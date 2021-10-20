Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, Jan. 5
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says a surging wave of COVID-19 fueled by the Omicron variant has grown to more than 30,000 active cases with 436 people in hospital with the infection.
Active cases of COVID-19 at record highs in Alberta amid Omicron spread
The latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, gave an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday.
- Regular weekday reporting has resumed.
- Dec. 29 — 4,172 new cases out of 13,257 tests.
- Dec. 30 — 4,641 new cases out of 13,385 tests.
- Dec. 31 — 4,570 new cases out of 12,753 tests.
- Jan. 1 — 3,323 new cases out of 9,452 tests.
- Jan. 2 — 2,059 new cases out of 7,081 tests.
- Jan. 3 — 3,013 new cases out of 8,232 tests.
- Hinshaw said Tuesday that the province's positivity rate over the past four days has ranged from 28 per cent to 36 per cent, the highest seen with any variant.
- But experts and the government have warned that many, many more cases of COVID-19 will be going unreported since the province changed its testing protocol on Dec. 23 to discourage most people from seeking the free PCR tests through Alberta Health Services to confirm infection.
- Since Dec. 26, there have been 12 deaths related to COVID-19. Hinshaw said one of those deaths has been confirmed to be a child between the ages of 5 and 9. Hinshaw said the child had a complex medical condition.
- There are 34,276 active cases in the province.
- There are 436 people with COVID in hospital, including 61 in ICU. Last were there were 371 COVID-19 patients in hospital.
- Kenney said nearly 15 million rapid antigen tests will arrive in Alberta before the end of January. The first priority will be getting them into schools, he said.
- Hinshaw said front-line health-care workers have experienced the trauma of repeated waves over the past two years, and each wave takes an additional toll.
- Most Albertans are being urged to skip PCR tests and instead use at-home rapid antigen testing or assume they have COVID if they're symptomatic.
- Hinshaw said on Dec. 31 that although it seems that a smaller percentage of Omicron cases are requiring acute care, it can be expected that a greater number of people infected will soon translate into a greater number of people in hospital.
- As of Dec. 23, the province directed Albertans to avoid getting a PCR test if possible to preserve limited lab capacity for tracking outbreaks in high-risk settings such as continuing care, in response to the anticipated surge of cases tied to the more highly infectious Omicron variant. now recommends home rapid antigen testing kits for people with symptoms, except for some priority groups.
- People who get a positive rapid test kit result are now told to consider it to be a COVID-19 confirmation; people who are feeling symptomatic are also told the same. They're being told to isolate and notify their close contacts.
- Many doctors are urging people using rapid antigen testing kits to swab their throats as well as their noses to improve their chances of detecting the virus early.
The latest on isolation, school reopenings, restrictions and more:
- People in Alberta with at least two doses of vaccine who test positive for COVID-19 will now need to isolate for only five days instead of 10. Health Minister Jason Copping announced the change in a provincial update with Dr. Deena Hinshaw on Dec. 31.
- If symptoms continue past five days, fully vaccinated people must continue to isolate until feeling better.
- If they're symptom free after five days, they must wear a mask around others at all times when they're outside their home.
- The change does not apply to people who aren't fully vaccinated, who must continue to isolate for 10 days or until their symptoms end, whichever is longer.
- Copping said the change followed evidence that suggests fully immunized people have shorter infectious periods.
- This change also follows the approach taken by Ontario and some other provinces, as well as the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control in the United States, Copping said.
- Exceptions will be provided for workplaces where disruption of service for 24 hours or more would be harmful to the public, and where there is no other way to continue the service except by bringing workers back before their isolation period has ended, Copping said.
- In these circumstances, additional public health measures will be required. For example, Copping said returning workers would not be allowed to remove their masks when in the same room as anyone else at any time.
- No new restrictions were announced on Dec. 31, but Hinshaw and Copping urged everyone to cut their close contacts in half. Hinshaw said that people should assume that wherever they go and whatever they do, someone is infected with the highly contagious Omicron variant even if they're not showing symptoms.
- On Dec. 30, the province announced it was delaying the reopening of schools provincewide. Schools' winter break for K-Grade 12 students will be extended to Jan. 10. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange announced Thursday:
- Due to the disruption to learning, January diploma exams will also be cancelled.
- The delay will also be accompanied by the distribution of 8.6 million at-home rapid tests and medical grade masks.
- Daycares will remain open.
- The Omicron variant had already prompted several post-secondary institutions across the province to return to online learning for the first few weeks of the winter term.
- Kenney says Alberta doesn't plan to follow Quebec's lead in allowing some health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 or come in close contact with a confirmed case to remain on the job to protect hospital capacity. However, he didn't entirely rule it out.
- Earlier in the month, in anticipation of anticipated demand from soaring Omicron variant cases, the province directed Alberta Health Services to allow any unimmunized physicians and staff who want to return to work to do so, with participation in a temporary testing program.
- Another one million rapid tests bought by Alberta have arrived and another three million will arrive the week of Jan. 3, Kenney says. The province bought its own 10 million rapid tests.
- There are active outbreaks at seven acute care sites across the province, AHS reported Thursday.
- Correctional Service Canada says 13 inmates and 41 employees at Drumheller Institution have tested positive for COVID-19.
- New public health restrictions in Alberta took effect on Dec. 24. They include:
- Venues in the Restrictions Exemption Program that seat more than 1,000 people are to be at 50 per cent capacity. For venues with capacity of 500 to 1,000 occupants, 500 people is the limit. No food or drink can be consumed in these venues.
- Restaurants, pubs and bars are to have a maximum table capacity of 10 people. Mingling between tables and interactive activities like dancing or billiards are not permitted.
- They must stop serving liquor at 11 p.m. and close at 12:30 a.m.
- The tightened restrictions came after Kenney loosened private social gathering restrictions on Dec. 15, scrapping the rule that only people from two households can get together indoors. He said social gatherings could consist of people from any household, but shouldn't exceed 10 people (not counting those under age 18). He also dropped the requirement that everyone at indoor social gatherings be fully vaccinated.
- Alberta has had a restrictions exemption program, a voluntary vaccine passport system, in place as of Sept. 20 after suffering through a disastrous fourth wave of COVID-19. A full list of restrictions and exemptions is available on the government's website.
The latest on vaccines:
- Hinshaw urged Albertans to book their third dose of vaccine, regardless of which mRNA is available to them, after reports that some people are waiting for Pfizer to be available.
- As of Jan. 4, Alberta placed last of all provinces and territories in terms of the percentage of eligible people (ages five and up) who had received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to CBC's vaccine tracker.
- 72.4 per cent of the province's total population — or 76.8 per cent of eligible Albertans (ages five years and older) — have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
- 78.9 per cent of the province's total population, and 83.5 per cent of those ages five and older, have received at least one dose.
- Starting Dec. 21, the Alberta government announced that anyone aged 18 and older who received their second COVID-19 vaccine at least five months ago could now book a third dose.
- The City of Calgary's mobile COVID vaccination program is continuing until at least Jan. 17, and will be providing booster shots at various locations around Calgary. It was slated to end on Dec. 31, but the city said Monday it has received additional vaccine supply from the province.
See which regions are being hit hardest:
Here is the latest detailed regional breakdown of active cases, as reported by the province on Tuesday:
- Calgary zone: 17,082.
- Edmonton zone: 12,760.
- Central zone: 1,602.
- North zone: 1,219.
- South zone: 1,132.
- Unknown: 481.
