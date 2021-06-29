Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, June 29

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

After days of technical issues, Alberta released COVID-19 data from the previous four days on Monday, saying there had been: 31 new cases out of 4,489 tests on Sunday. 33 new cases out of 4,587 tests on Saturday. 64 new cases out of 6,083 tests on Friday. 81 new cases out of 7,073 tests on Thursday.

There are 1,261 active COVID-19 cases , and the positivity rate is 0.87 per cent .

, and the . There were 179 people in hospital in Alberta, and of those 39 were in intensive care units.

in Alberta, and of those Alberta reported two new deaths on Monday. There have now been 2,295 COVID deaths, while 228,294 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

on Monday. There have now been 2,295 COVID deaths, while 228,294 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19. The latest R-value was 0.75, meaning the virus is spreading to fewer than one person for each confirmed case. That number has slightly decreased from the previous week.

was 0.75, meaning the virus is spreading to fewer than one person for each confirmed case. That number has slightly decreased from the previous week. Another outbreak involving the Delta variant has been declared on one unit at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on Monday after two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

has been declared on one unit at in Calgary on Monday after two patients tested positive for COVID-19. One patient, who was fully immunized, has tested positive for the variant. The test results for the second patient, who is not immunized, are pending.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Alberta entered Stage 2 of its three-stage reopening plan on June 10, lifting many of its COVID-19 public health restrictions. Masking and distancing requirements remained in place. Entertainment venues , including movie theatres, casinos and museums, were allowed to reopen at one-third capacity. Restaurants were allowed to seat diners inside rather than just on patios, and private outdoor social gatherings can have up to 20 people. There are no longer any restrictions on youth and adult sports . Up to 150 people are being allowed at public outdoor events , and grandstands for sports and other entertainment can open at one-third capacity.

on June 10, lifting many of its COVID-19 public health restrictions. A full list of current restrictions is available on the province's website.

Stage 3 of the reopening kicks in on July 1. At that time: All restrictions will be lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings. The general indoor provincial mask mandate will be lifted, but masking may still be required in limited settings or if certain communities continue it under local bylaws.

of the reopening kicks in on July 1. At that time: Edmonton city council voted on Friday to drop its mandatory mask bylaw July 1.

city council voted on Friday to drop its mandatory mask bylaw July 1. Calgary will have its mask mandate in place until at least July 5.

will have its mask mandate in place until at least July 5. In terms of travel, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada without undergoing quarantine starting the night of July 5, the federal government announced on June 21. However, Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to show documents proving they received doses of vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

starting the night of July 5, the federal government announced on June 21. However, Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to show documents proving they received doses of vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entering the country. Officials said travellers must electronically submit COVID-19-related information to the government's ArriveCAN app before arriving, meet the pre- and on-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and have a suitable quarantine plan.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

32.9 per cent of all Albertans have been fully vaccinated, and 61 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated with one dose (71.7 per cent of those ages 12 and up).

of all Albertans have been and 61 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated with one dose (71.7 per cent of those ages 12 and up). As of Monday, Alberta had administered 4,198,463 of COVID-19 vaccine, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

of COVID-19 vaccine, including Anyone who received their first mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) dose in May or earlier can book their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Also, anyone who received a first mRNA dose in June can also now book their second dose once four weeks have passed since their first shot.

can book their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Also, anyone who received a first mRNA dose can also now book their second dose since their first shot. Alberta is offering $3 million in lottery winnings to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Three $1-million prizes will be available for Albertans aged 18 and over who have had at least one dose. To register, eligible Albertans must fill out their information at alberta.ca/lottery.

to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Three $1-million prizes will be available for Albertans aged 18 and over who have had at least one dose. To register, eligible Albertans must fill out their information at alberta.ca/lottery. The province expects to receive fewer Pfizer doses in the coming weeks than it had anticipated. But an increase in Moderna shipments means Alberta will see an overall increase in supply of mRNA vaccines in July.

doses in the coming weeks than it had anticipated. But an increase in shipments means Alberta will see an overall increase in supply of mRNA vaccines in July. Canada's national advisory committee on immunization says Moderna and Pfizer can be used interchangeably because they use the same mRNA technology.

The province allows those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose to get either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second, or they can get another AstraZeneca vaccine shot.

for their first dose to get either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second, or they can get another AstraZeneca vaccine shot. Alberta Health Services says due to a booking error, about 2,400 appointments at the Genesis Centre COVID-19 immunization clinic in northeast Calgary on Monday and Tuesday are being rescheduled. Around 2,500 people had been booked for immunization at the centre on each of those days.

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Monday.

Calgary zone: 682.

682. Edmonton zone: 195.

195. Central zone: 137.

137. South zone : 42.

: 42. North zone: 201.

201. Unknown: 4.

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: