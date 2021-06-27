Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, June 27

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

Due to a technical issue, the province reported only preliminary estimates of Friday's numbers, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Twitter. The province said that full data will be posted on Monday.

No new data will be released by the province this weekend.

Alberta reported about 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, out of 6,100 tests over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, the province reported its lowest active case count of COVID-19 since October — there were 1,580 active infections in the province, down from more than 20,000 a month earlier, when Alberta imposed tougher public health restrictions.

There were 190 people in hospital in Alberta on Thursday, one less than the previous day. Of those in hospital, 50 were in intensive care units.

As of Friday, Alberta's positivity rate is 1.70 per cent.

Alberta reported one new death on Thursday. There have now been 2,293 COVID deaths, while 227,768 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

The latest R-value was 0.75, meaning the virus is spreading to less than one person for each confirmed case. That number has slightly decreased from the previous week.

Two units at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, one of which involves the more rapidly spreading delta variant, or B.1.617.2. There had been a third outbreak, also of the delta strain, but it has ended, the province says.

Three deaths at the Foothills hospital have been linked to the delta variant, Alberta Health Services says.

The latest death at Foothills involved a man in his 60s who was not immunized and had significant comorbidities, according to Alberta Health Services.

A total of 22 people linked to outbreaks on two units at Foothills have tested positive for the variant as of June 18. An earlier tally of 23 cases was revised to 22 because one case had been incorrectly identified, the province says.

There have been no new confirmed cases since last week.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Edmonton city council is holding a final vote Friday on whether to have its current mask bylaw end on July 1, when the Alberta government moves to Stage 3 of its reopening plan and ends the provincewide mandatory masking requirement.

Calgary will have its mask mandate in place until at least July 5.

Many of Alberta's COVID-19 public health restrictions were lifted June 10 as the province entered Stage 2 of the three-stage plan.

Entertainment venues, including movie theatres, casinos and museums, are being allowed to reopen at one-third capacity.

Restaurants can seat diners inside rather than just on patios, and private social gatherings outdoors can have up to 20 people.

There are no longer any restrictions on youth and adult sports.

Up to 150 people are being allowed at public outdoor events, and grandstands for sports and other entertainment can open at one-third capacity.

Masking and distancing requirements are still in place at this time.

requirements are still in place at this time. A full list of current restrictions is available on the province's website.

Albertans can track the province's immunization progress on alberta.ca.

Fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents will be able to enter Canada without undergoing quarantine starting the night of July 5, the federal government announced on June 21. However, Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to show documents proving they received doses of vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

Officials said travellers must electronically submit COVID-19-related information to the government's ArriveCAN app before arriving, meet the pre- and on-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and have a suitable quarantine plan.

The latest on vaccines:

As of Friday, 34.3 per cent of Albertans have been fully vaccinated, and 71.3 per cent of those ages 12 and older have been vaccinated with one dose.

As of Thursday, Alberta had administered 3,963,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

Anyone who received their first mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) dose in May or earlier can book their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Also, anyone who received a first mRNA dose in June can also now book their second dose once four weeks have passed since their first shot.

Alberta is offering $3 million in lottery winnings to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Three $1-million prizes will be available for Albertans aged 18 and over who have had at least one dose. To register, eligible Albertans must fill out their information at alberta.ca/lottery.

The province expects to receive fewer Pfizer doses in the coming weeks than it had anticipated. But an increase in Moderna shipments means Alberta will see an overall increase in supply of mRNA vaccines in July.

Canada's national advisory committee on immunization says Moderna and Pfizer can be used interchangeably because they use the same mRNA technology. And AHS is urging people to take the first vaccine they can get, rather than hold out for Pfizer, which some pharmacists and clinics have noted people doing.

The province allows those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose to get either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second, or they can get another AstraZeneca vaccine shot.

Four more outreach clinics are opening this weekend to increase the number of people getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in northeast Calgary. They are being held at the Baitun Nur Mosque and Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre on Friday, at the Somali Canadian Society of Calgary on Saturday and the Dashmesh Culture Centre on Sunday. The walk-in clinics will operate on a no-appointment basis.

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Thursday.

Calgary zone: 814.

814. Edmonton zone: 246.

246. Central zone: 159.

159. South zone : 70.

: 70. North zone: 291.

291. Unknown: 0.

