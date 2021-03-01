Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, March 2

The latest:

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Monday the province would begin moving on to Step 2 of its plan to lift COVID-19 public health restrictions.

However, Kenney, Shandro and Finance Minster Travis Toews have scheduled a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday to highlight funding in the 2021 budget aimed at supporting the health-care system and Alberta's pandemic response. CBC News will carry it live here and on Facebook.

Scott Wildeman, president of the Fitness Industry Council of Canada and an instructor with GYMVMT in Calgary, says he believes the delay in opening more thoroughly will likely be the end of many fitness studios that focus exclusively on high-intensity workouts. "They've extended, they've borrowed, they've put their life savings into this and those groups are really in trouble.… It's been completely decimating to our industry."

However, Edmonton emergency room physician Dr. Shazma Mithani says she is happy the Alberta government isn't moving ahead with its full Step 2 reopening plan. "It's clear that they are taking this seriously, which they should be," she said.

The province had set out two benchmarks to consider before moving between the steps of its plan to lift restrictions: time and hospitalizations.

Monday will mark the specified three weeks since the province moved into Phase 1, when restaurants and bars were permitted to reopen for indoor service, with restrictions.

Alberta is currently below its 450 hospitalizations, which was the benchmark for moving to Phase 2.

As of Monday, there were 257 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, an increase of seven from the day before, and 48 in intensive care beds.

an increase of seven from the day before, and 48 in intensive care beds. Alberta reported 291 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 301 the day before.

on Monday, down from 301 the day before. About 5,900 tests were completed with a positivity rate of 4.9 per cent.

with a There are 4,674 active cases across the province as well as two more deaths.

across the province as well as two more deaths. Thirty-five additional variant cases were recorded on Monday, bringing the total to 457.

were recorded on Monday, bringing the Of those variant cases, 449 are the strain first identified in the U.K. and eight are the strain first identified in South Africa.

cases, 449 are the strain first identified in the U.K. and eight are the strain first identified in South Africa. Alberta's R-value has decreased slightly to 1.01, from 1.03, but still means that more than one person on average contracts COVID-19 from each positive case. An R-value above 1.0 indicates exponential growth. Outside of Calgary and Edmonton, the R-value fell from 1.13 to 0.94.

The province's COVID-19 vaccination rollout has resulted in 235 ,508 doses of vaccine being administered so far. That number includes 88,145 Albertans who are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

doses of vaccine being administered so far. That number includes Albertans who are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine. Kenney said Monday that cases in the province's long-term care homes have plummeted by 95 per cent after vaccinations.

On Feb. 19, the vaccination program expanded to all residents in retirement centres, lodges and other supportive and congregate living facilities with residents aged 75 or older.

with residents aged 75 or older. Last Wednesday, it expanded to include all Albertans born in 1946 and earlier — about 230,000 more people, and nearly half of those eligible — 110,000 people — had booked their vaccinations by last Friday.

Vaccinations also became available for all First Nations, Inuit, Métis and persons 65 years of age and over living in a First Nations community or Métis Settlement.in the province.

and persons 65 years of age and over living in a First Nations community or Métis Settlement.in the province. Appointments for Albertans born in 1946 or earlier can be booked online or by calling 811, at 58 sites around the province.

Shandro said earlier this month that vaccinations for those 75 and older would soon be available at 102 community pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer as well as at the AHS sites. A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website.

for those 75 and older would soon be available at in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer as well as at the AHS sites. A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website. Family doctors and their clinical staff will be included in Phase 2 of Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine rollout. That's expected to take place between April and September.

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Monday:

Calgary zone: 1,562, up from 1,551 (49,046 recovered).

1,562, up from 1,551 (49,046 recovered). Edmonton zone: 1,014, up from 970 (51,823 recovered).

1,014, up from 970 (51,823 recovered). North zone: 1,084, up from 1,044 (10,732 recovered).

1,084, up from 1,044 (10,732 recovered). South zone: 328, up from 319 (6,123 recovered).

328, up from 319 (6,123 recovered). Central zone: 672, up from 670 (9,415 recovered).

672, up from 670 (9,415 recovered). Unknown: 14, down from 15 (94 recovered).

