Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, March 16

The province laid out its plan Monday for Phase 2B of the vaccine rollout and which underlying health conditions will make people qualify. It's expected that the timeline will be between April and June, but depends on supply. See below for eligibility:

Asplenia or dysfunction of the spleen (a missing spleen or a spleen that is no longer working).

Cancer.

Chronic heart disease and vascular disease.

Chronic kidney diseases requiring regular medical monitoring or treatment.

Chronic liver disease due to any cause.

Chronic neurological disease (e.g. epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, MS, muscular dystrophy and dementia).

Chronic respiratory (lung) diseases: Including: COPD, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary hypertension, or severe asthma that required an asthma-related emergency department visit or hospital admission in the past year. Not including: mild or well-controlled asthma.

Diabetes requiring insulin or other anti-diabetic medication to control.

A weakened immune response due to disease or treatment, including: anyone undergoing chemotherapy or treatment for HIV, genetic disorders of the immune system. people receiving long-term medical treatment to control severe inflammation such as rheumatoid arthritis or systemic lupus.

Pregnancy.

Severe mental illness or substance use disorder requiring a hospital stay during the past year.

Severe obesity.

Severe or profound learning disabilities or severe developmental delay.

Solid organ, bone marrow or stem cell transplant recipients.

A note from a doctor or pharmacist is not required to get the vaccine.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, also announced that Phase 2C of the rollout will include health care professionals such as physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists and health support staff. As well, designated support persons for those living in continuing care will also become eligible in this stage.

Asked about Albertans who were able to pre-book COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies ahead of official provincial timelines, Dr. Deena Hinshaw responded by asking for patience.

Phase 2A of Alberta's COVID-19 immunization program with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines began Monday. Albertans aged 65 to 74 can only book at participating pharmacies.

Albertans born in 1947 or earlier are eligible to book through Alberta Health Services (AHS) online tool or Health Link at 811. AHS will open up more appointments to following birth years (1948 to 1956) as the week progresses.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis people born in 1971 are also able to book their appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, but they must call Health Link at 811.

at 811. Eligible Albertans can also try to book through 102 community pharmacies in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website.

in Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. A list of participating pharmacies is available on the Alberta Blue Cross website. Vaccinations for those 75 and older (born in 1946 or earlier) are still available at those pharmacies as well as at the 116 immunization sites operated by AHS across the province.

(born in 1946 or earlier) are still available at those pharmacies as well as at the 116 immunization sites operated by AHS across the province. AHS announced Monday it will open a large-scale vaccination centre at the Calgary Telus Convention Centre on April 5. The site will have 100 vaccination stations and, at full capacity, it could deliver 5,000 shots per day, officials say. There will be no drop-in appointments. Free parking will be provided.

at the on April 5. The site will have 100 vaccination stations and, at full capacity, it could deliver 5,000 shots per day, officials say. There will be no drop-in appointments. Free parking will be provided. As of Sunday, the province said 368,124 doses of vaccine had been administered, and 91,593 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

doses of vaccine had been administered, and Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses. If shipments arrive as scheduled, the province says all adults in the province will receive their first dose by the end of June.

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

The province reported 364 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three new deaths.

of COVID-19 on Monday and There were 4,811 active cases across the province, an increase of 114 from the day before.

across the province, from the day before. The province reported 255 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 42 people in intensive care beds.

for COVID-19, with people in intensive care beds. 6,600 coronavirus tests were completed with a positivity rate of about 5.5 per cent.

were completed with a of about per cent. An additional 65 variant cases were recorded, bringing the total to 985 . Of those variant cases, almost all — 967 — are the strain first identified in the U.K., and 16 are the strain first identified in South Africa.

were recorded, bringing the total to . Of those variant cases, almost all — 967 — are the strain first identified in the U.K., and 16 are the strain first identified in South Africa. On Sunday, Alberta also reported the first two cases of the variant strain first identified in Brazil, known as P.1.

Hinshaw made a point of noting that the provincewide R-value — essentially the number of people infected by each infected person — was at 1.07 over the last week , and said Albertans need to stay focused on being mindful of precautionary health measures."We must all redouble our efforts to follow public health measures so we can drive Alberta's R-value back below 1," she said.

— essentially the number of people infected by each infected person — was at , and said Albertans need to stay focused on being mindful of precautionary health measures."We must all redouble our efforts to follow public health measures so we can drive Alberta's R-value back below 1," she said. Hinshaw's next update is set for Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. CBC News will cover it live on the website and on Facebook.

The latest on AstraZeneca/Covishield:

Hinshaw says more than 92 per cent of the province's current supply of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine doses had been booked as of Sunday afternoon.

Given the dwindling supply, the province shut down online bookings, with limited appointments available only through Health Link 811.

There were two new groups eligible to book as of Monday: All Albertans born between 1957 and 1961. All First Nations, Métis and Inuit born in 1972 and 1976.



The latest on expanded rapid testing:

The Alberta government is shipping 924,000 rapid tests to sites across the province to speed up screening for COVID-19, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Thursday.

to sites across the province to speed up screening for COVID-19, Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Thursday. Rapid tests are intended to support screening programs to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, Shandro said, and will help prevent outbreaks at a range of businesses and sectors: 325,000 tests to Suncor, Syncrude and CNRL. 267,000 to long-term care, designated-supportive living and hospice facilities. 100,000 for a new pilot program offering rapid tests in two Calgary schools . It's expected that one Calgary Board of Education school and one Calgary Catholic School District school will participate in the pilot. 100,000 to rural and remote hospitals, assessment centres and other health-care sites. 76,000 to WestJet . 56,000 to various other industries and groups across the province.



A Tropical Medicine University virology lab researcher works in Brazil in early March to develop a test that will detect the P.1 variant of the new coronavirus. The variant, which was first found in Manaus, Brazil, appears to be more contagious than other COVID-19 strains. (Andre Penner/The Associated Press)

The tests will be used at Cargill's High River meatpacking plant — which had the largest outbreak in Canada tied to a single site — over the next several months and the government said discussions are underway to provide tests to other meat-processing plants.

— which had the largest outbreak in Canada tied to a single site — over the next several months and the government said discussions are underway to provide tests to other meat-processing plants. Mobile testing will also be used to help with the outbreak at the Olymel pork-processing plant in Red Deer.

The latest on reopening and restrictions:

Retail stores and malls are now allowed to increase their capacity to 25 per cent of fire code occupancy, and youth sports teams and activities are allowed to resume with up to 10 participants. Masks and physical distancing are still required.

to 25 per cent of fire code occupancy, and with up to 10 participants. Masks and physical distancing are still required. Restrictions have been eased for child, youth and adult performances, including singing, theatre and playing wind instruments, though participants must follow the same restrictions as for youth sports.

including singing, theatre and playing wind instruments, though participants must follow the same restrictions as for youth sports. Banquet halls, community hall and hotels can now host permitted performance activities, wedding ceremonies with up to 10 people, and funeral services with up to 20.

Rules for indoor fitness still require that gym visits must be scheduled or by appointment – no drop-ins allowed.

Low-intensity individual and group exercises are allowed without a trainer. Masks must be worn.

High-intensity activities — without a mask — are allowed only for one-on-one workouts with a trainer. Trainers must still be masked.

No sports games, competitions, team practice or league play is allowed.

The province says any decisions on moving to Step 3 of the reopening will be made on March 22 at the earliest.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported Monday by the province:

Calgary zone: 1,779, up from 1,738 (50,653 recovered).

1,779, up from 1,738 (50,653 recovered). Edmonton zone: 1,160, up from 1,154 (52,839 recovered).

1,160, up from 1,154 (52,839 recovered). North zone: 818, up from 797 (11,878 recovered).

818, up from 797 (11,878 recovered). South zone: 588, up from 545 (6,446 recovered).

588, up from 545 (6,446 recovered). Central zone: 460, up from 452 (10,107 recovered).

460, up from 452 (10,107 recovered). Unknown: 6, down from 11 (105 recovered).

