).

