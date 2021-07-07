Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, July 7

The latest COVID-19 numbers

Alberta reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

on Tuesday. Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, delivered her final regularly scheduled briefing on COVID-19 on June 29. Hinshaw said she might still provide updates on the pandemic but only when they are needed, adding that cases and vaccination numbers would no longer be reported on weekends, and reproduction values (R-values) will shift to two-week intervals.

delivered her final regularly scheduled briefing on COVID-19 on June 29. Hinshaw said she might still provide updates on the pandemic but only when they are needed, adding that cases and vaccination numbers would no longer be reported on weekends, and reproduction values (R-values) will shift to two-week intervals. There are 763 active COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is 0.8 per cent .

and the . There were 138 people in hospital in Alberta, and of those 32 were in intensive care units.

in Alberta, and of those Alberta reported two more deaths , for a total of 2,305.

, for a total of 2,305. 229,201 Albertans are considered to have recovered from COVID-19.

are considered to have recovered from COVID-19. The latest R-value was 0.75, meaning the virus is spreading to fewer than one person for each confirmed case. That number has slightly decreased from the previous week.

The latest on restrictions and reopenings:

Alberta entered Stage 3 of its three-stage reopening plan on July 1. That means: All restrictions are lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings. The general indoor provincial mask mandate was lifted, but masking might still be required in limited settings or if certain communities continue it under local bylaws.

of its three-stage reopening plan on July 1. That means: Calgary city council voted to rescind its mandatory mask mandate on Monday.

city council voted to rescind its mandatory mask mandate on Monday. Edmonton dropped its mandatory mask bylaw on July 1.

dropped its mandatory mask bylaw on July 1. Banff ended outdoor masking on June 30 and indoor masking on July 1.

ended outdoor masking on June 30 and indoor masking on July 1. As of Monday, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents are able to skip the 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Canada, but it remains unclear when the border restrictions will lift for other travellers.

but it remains unclear when the border restrictions will lift for other travellers. Canadians and permanent residents who are fully vaccinated will need to show documents proving they received doses of vaccines approved in Canada at least 14 days prior to entering the country.

Officials said travellers must electronically submit COVID-19-related information to the government's ArriveCAN app before arriving, meet the pre- and on-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic and have a suitable quarantine plan.

(Note the latest daily count of new cases in the above chart will usually vary slightly from the net new cases Alberta Health announces each day. For more on why, click here.)

The latest on vaccines:

42.2 per cent of all Albertans have been fully vaccinated, and 62.5 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated with one dose (73.5 per cent of those ages 12 and up).

of all Albertans have been and 62.5 per cent of the total population has been vaccinated with one dose (73.5 per cent of those ages 12 and up). Alberta has administered 4,629,699 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford.

of COVID-19 vaccine, including Anyone who received their first mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) dose in May or earlier can book their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Also, anyone who received a first mRNA dose in June can also now book their second dose once four weeks have passed since their first shot.

can book their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Also, anyone who received a first mRNA dose can also now book their second dose since their first shot. Alberta is offering $3 million in lottery winnings to encourage more people to get a COVID-19 vaccine. All Albertans aged 18 and over who have had at least one dose are eligible to be entered in the draw. To register, eligible Albertans must fill out their information at alberta.ca/lottery. The first winner was Tracey McIvor, who lives in Langdon, 30 kilometres east of Calgary.

You can see active cases by local health area on the following interactive map. Scroll, zoom and click on the map for more information:

See which regions are being hit hardest:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as reported by the province on Tuesday:

Calgary zone: 397.

397. Edmonton zone: 134.

134. Central zone: 86.

86. South zone : 18.

: 18. North zone: 126.

126. Unknown: 2.

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: