Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, June 17

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

Alberta reported 153 new COVID-19 cases as the province teeters on the edge of its vaccination threshold to trigger the final stage of its reopening plan.

The province needs 9,962 more people to get their first shot to hit that mark, according to updated numbers posted to Alberta Health's website Wednesday.

The province is reporting its lowest active case count of COVID-19 since October — there are about 2,639 active infections in the province, down from more than 20,000 a month earlier, when Alberta imposed tougher public health restrictions.

Provincial labs completed 6,708 tests over the past 24 hours .

There have now been 2,278 COVID deaths, while 225,941 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

AHS said that of those two deaths, one person had been fully immunized, while the other had not received either a first or second dose of the vaccine.

Eleven people in the Foothills hospital outbreaks who are confirmed to have contracted the delta variant were fully vaccinated before they contracted the illness, officials said.

before they contracted the illness, officials said. A total of 22 patients and seven health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the affected units, according to Alberta Health Services.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Canada's Western leaders plan to push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week on a detailed plan and timeline to reopen international travel. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the U.S. border closure is having a significant impact on economic recovery.

It would still include isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing-care settings. Many of Alberta's COVID-19 public health restrictions were lifted June 10 as the province entered Stage 2 of a three-stage plan.

of a three-stage plan. Stage 2 required 60 per cent of those 12 and older to have had at least one vaccine shot and fewer than 500 infected patients in hospitals.

Entertainment venues, including movie theatres, casinos and museums, are being allowed to reopen at one-third capacity.

Restaurants can seat diners inside rather than just on patios, and private social gatherings outdoors can have up to 20 people. There are no longer any restrictions on youth and adult sports.

Up to 150 people are being allowed at public outdoor events, and grandstands for sports and other entertainment can open at one-third capacity.

Masking and distancing requirements are still in place. A full list of current restrictions is available on the province's website.

Albertans can track the province's immunization progress on alberta.ca.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

Alberta is offering $3 million in lottery winnings to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Three $1-million prizes will be available for Albertans aged 18 and over who have had at least one dose. To register, eligible Albertans must fill out their information at alberta.ca/lottery.

The province has also added travel prizes to its lottery. Albertans who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as late as April can start booking their second shots immediately, Premier Jason Kenney announced on June 10.

69.4 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 22 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and older have received two doses.

are currently scheduled to begin booking their second dose starting June 28. The province says it will continue to accelerate second dose rollout if supply allows. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the delta variant, first identified in India and now driving a wave of new cases in the U.K., made up about five per cent of the total number of new variants found in the province last week.

Some experts are warning the delta variant could take over as Alberta's dominant strain by the end of June — potentially bringing a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall.

836,613 Albertans are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

Albertans are fully immunized with two doses of vaccine. Alberta has now administered 3,480,407 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

A mobile vaccination clinic led by Siksika Health Services began offering vaccine shots on June 8 to marginalized people, temporary foreign workers and individuals who are homeless or in supportive living facilities.

WATCH | Alberta hopes lottery will motivate people to get vaccinated:

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Wednesday.

Calgary zone: 1,123.

1,123. Edmonton zone: 596.

596. Central zone: 314.

314. South zone : 97.

: 97. North zone: 509.

509. Unknown: 0.

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

How Alberta compares to other provinces and territories:

