Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, June 10

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Many of Alberta's COVID-19 public health restrictions are being lifted Thursday as the province enters Stage 2 of a three-stage plan that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hopes will see the province reopen by summer.

of a three-stage plan that Alberta Premier Jason Kenney hopes will see the province reopen by summer. Stage 2 required 60 per cent of those 12 and older to have had at least one vaccine shot and fewer than 500 infected patients in hospitals. Officials say 67 per cent of Albertans have received their first dose.

have received their first dose. Entertainment venues , including movie theatres, casinos and museums, are being allowed to reopen at one-third capacity.

, including movie theatres, casinos and museums, are being allowed to reopen at one-third capacity. Restaurants can seat diners inside rather than just on patios, and private social gatherings outdoors can have up to 20 people.

rather than just on patios, and private social gatherings outdoors can have up to 20 people. There are no longer any restrictions on youth and adult sports .

. Up to 150 people are being allowed at public outdoor events , and grandstands for sports and other entertainment can open at one-third capacity.

, and grandstands for sports and other entertainment can open at one-third capacity. Masking and distancing requirements are still in place.

requirements are still in place. Stage 3 , which would lift a ban on indoor gatherings, is to occur once 70 per cent of eligible recipients have had at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalization rates continue to decline.

, which would lift a ban on indoor gatherings, is to occur once of eligible recipients have had at least one dose of vaccine and hospitalization rates continue to decline. It would still include isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing- care settings.

for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing- care settings. A full list of current restrictions is available on the province's website.

Albertans can track the province's immunization progress on alberta.ca.

The latest COVID-19 numbers:

The province reported 313 new cases and five more deaths on Wednesday.

on Wednesday. Total active cases fell to 4,204, down from more than 20,000 a month earlier, after Alberta imposed tougher public health restrictions.

fell to 4,204, down from more than 20,000 a month earlier, after Alberta imposed tougher public health restrictions. There were 329 people in hospital in Alberta — a decrease of seven from the previous day. Of those, 83 were in intensive care units. Last Sunday represented the first time since April 16 that fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients had been in ICU beds in Alberta.

in Alberta — a decrease of seven from the previous day. Of those, Last Sunday represented the first time since April 16 that fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients had been in ICU beds in Alberta. Provincial labs completed 8,545 tests over the past 24 hours . The positivity rate was 3.8 per cent.

. The positivity rate was per cent. There have now been 2,256 COVID deaths while 229,771 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

while 229,771 Albertans are considered to have from COVID-19. The latest R-value was 0.74, meaning the virus is spreading to less than one person for each confirmed case.

was meaning the virus is spreading to less than one person for each confirmed case. Ten per cent of schools in the province, or 241, are on alert or have outbreaks with 2,007 total cases. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 882 schools since Jan. 11.

with 2,007 total cases. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 882 schools since Jan. 11. As of June 9, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at these AHS and Covenant Health acute care facilities: North Zone: Athabasca Healthcare Centre, Bonnyville Health Centre, Queen Elizabeth II Regional Hospital. Edmonton Zone: University of Alberta Hospital (two units on outbreak). Central Zone: Killam Health Centre, Tofield Health Centre. Calgary Zone: Foothills Medical Centre (four units on outbreak), South Health Campus.

at these AHS and Covenant Health acute care facilities: Four units at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, with 20 cases of the rapidly spreading delta variant, or B.1.617.2, detected on two of the units. A total of 25 patients and four health-care workers have tested positive COVID-19 in the four affected units, according to Alberta Health Services. All but one case were acquired in-hospital.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

Premier Jason Kenney, along with the province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and Health Minister Tyler Shandro will give an update on the vaccine rollout on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. CBC will have live coverage on the website, Radio 1 and on Facebook.

Alberta is looking at the possibility of accelerating second dose appointments as it bolsters its contact tracing work to contain the spread of highly infectious variants, Hinshaw, said Tuesday.

as it bolsters its contact tracing work to contain the spread of highly infectious variants, Hinshaw, said Tuesday. Hinshaw said the delta variant, first identified in India and now driving a wave of new cases in the U.K., made up about five per cent of the total number of new variants found in the province last week.

Hinshaw said vaccine bookings have slowed due to a variety of factors.

67.2 per cent of eligible Albertans, ages 12 and up, have now received at least one dose of vaccine.

per cent of eligible Albertans, ages 12 and up, have now received at least one dose of vaccine. 598,139 Albertans are fully immunized (two doses).

Albertans are fully immunized (two doses). Alberta has now administered 3,157,862 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

of COVID-19 vaccine, including Under Alberta's newly expanded vaccination rollout, anyone who got their first dose in March can now get their second shot. Anyone who received a dose in April can start booking June 14, and those vaccinated in May can start booking June 28.

can now get their second shot. Anyone who received a dose in can start booking June 14, and those vaccinated in can start booking June 28. The province allows those who received the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for their first dose to get either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for the second, or they can get another AstraZeneca vaccine shot.

AHS is offering no appointment, first-dose COVID-19 immunization clinics over a three-day period at the Telus Convention Centre on June 8, 9 and 10. These clinics are for first doses only. Up to 2,000 Pfizer immunizations per day can be provided.

over a three-day period at the Telus Convention Centre on June 8, 9 and 10. These clinics are for first doses only. Up to 2,000 Pfizer immunizations per day can be provided. A mobile vaccination clinic led by Siksika Health Services began offering vaccine shots on June 8 to marginalized people, temporary foreign workers and individuals who are homeless or in supportive living facilities.

led by Siksika Health Services began offering vaccine shots on June 8 to marginalized people, temporary foreign workers and individuals who are homeless or in supportive living facilities. AHS has opened a drive-thru immunization clinic in Calgary. The clinic, located at 911 32 Ave. N.E., is by appointment only. It will operate 8:20 a.m. to 9:20 p.m. seven days a week, with capacity for up to 1,000 appointments each day. A maximum of four people in each vehicle can be immunized, but all will require booked appointments.

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Wednesday.

Calgary zone: 1,691.

1,691. Edmonton zone: 1,114.

1,114. Central zone: 574.

574. South zone : 200.

: 200. North zone: 624.

624. Unknown: 1.

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

How Alberta compares to other provinces and territories:

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean .

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: