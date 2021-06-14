Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, June 14

The latest on vaccines:

Alberta is offering $3 million in lottery winnings to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Three $1-million prizes will be available for Albertans aged 18 and over who have had at least one dose. Details on how to register for the lottery will be announced on Monday.

to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Three $1-million prizes will be available for Albertans aged 18 and over who have had at least one dose. Details on how to register for the lottery will be announced on Monday. Albertans who received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine as late as April can start booking their second shots immediately, Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday.

immediately, Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday. 68.7 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 20.2 per cent have received two doses.

of Albertans aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while have received two doses. Albertans vaccinated in May are currently scheduled to begin booking their second dose starting June 28. The province says it will continue to accelerate second dose rollout if supply allows.

are currently scheduled to begin booking their second dose starting June 28. The province says it will continue to accelerate second dose rollout if supply allows. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said the delta variant, first identified in India and now driving a wave of new cases in the U.K., made up about five per cent of the total number of new variants found in the province last week.

Hinshaw said vaccine bookings have slowed due to a variety of factors.

767,586 Albertans are fully immunized (two doses).

Albertans are fully immunized (two doses). Alberta has now administered 3,384,026 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

of COVID-19 vaccine, including The province allows those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose to get either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second, or they can get another AstraZeneca vaccine shot.

AHS is offering first dose COVID-19 immunization clinics, no appointment necessary, over a two-day period at the Genesis Centre, on June 15 and 16.

A mobile vaccination clinic led by Siksika Health Services began offering vaccine shots on June 8 to marginalized people, temporary foreign workers and individuals who are homeless or in supportive living facilities.

led by Siksika Health Services began offering vaccine shots on June 8 to marginalized people, temporary foreign workers and individuals who are homeless or in supportive living facilities. AHS has opened a drive-thru immunization clinic in Calgary. The clinic, located at 911 32 Ave. N.E., is by appointment only. It will operate 8:20 a.m. to 9:20 p.m. seven days a week, with capacity for up to 1,000 appointments each day. A maximum of four people in each vehicle can be immunized, but all will require booked appointments.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Many of Alberta's COVID-19 public health restrictions were lifted Thursday as the province entered Stage 2 of a three-stage plan that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hopes will see the province reopen by summer.

of a three-stage plan that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hopes will see the province reopen by summer. Stage 2 required 60 per cent of those 12 and older to have had at least one vaccine shot and fewer than 500 infected patients in hospitals.

Entertainment venues , including movie theatres, casinos and museums, are being allowed to reopen at one-third capacity.

, including movie theatres, casinos and museums, are being allowed to reopen at one-third capacity. Restaurants can seat diners inside rather than just on patios, and private social gatherings outdoors can have up to 20 people.

rather than just on patios, and private social gatherings outdoors can have up to 20 people. There are no longer any restrictions on youth and adult sports .

. Up to 150 people are being allowed at public outdoor events , and grandstands for sports and other entertainment can open at one-third capacity.

, and grandstands for sports and other entertainment can open at one-third capacity. Masking and distancing requirements are still in place.

requirements are still in place. Stage 3 , which would lift a ban on indoor gatherings, is set to occur two weeks after 70 per cent of eligible recipients have had at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalization rates continue to decline.

, which would lift a ban on indoor gatherings, is set to occur of eligible recipients have had at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalization rates continue to decline. It would still include isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing- care settings.

for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing- care settings. On June 11, Ottawa announced that athletes and staff coming to the Calgary Stampede rodeo have been granted an exemption from federal travel restrictions.

A full list of current restrictions is available on the province's website.

Albertans can track the province's immunization progress on alberta.ca.

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

Hinshaw says the province's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.8 per cent on Sunday, down from 3.3 per cent a day earlier.

Alberta is reporting its lowest active case count of COVID-19 since October — there are about 3,180 active infections in the province, down from more than 20,000 a month earlier, when Alberta imposed tougher public health restrictions.

of COVID-19 since October — there are about active infections in the province, down from more than 20,000 a month earlier, when Alberta imposed tougher public health restrictions. The province reported 165 new cases and one more death on Sunday.

on Sunday. There were 272 people in hospital in Alberta — a decrease of 18 from the previous day. Of those, 75 were in intensive care units.

in Alberta — a decrease of 18 from the previous day. Of those, Provincial labs completed 5,799 tests over the past 24 hours .

. There have now been 2,270 COVID deaths , while 225,013 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

, while 225,013 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19. The latest R-value was 0.74, meaning the virus is spreading to less than one person for each confirmed case.

was meaning the virus is spreading to less than one person for each confirmed case. As of June 10, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at these AHS and Covenant Health acute care facilities: North Zone: Athabasca Healthcare Centre, Bonnyville Health Centre, Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital. Edmonton Zone: University of Alberta Hospital (two units on outbreak). Central Zone: Killam Health Centre. Calgary Zone: Foothills Medical Centre (three units on outbreak), South Health Campus.

at these AHS and Covenant Health acute care facilities: Three units at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks of the rapidly spreading delta variant, or B.1.617.2.

in Calgary are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks of the rapidly spreading Eleven people in those Foothills hospital outbreaks who are confirmed to have contracted the delta variant were fully vaccinated before they contracted the illness, said Alberta Health Services.

before they contracted the illness, said Alberta Health Services. A total of 16 patients and six health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the affected units, according to Alberta Health Services.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Sunday.

Calgary zone: 1,320.

1,320. Edmonton zone: 800.

800. Central zone: 374.

374. South zone : 126.

: 126. North zone: 559.

559. Unknown: 1.

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

How Alberta compares to other provinces and territories:

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean .

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: