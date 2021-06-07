Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, June 7

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

As of Sunday's update, there were 360 people in hospital — a decrease of 13 from the previous day. Of those, 96 were in intensive care units — the first time since April 16 that fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients have been in intensive care unit beds in Alberta.

The rate of active cases was 115 per 100,000 people in Alberta.

. 222,062 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19. The latest R-value reported for the province was 0.72, meaning the virus is spreading to less than one person for each confirmed case.

417 schools, or 17 per cent of schools in the province, are on alert or have outbreaks with 3,409 total cases. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 870 schools since Jan. 11.

The latest on vaccines:

Alberta has now administered more than three million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Under Alberta's newly expanded vaccination rollout, anyone who got their first dose in March can now get their second shot. Anyone who received a dose in April can start booking June 14th, and those vaccinated in May can start booking June 28th.

Alberta is shortening the timeline between doses of AstraZeneca to a minimum of eight weeks.

and allow those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose to get either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second, or they can get another AstraZeneca vaccine shot. 3,057,662 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

Albertans are fully immunized (two doses). Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the vaccines have proven even more effective than expected.

The province says 96 per cent of cases since Jan. 1, 2021 were contracted by people who were unvaccinated or who were diagnosed within two weeks from having a first dose of vaccine.

WATCH | Kenney speaks about the vaccination program:

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Stage 1 of the reopening plan began on June 1. Albertans can now book appointments at barber shops, hair salons and other personal wellness services. Outdoor public gatherings can double to 10 people from five, and restaurants can resume patio service .

Indoor social gatherings remain banned.

The three-stage "open for summer" plan is tied directly to vaccination rates and hospitalization numbers, Kenney said.

is tied directly to vaccination rates and hospitalization numbers, Kenney said. For the first stage, the threshold is 50 per cent of eligible people (aged 12 and up) having had at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalizations being below 800 and declining, both of which were met by May 18.

The premier tweeted on May 28 that the province is on track to move to Stage 2 on June 10 , as long as hospitalizations are below 500.

, as long as hospitalizations are below 500. The province could be fully open by the beginning of July or earlier, Kenney said.

or earlier, Kenney said. Stage 1 will proceed as follows: (Starting May 28:) The capacity limit for worship services increases to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy. Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect. Funeral ceremonies may have up to 20 people, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions remain prohibited. Wedding ceremonies may have up to 10 people, including the officiant, bride/groom, witnesses and any photographers/videographers. Receptions remain prohibited. Personal and wellness services can reopen, by appointment only. Retail can increase to 15 per cent of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance). Outdoor physical, performance and recreational activities are permitted with up to 10 distanced people, for all ages. Outdoor patio dining can resume with a maximum of four people per table. Everyone at the table must be members of the same household or for a person living alone, dining parties are limited to two close contacts. Physical distancing and other restrictions still apply. Indoor social gatherings are still not permitted. Outdoor social gatherings, with distancing, increase to up to 10 people.

will proceed as follows: Stage 2: Two weeks after 60 per cent of Albertans age 12-plus have received at least one dose of vaccine and COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 500 and declining. Outdoor social gatherings increase to 20 people, with distancing. Wedding ceremonies may occur with up to 20 attendees. Receptions are permitted outdoors only. Funeral ceremonies remain unchanged with up to 20 people permitted, not including facility staff, funeral clergy or organizers not considered guests. Receptions are permitted outdoors only. Restaurants may seat tables with up to six people, indoors or outdoors. Dining parties are no longer restricted to households only. Physical distancing and other restrictions still apply. Retail capacity increases to one-third of fire code occupancy (must maintain ability to distance). Capacity for places of worship increases to one-third of fire code occupancy. Gyms and other indoor fitness open for solo and drop-in activities with three-metre distancing between participants and fitness classes may resume with three-metre distancing. Indoor settings may open with up to one-third of fire code occupancy, including indoor recreation centres. This includes arenas, cinemas, theatres, museums, art galleries and libraries. Indoor and outdoor youth and adult sports resume with no restrictions. Youth activities , such as day camps and play centres, may resume, with restrictions. Personal and wellness services can resume walk-in services. Post-secondary institutions can resume in-person learning. The work-from-home order is lifted but still recommended. Outdoor fixed seating facilities (e.g., grandstands) can open with one-third seated capacity. Public outdoor gatherings increase to 150 people (e.g. concerts/festivals), with restrictions. Distancing and masking requirements remain in effect.

Two weeks after 60 per cent of Albertans age 12-plus have received at least one dose of vaccine and COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 500 and declining. Stage 3: Two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans age 12-plus have received at least one dose of vaccine. All restrictions are lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings. Isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing care settings remain.

Two weeks after 70 per cent of Albertans age 12-plus have received at least one dose of vaccine. Additional details on all restrictions and measures in place will be released prior to each step. Albertans can track the province's immunization progress on alberta.ca, the province said.

A church that has repeatedly defied the province's public health restrictions has been closed by Alberta Health Services, the health authority said in a release issued Saturday. AHS said it had physically closed Fairview Baptist Church and would prevent access to the building until the church's pastor, Tim Stephens, could "demonstrate the ability to comply with these restrictions."

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Sunday.

Calgary zone: 1,997.

1,997. Edmonton zone: 1,315.

1,315. Central zone: 632.

632. South zone : 263.

: 263. North zone: 677.

677. Unknown: 0.

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

