Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Jan. 4

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, tweeted that 8,100 laboratory tests had been recorded with a five per cent positivity rate.

However, Hinshaw noted that fewer people were tested on Jan. 1, which means that fewer tests were processed and reported on Sunday.

A more detailed COVID-19 update is expected from the Alberta government today.

Hinshaw is scheduled to hold her next news conference on Tuesday.

Calgary-Signal Hill Conservative MP Ron Liepert has travelled twice to Palm Desert, Calif., since March, his office confirmed Saturday. He made the trips to deal with "essential house maintenance issues."

Siksika Nation received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and began immunizing staff and residents at the Siksika Elders Lodge on Friday.

received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and began immunizing staff and residents at the Siksika Elders Lodge on Friday. In spite of the pandemic's crippling effect on many local businesses, the City of Edmonton said it gave out 4,736 new business licences between March 1 and Nov. 30 in 2020.

A health-care aide at an extended care facility in Red Deer, Alta., has been charged under the Federal Quarantine Act after allegedly failing to isolate after a trip to the United States.

Alberta's total case count topped 100,000 on Wednesday as the province reported 18 more deaths for a total of 1,046 deaths. The average number of deaths per day has been trending sharply down since Dec. 27.

It took nearly nine months for Alberta to record its first 500 deaths; the next 500 came in just 34 days. Check out how it happened in this analysis.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted the latest estimated COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, saying there are roughly 400 new cases of the virus in the province, based on 8,100 tests, for a positivity rate of five per cent.

But Hinshaw noted that fewer people were tested on New Year's Day, which means that fewer tests were processed and reported on Jan. 2.

Hinshaw's next live update is scheduled for Tuesday.

More than 100,000 Albertans have tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

As of last Wednesday, there were 921 people in hospital, including 152 in intensive care, and another 18 people had died for a total of 1,046 deaths.

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as per the latest update on Wednesday.

Calgary zone : 5,129, down from 5,244 reported on Tuesday (33,152 recovered).

: 5,129, down from 5,244 reported on Tuesday (33,152 recovered). Edmonton zone : 6,624, down from 6,701 (36,165 recovered).

: 6,624, down from 6,701 (36,165 recovered). North zone : 1,031, down from 1,034 (5,752 recovered).

: 1,031, down from 1,034 (5,752 recovered). South zone : 296, down from 302 (4,629 recovered).

: 296, down from 302 (4,629 recovered). Central zone : 1,430 down from 1,466 (4,995 recovered).

: 1,430 down from 1,466 (4,995 recovered). Unknown: 45, up from 38 (134 recovered).

Calgary-Signal Hill Conservative MP Ron Liepert, left, travelled twice to Palm Desert, Calif., since March, his office confirmed Saturday. UCP Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, right, travelled to Hawaii for vacation over the holidays. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press, Paul Taillon/Office of the Premier)

The total number of UCP MLAs confirmed to have left Canada for holiday vacations abroad increased to five on Saturday.

On Friday, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney held a press conference and ordered MLAs not to leave the country unless it's for government business after news that Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard had travelled to Hawaii for vacation.

Allard apologized, calling the trip a "lapse in judgment."

CBC News then confirmed that Calgary-Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon was also in Hawaii over the holidays. It is not clear when he left or whether he has returned.

Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir said on social media Friday night that she had recently been to the United States visiting her sister. In a Facebook post, she said that she has since returned and will abide by the new travel directive.

Pat Rehn, the MLA for Lesser Slave Lake, posted a statement on Facebook Saturday confirming he is on his way back to Alberta from a trip to Mexico.

Jason Stephan, MLA for Red Deer-South, is also returning from a trip abroad, Kenney's press secretary Christine Myatt confirmed by email Saturday.

"MLA Stephan travelled to the United States and has indicated that he is returning to Alberta in line with the Premier's directive," she said.

To limit the spread of COVID-19, the Alberta government advises against non-essential travel on its travel restrictions page.

Calgary-Peigan MLA Tanya Fir, left, said on social media Friday night that she had also recently been to the United States visiting her sister. CBC News confirmed on Friday that Calgary-Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon, right, was also in Hawaii over the holidays. (UCP)

Calgary-Signal Hill Conservative MP Ron Liepert travelled twice to Palm Desert, Calif., since March, his office confirmed Saturday, so he could deal with "essential house maintenance issues."

