Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, March 17

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

The rising number of variant cases in Alberta continues to be a concern for health officials in the province, with Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, describing it Tuesday as a "race between the variants and the vaccines."

"While we've prevented any significant spread in Alberta so far, the percentage of variants in our active cases is rising. The toll that variants have taken on the U.K., Italy and other countries are a cautionary tale that we must continue to take very seriously."

The province reported 355 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three new deaths.

There have been 1,047 variant cases since first reported and of those almost all — 1,028 — are the strain first identified in the U.K., and 16 are the strain first identified in South Africa.

On Sunday, Alberta also reported the first two cases of the variant strain first identified in Brazil, known as P.1. There have not been additional cases since first reported.

The latest on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines:

Phase 2A of Alberta's COVID-19 immunization program with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines began March 15.

in Group A: How to book if you're eligible: Participating pharmacies: Now booking all eligible ages, no matter the birth year. Alberta Health Services (online or 811): Bookings open by birth year, with more years added each day: March 16: Born 1947-48 and First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born 1962-63. March 17 at 8 a.m.: Born 1949-51 and First Nations, Métis and Inuit people born 1964-66. Living on-reserve or on-settlement: Book through your local clinic. Licensed seniors supportive living: Do not book, AHS will contact facilities directly.

if you're eligible: More than 18,000 Albertans eligible under Phase 2A had booked appointments through AHS since it launched Monday morning, the province said Tuesday afternoon.

The Alberta government laid out its plan Monday for Phase 2B of the vaccine rollout, which will be for people born 2005 to 1957 (ages 16 to 64) with certain high-risk underlying health issues like chronic conditions affecting certain organs and those suffering from cancer. For the full list of health conditions see here. It's expected that the timeline will be between April and June, but it will depend on supply.

The latest on AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield vaccine:

As of a week ago, on March 10, Alberta began offering the AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield vaccine as an option for adults who do not have a severe chronic illness in a staggered rollout to: All Albertans born 1957 to 1971 (turning 50 to 64 this year). First Nations, Métis and Inuit (FNMI) persons born 1972 to 1986 (turning 35 to 49 this year). However, not everyone in those age ranges were immediately eligible: the province staggered the rollout starting with the oldest and expanding it a birth year or two at a time depending on vaccine supply.

The province received 58,500 doses of AstraZeneca-Oxford/Covishield in its first shipment of the vaccine. However, as of Sunday afternoon, Hinshaw said more than 92 per cent of the province's current supply of AstraZeneca-Oxford and Covishield vaccine doses had been booked.

Given the dwindling supply, the province shut down online bookings, with limited appointments available only by calling Health Link at 811.

The government says m​​​ore appointments and birth years will be added as more AstraZeneca supply becomes available.

Healthy Albertans in those age ranges can also choose to wait until Phase 2D begins in May to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if they don't want the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, AHS stressed that AstraZeneca has been proven to be highly effective in preventing serious illness and death in adults 18 to 64.

The latest on reopening and restrictions:

Social gatherings are the top source of transmission of COVID-19 so all indoor social gatherings — public and private — remain prohibited throughout the province as they have been since Dec. 8. Outdoor social gatherings can have up to 10 people. The rules are enforceable with $1,000 fines.

People who live alone can have up to two close contacts: These must be the same two contacts throughout the duration of the restriction. If the close contacts do not live alone, visits cannot be held at their home. Single parents who only live with their children under 18 are permitted to have up to two close contacts.

Alberta moved to Stage 2 of its reopening plan starting with a scaled-back approach to easing restrictions on March 1 and again on March 8.

including singing, theatre and playing wind instruments, though participants must follow the same restrictions as for youth sports. Banquet halls, community hall and hotels can host permitted performance activities, wedding ceremonies with up to 10 people, and funeral services with up to 20.

Under Step 2 of the province's relaunch plan, announced on March 8, gyms and fitness centres were allowed to reopen for "low-intensity" activities. (CBC)

Rules for indoor fitness still require that gym visits must be scheduled or by appointment — no drop-ins allowed.

Low-intensity individual and group exercises are allowed without a trainer. Masks must be worn.

High-intensity activities — without a mask — are allowed only for one-on-one workouts with a trainer. Trainers must still be masked.

No sports games, competitions, team practice or league play is allowed.

The province says any decisions on moving to Step 3 of the reopening will be made on March 22 at the earliest.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported Tuesday by the province:

Calgary zone: 1,824, up from 1,779 (50,782 recovered).

