Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, March 25

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

The Alberta government reported 692 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and two more deaths.

and After total active cases peaked at more than 20,000 in mid-December, the number had declined steadily for more than two months. But Alberta health officials are worried because active cases have increased by more than 1,400 over the past eight days.

They're particularly concerned about the spread of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus, which made up nearly a third of the new cases reported Wednesday — a record 202 new cases.

Alberta reported on Monday two new cases of the variant strain first identified in Brazil, known as P.1. There are now four cases of that strain.

were completed Tuesday with a of about 6.6 per cent. The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, will hold the next provincial update at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook.

The latest on reopening and restrictions:

Hinshaw warned Wednesday that additional public health restrictions could be necessary in Alberta if variant cases continue to increase.

if variant cases continue to increase. The spread of variants and increasing overall case numbers were among the reasons the government cited Monday when it announced the province will not proceed with Step 3 of its reopening plan.

"What we know is that in other places where variant strains have become dominant ... additional restrictions have been required," Hinshaw said at a Wednesday news conference.

In many countries in Europe, including the U.K. earlier this year, cases linked to variant strains rose very quickly, Hinshaw said, and in some cases additional restrictions were needed to prevent further spread and to ease the impact on hospitals and ICUs.

According to the provincial plan, to move to Step 3 there must be fewer than 300 people in hospital, and that total must be dropping.

Under the current restrictions, all indoor social gatherings are limited to household members only.

The latest on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines:

The Alberta government reported reaching a COVID-19 milestone on Wednesday, with more than half a million doses of vaccine administered in the province.

As of Wednesday, 512,248 doses of vaccines have been administered and 93,910 Albertans have been fully vaccinated.

Nearly one in 10 Albertans have received at least one dose to protect against COVID-19, the government said Wednesday.

Alberta is reporting 9,787 new vaccinations administered on Tuesday.

administered on Tuesday. The province told CBC News that 94,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected to arrive Wednesday have been delayed . They now expect to receive only 28,500 doses this week, and 65,900 doses on or around March 30.

Alberta opened up appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to everyone eligible in Phase 2A on March 19 after starting the rollout on March 15. This means the following can book appointments: Anyone born in 1956 or earlier. First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1971 or earlier. (Those living on-reserve or on-settlement should book through a local clinic.)

Staff and residents of licensed seniors supportive living facilities not included in Phase 1. (They will receive a direct email from AHS with a unique link to go online and book their immunization appointments.)

How to book if you're eligible: Participating pharmacies: Now booking all eligible ages, no matter the birth year. Alberta Health Services (online or 811) First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born in 1971 or earlier who are living on reserve or on settlement should book through a local clinic.

doses per 100,000 population. Vaccinations for those 75 and older (born in 1946 or earlier) are still available at those pharmacies as well as at immunization sites operated by AHS across the province.

The Alberta government plans to distribute another two million rapid tests to help screen for COVID-19. (CBC)

The Alberta government laid out its plan on March 15 for Phase 2B of the vaccine rollout, which will be for people born 2005 to 1957 (ages 16 to 64) with certain high-risk underlying health issues like chronic conditions affecting certain organs and those suffering from cancer. For the full list of health conditions see here. It's expected that the timeline will be between April and June, but it will depend on supply.

The latest on AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield vaccine:

As of March 10, Alberta began offering the AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield vaccine as an option for adults who do not have a severe chronic illness in a staggered rollout to Albertans born 1957 to 1971 and First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) persons born 1972 to 1976.

The province received only 58,500 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield in its first shipment of the vaccine. As of Sunday afternoon, Hinshaw said more than 92 per cent of the province's current supply of AstraZeneca-Oxford and Covishield vaccine doses had been booked.

Given the dwindling supply, the province shut down online bookings, with limited appointments available only by calling Health Link at 811.

The government says m​​​ore appointments and birth years will be added as more AstraZeneca supply becomes available.

The U.S. has announced plans to send 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada, which could arrive by the end of the month. Plans are still being worked out.

Healthy Albertans in those age ranges can also choose to wait until Phase 2D begins in May to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they don't want the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, AHS stressed that AstraZeneca has been proven to be highly effective in preventing serious illness and death in adults 18 to 64.

The latest on COVID-19 rapid testing:

Another two million free rapid testing kits are now being offered to public, private and not-for-profit employers and service providers, the Alberta government said Tuesday

The announcement follows the earlier rollout of more than 1.2 million kits to long-term care facilities, schools, outbreak sites, hospitals, homeless shelters and industries across the province.

Any employer or service provider can apply for the free test kits, the news release said.

A COVID-19 rapid testing pilot project to screen students and staff without symptoms is beginning at two northeast Calgary schools: Testing began March 18 at Rundle School for Grades K-6. Testing began March 22 at St. John XXIII School for Grades K-9.

Canadian energy giant Suncor will focus its COVID-19 rapid-testing efforts on hundreds of fly-in, fly-out workers that will be conducting planned maintenance in northern Alberta over the coming spring and summer.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported Wednesday by the province:

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