Liepert, who was Alberta's health and wellness minister under Premier Ed Stelmach, owns a home in the city, which is located in the Coachella Valley.

A spokesperson in Liepert's office said Liepert has travelled twice since March, including during the current parliamentary recess.

"There has been no non-essential travel, and he has complied with all public health guidance, including the Alberta border testing program, each time he has travelled," the spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson did not immediately return a request from CBC News inquiring what specific maintenance Liepert had to resolve at his Palm Desert home.

Coun. Jeromy Farkas holds up a copy of the day's newspaper, tongue-in-cheek proof that he's remained in the city as multiple provincial politicians face scrutiny for travelling abroad over the holidays. (Jeromy Farkas/Twitter)

Some city councillors in Calgary are expressing disappointment with provincial politicians and staff who went against public health recommendations to travel recreationally over the holidays.

At least six UCP MLAs and two senior provincial staffers left Canada on vacation in December, as did one Conservative MP from the province.

"Leaders know that it's essential to build trust during a crisis if we want the public to follow the rules. This blatant disregard by the very people in charge of public health shows incredible disrespect to essential workers and all those who have been sacrificing for the common good," Coun. Druh Farrell told CBC News.

Some jokingly addressed the issue, like Coun. Jeromy Farkas, who posted a photo of himself with a Dec. 31 newspaper in Calgary, or Coun. Sean Chu, who confirmed in a text that he was doing what many are doing this holiday season — "staying home and getting fat."

Global Affairs Canada advised Canadians against non-essential travel outside the country until further notice. Alberta also advises against non-essential travel on its travel restrictions page.

How did things go so wrong, so quickly in Alberta? It's all about exponential growth, notes CBC investigative journalist Robson Fletcher.

Early on in 2020, Alberta was getting accustomed to looking across the country and feeling pride in its successful pandemic response, but now the province finds itself in uncharted territory. After keeping the disease relatively at bay for months, deferred decisions late in the year led to an unprecedented amount of illness and death.

In the spring, the province boasted about its low hospitalization rate, its nation-leading testing and how it had quadrupled its ranks of contact tracers.

Come winter, Alberta had the highest hospitalization rate in the country and test-positivity rates that were nearing 10 per cent. Thousands of people were told to do their own contact tracing after the provincial system was overwhelmed.

Medical experts and mathematicians tried to sound the alarm nearly two months ago about the trajectory the province was on. But the government was reluctant to impose new restrictions on Albertans' liberties and economic activity. It rebuffed repeated calls for stricter public-health measures — for a time.

Meanwhile, the exponential growth continued unabated, with the number of new daily cases doubling every two to three weeks. Whether in response to the physicians' warnings, or the fact that new case numbers were approaching the psychological barrier of 2,000 per day, the government eventually did act.

But by that time, the hospitalizations and deaths the province is now experiencing had been essentially baked in. Daily case counts have mercifully started to ebb, but the glut of disease that built up weeks ago is still filling more hospital beds and claiming more lives than Alberta has seen at any other point in the pandemic.

Pandemic-related injuries and demand for treatment are on the rise as more Albertans work from home and move around less, say practitioners who treat them.

"There are a lot of injuries that are cropping up in my clinic that are related to inactivity, more so than before," said Joey Mo, a physiotherapist and owner of Honest Physiotherapy Clinic in Edmonton.

"We're seeing a lot of injuries related to stiffness, low back pain, disc problems for people sitting all day, headaches associated with being hunched at your computer all day."

Mo said current restrictions mean Albertans are no longer getting out as they once did to shop, see friends or go to the gym. Others, he said, who were once active at work — in a warehouse, for example — are now relegated to desk jobs.

"People are getting their backs injured and having nerve pain down their legs," Mo said. "But these are things that could be avoided with proper ergonomics, making sure that you're getting up every once in a while, taking a bit of a break."

Since returning to work after the lockdown in the spring, Mo said he's faced a massive backlog. Increased demand for physiotherapy is also likely due to restrictions imposed on other services such as massage therapy, he added.