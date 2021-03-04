Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, March 4

The latest:

Alberta reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase from 257 on Tuesday and 291 on Monday.

of COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase from 257 on Tuesday and 291 on Monday. An outbreak of COVID-19 in an Alberta long-term care facility as been linked to a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus.

of the coronavirus. The outbreak was confirmed late on Friday at Churchill Manor in Edmonton with a single case, and since Friday, 27 staff and residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

have tested positive for the coronavirus. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, announced Alberta will join other provinces in adopting the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommendation to extend the period between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

of COVID-19 vaccines. Hinshaw will deliver her next update on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CBC News will cover it live on the website and Facebook.

on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CBC News will cover it live on the website and Facebook. A Red Deer meat-processing plant at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to three worker deaths will reopen on Thursday for slaughter operations.

The news of the reopening of the Olymel facility came the same day the union that represents its employees said a third worker's death had been linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the plant. As of Wednesday, the plant outbreak has been linked to 511 cases — including 91 that are still active — and four deaths, three of them workers, according to the union.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley held a news conference Thursday morning to demand a public inquiry into the outbreak. You can watch it here.

Notley also planned to call for the plant to stay closed and ask the United Conservative Party government to promise it won't bring in "legislation to protect corporations running plants where workers have died," the party said in a release.

Alberta moved to Step 2 of its plan to lift COVID-19 public-health restrictions on Monday, saying that gyms and fitness centres would be allowed to reopen for "low-intensity" activities and clarifying Tuesday that decisions about what constitutes "safe" indoor fitness activities will be left to gym owners and their clients.

will be left to gym owners and their clients. All indoor fitness must be pre-registered — no drop-ins allowed.

allowed. Libraries were also allowed to pen to 15 per cent of fire code capacity, under the limited easing of restrictions announced Monday by Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, and Hinshaw.

were also allowed to pen to 15 per cent of fire code capacity, under the limited easing of restrictions announced Monday by Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, and Hinshaw. The province said it would decide on March 22 whether to ease restrictions further at that point on retail businesses, hotels, banquet halls and children's sports.

As of Wednesday, there were 4,649 active cases across the province as well as 12 more deaths.

across the province as well as 251 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, a decrease of 10 from the day before, with 48 people in intensive care beds.

for COVID-19, a decrease of 10 from the day before, with 48 people in intensive care beds. 10,362 coronavirus tests were completed with a positivity rate of 3.92 per cent.

were completed with a of 3.92 per cent. Sixteen additional variant cases were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total to 508. Of those variant cases, almost all — 500 — are the strain first identified in the U.K. and eight are the strain first identified in South Africa.

were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total to 508. Of those variant cases, almost all — 500 — are the strain first identified in the U.K. and eight are the strain first identified in South Africa. Alberta's R-value has decreased slightly to 1.01 , from 1.03, but it still means that more than one person on average contracts COVID-19 from each positive case. An R-value above 1.0 indicates exponential growth. Outside of Calgary and Edmonton, the R-value fell from 1.13 to 0.94.

, from 1.03, but it still means that more than one person on average contracts COVID-19 from each positive case. An R-value above 1.0 indicates exponential growth. As of March 3, 130,000 people over 75 have been booked for their shot. The province says an average of 7,250 doses per day are being administered to Albertans in that age group.

have been booked for their shot. The province says an average of 7,250 doses per day are being administered to Albertans in that age group. As of March 1, the province's COVID-19 vaccination rollout had resulted in 255,283 doses of vaccine being administered. That number includes 89,094 Albertans who are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

of vaccine being administered. That number includes Albertans who are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine. The province says more than 7,000 first doses have been given so far to people living in First Nations communities.

Kenney said Monday that cases in the province's long-term care homes have plummeted by 95 per cent after vaccinations.

On Feb. 19, the vaccination program expanded to all residents in retirement centres, lodges and other supportive and congregate living facilities with residents aged 75 or older.

with residents aged 75 or older. Last Wednesday, it expanded to include all Albertans born in 1946 and earlier — about 230,000 more people.

Vaccinations also became available for all First Nations, Inuit, Métis and persons 65 years of age and over living in a First Nations community or Métis Settlement.in the province.

and persons 65 years of age and over living in a First Nations community or Métis Settlement.in the province. Vaccinations for those 75 and older (born in 1946 or earlier) are available at 102 community pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer as well as at the AHS sites. A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website.

for those 75 and older (born in 1946 or earlier) are available at in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer as well as at the AHS sites. A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website. Family doctors and their clinical staff will be included in Phase 2 of Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. That's expected to take place between April and September.

See which regions are being hit hardest

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Wednesday:

Calgary zone: 1,622, up from 1,560 (49,237 recovered).

1,622, up from 1,560 (49,237 recovered). Edmonton zone: 1,054, up from 1,030 (51,959 recovered).

1,054, up from 1,030 (51,959 recovered). North zone: 1,039, down from 1,061 (10,895 recovered).

1,039, down from 1,061 (10,895 recovered). South zone: 331, down from 333 (6,166 recovered).

331, down from 333 (6,166 recovered). Central zone: 590, down from 636 (9,552 recovered).

590, down from 636 (9,552 recovered). Unknown: 13, up from 11 (94 recovered).

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information.

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

A Red Deer meat-processing plant at the centre of a COVID-19 outbreak linked to three worker deaths will reopen on Thursday for slaughter operations before resuming cutting room operations on Friday.

"Reopening can occur because Olymel management and the regulators are satisfied that employees can return to the plant safely," said Olymel spokesperson Richard Vigneault in a statement.

An Olymel meat plant in Red Deer is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak, which has been linked to a recent death, Alberta Health confirms. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

"The company will continue to work with AHS and OHS in order to fight the spread of the coronavirus."

The news of the reopening came the same day the union that represents the plant's employees said a third worker's death was linked to the COVID-19 outbreak at the plant. That raised the total number of deaths linked to the outbreak to four, according to the union.

The worker has not yet been publicly identified.

In an emailed statement Wednesday afternoon, Vigneault confirmed that three plant employees have now died after testing positive.

"It's a very sad situation for the family and friends and colleagues, and Olymel is offering its sincere condolences to the families," the statement read in part. "Olymel will remain available for assistance to support the families in this tragedy."

Alberta Health has not yet confirmed the worker's death. On Wednesday, a spokesperson with Alberta Health said they had only linked two worker deaths to the outbreak at this time.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley held a news conference Thursday morning to demand a public inquiry into the outbreak.

An outbreak of COVID-19 in an Alberta long-term care facility as been linked to a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus for the first time.

The outbreak was confirmed late on Friday at Churchill Manor in Edmonton with a single case, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Wednesday at a news conference.

An outbreak of COVID-19 at Churchill Manor, long-term care facility in Edmonton, is linked to a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Hinshaw said 27 staff and residents have tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday, including 19 cases confirmed as positive for the variant.

"Local public health teams and the operator are taking this outbreak extremely seriously and working closely together to limit spread and protect everyone involved," Hinshaw said.

"Last week, before this outbreak started, we implemented mandatory new protocols that are being followed. These created new, stronger measures for when a variant case is identified in any supportive living, long-term care or hospice site.

"Staff working at an outbreak site must not work at any other workplace for the duration of the outbreak, and anyone entering the facility will be required to wear a mask and eye protection continuously."

An Alberta pastor accused of holding Sunday services that violated COVID-19 rules is set to appeal his bail conditions today.

James Coates with GraceLife Church, west of Edmonton, has been in jail for just over two weeks.

Coates is charged with violating Alberta's Public Health Act and with breaking a promise to abide by conditions of his bail release, which is a Criminal Code offence.

The church has been holding services that officials say break public-health orders on attendance, masking and distancing.

A judge has ordered Coates to go to trial in May.

A lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is representing the pastor.

Decisions about what constitutes "safe" indoor fitness activities will be left to gym owners and their clients, Alberta's health minister says.

Under Step 2 of the province's relaunch plan, announced on Monday, gyms and fitness centres were allowed to reopen for "low-intensity" activities.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Tuesday there was some confusion about which activities would be allowed, and he tried to clear that up.

The Alberta government says low-intensity exercises include weightlifting, low-intensity dance classes, yoga, barre and indoor climbing, as well as the low-intensity use of treadmills, ellipticals and related equipment. Masks must still be worn. (Steven Senne/AP/Canadian Press)

"If you operate a gym, you can be open," he said. "That is perfectly within the rules."

Shandro said "low-intensity" activities are those that don't significantly raise a person's breathing rate, and said gyms and clients will be allowed to make such decisions for themselves.

"We're relying on owners and clients to use judgment, to show good faith," Shandro said at a news conference.

Some business owners and stakeholders are expressing confusion and disappointment after the Alberta government announced that Stage 2 of its reopening plan would start with a scaled-back approach to easing restrictions.

Initially Stage 2 included the potential reopening of facilities that included banquet halls, community halls and conference centres, and the further reopening of fitness facilities.

Scott Wildeman, the president of the Fitness Industry Council of Canada and an instructor with GYMVMT in Calgary, says safety protocols in Alberta's fitness facilities were robust. (CBC)

Instead, it will now begin with libraries reopening at 15 per cent of fire code capacity. Low-intensity individual and group fitness activities, such as light strength training, Pilates and tai-chi, are also now permitted at gyms.

But high-intensity workouts including spinning and CrossFit currently remain prohibited, and restrictions on hotels, community and banquet halls, and conference centres will continue until Stage 3 — "at least" three weeks away, Shandro said Monday.

"To be honest, my heart stopped a bit [when I heard the announcement]," said Christine Dairon, the marketing director for the Delta by Marriott Calgary South.