Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, May 17

The latest on restrictions:

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, provincial chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Dr. Verna Yiu, president and chief executive officer of Alberta Health Services, will give an update on the COVID-19-related public health measures at 1 p.m. on Monday. CBC News will have live coverage on the website and Facebook.

Calgary police arrested two more higher-profile people accused of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public safety restrictions over the weekend — Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Tim Stephens and mayoral candidate Kevin J. Johnston. Both have repeatedly said they've flouted the public health orders and police say Alberta Health Services considered enforcement a last resort after working to address ongoing concerns.

Several other higher-profile COVID-19 scofflaws have also been arrested, charged and/or on trial in the past few weeks in Alberta after the United Conservative Party government said it was heightening enforcement against rule-breakers, especially flagrant and repeat offenders. Among them, police arrested Artur and Dawid Pawlowski, two organizers of a Calgary church service who have been defying public health restrictions throughout the pandemic; Chris Scott, the owner of the Whistle Stop Café in Mirror; and Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church in the Edmonon-area, who went on trial in May after holding in-person church services for months that flouted the public health orders.

Albertans who have one of the few conditions that would qualify them for a medical exemption from mandatory masking laws will have to produce a confirmation letter from a physician, nurse practitioner or psychologist as of May 13, the province says.

The list of limited medical conditions that might qualify for a mask exemption includes people with some mental illnesses, cognitive impairment, developmental delay, sensory processing disorders, facial trauma or recent surgery, contact dermatitis or allergic reactions to mask materials, and clinically significant respiratory distress.

Simmering discontent within the United Conservative Party caucus boiled over on May 13 into an open call for Premier Jason Kenney's resignation by backbencher Todd Loewen, the MLA for Central Peace-Notley and caucus chair until he quit.

Drew Barnes, the MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat, was also expelled from caucus over criticisms that the two divided the party and undermined government leadership by repeatedly attacking their own party's COVID-19 public health restrictions, which they felt were too stringent.

The government introduced a bundle of tougher public-health restrictions again on May 4, to slow the spread of COVID-19 — measures Kenney said were needed to keep the health-care system from being overwhelmed.

The new public health measures apply to all parts of Alberta except those with fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people.

except those with fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 people. The full list of current restrictions is available on the province's website.

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

Alberta reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and three more deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,453.

There were 22,280 active cases. Alberta continues to have the highest active-case rate — in other words, active cases per person — of all provinces and territories in Canada.

The rate of active cases is 503.86 per 100,000 people.

The test positivity rate was 9.6 per cent.

There were 647 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 186 people in intensive care.

There have now been 2,143 COVID deaths.

The latest R-value reported for the province was 1, meaning the virus is spreading to one person for each confirmed case, and the growth is not exponential.

194,538 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.

from COVID-19. Shoppers Drug Mart says it is now offering rapid antigen COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic people at all its pharmacies in Ontario and Alberta. The tests have to be purchased.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

Alberta began offering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 and over as of last week.

2,355,255 vaccine doses had been administered as of May 17, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

41.6 per cent of Albertans had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The province has received enough vaccines to give 54 per cent of its population a single dose.

province has used 92.98 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

WATCH | Reassurance for those who received AstraZeneca vaccine:

Reassurance for those who received AstraZeneca vaccine CBC News 1:17 Ontario's outbreak response co-ordinator, Dr. Dirk Huyer, says taking a first dose AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine was "so much the right thing" for people to have done — and explains why. 1:17

328,414 Albertans had been fully immunized (two doses).

The latest CBC Calgary: The Road Ahead survey shows 20 per cent of Albertans have adopted a wait-and-see approach to vaccination, with another 14 per cent saying they refuse to get vaccinated outright.

, with another While it is difficult to explain exactly why any one individual is vaccine hesitant, there are clear patterns, data scientist John Santos found with a recent poll. And, those patterns show how politicized the COVID-19 pandemic has become. Find out more.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Sunday.

Calgary zone: 10,515 active cases, up from 10,908 active cases reported on Saturday (77,794 recovered).

Edmonton zone: 5,035, down from 5,140 (68,442 recovered).

North zone: 3,309, down from 3,382 (20,999 recovered).

South zone: 1,101, down from 1,152 (10,567 recovered).

Central zone: 2,291, down from 2,398 (16,720 recovered).

Unknown: 29, up from 13 (16 recovered).

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean .

