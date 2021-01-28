Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Thursday, Jan. 28

The latest:

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, reported Thursday there had been another 461 new cases of COVID-19 with around a 3.9 per cent positivity rate.

There are 8,041 active cases in the province, down from 12,920 a week earlier.

Alberta has now lost 1,606 people to the disease since the pandemic began last March. Seven new deaths were reported on Thursday.

There are 591 people in hospital, with 112 in intensive care.

Alberta will receive 63,000 fewer vaccine doses by the end of March than were promised by the federal government, the province's health minister said Thursday.

Hinshaw says with so many people still in hospital, it's not yet prudent to further ease up on restrictions.

"It is essential that we keep the restrictions in place for a little while longer, so we can ensure care is readily available for all Albertans, across the province, whatever their health needs are," she said.

Hinshaw also expressed sympathy for the business owners who are struggling as a result of the restrictions, but called on them to consider the wider impact of what they are doing.

And she said officials tasked with enforcing public health orders will be speaking with people who break the rules remind them why they need to stick to the health measures and of the penalties for ignoring those orders

Alberta's big cities were the epicentre of COVID-19 for a period last fall but lately it's rural areas that have seen the highest rates of active cases, relative to their population, the data reveals. "I think there's a misconception that there are no cases and no impact in rural zones," Hinshaw said last week. "But, in actual fact, we have seen quite high numbers in some rural places."

Calgary has now issued 140 violation tickets for failure to wear a face covering where required since Aug. 1, 2020. Six of those have been issued since Jan. 21.

The city has also issued 173 violation tickets since Nov. 24, 2020 for violations under Alberta's Public Health Act. Six of those were issued since Jan. 21.

In the Frog Lake and Wabasca areas of northeastern Alberta, for instance, nearly 1 out of 100 people had an active case of COVID-19, as of Tuesday's data update. In the City of Calgary, the rate is about 1 in 500 people.

Alberta has reported 20 cases of the more easily transmitted coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom, and five of the variant from South Africa.

travel, prompting concern it could enter the broader community.

Hinshaw said Wednesday officials have yet to pin down the origin of that one case but "very limited household spread" resulted from it.

Currently, 300 schools, about 12 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 593 cases in total. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 53 schools.

A total of 102,524 vaccine doses had been administered as of Thursday. There are now 12,672 Albertans fully immunized with two doses. Due to interruptions in vaccine supply, no new first-dose appointments will be booked for the next few weeks.

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Thursday.

Calgary zone : 3,202, down from 3,252 reported on Wednesday (43,391 recovered).

: 3,202, down from 3,252 reported on Wednesday (43,391 recovered). Edmonton zone : 2,764, down from 2,862 (47,508 recovered).

: 2,764, down from 2,862 (47,508 recovered). North zone : 1,010, up from 1,009 (8,873 recovered).

: 1,010, up from 1,009 (8,873 recovered). South zone : 336, down from 355 (5,376 recovered).

: 336, down from 355 (5,376 recovered). Central zone : 710, down from 712 (7,916 recovered).

: 710, down from 712 (7,916 recovered). Unknown: 19, up from 13 (110 recovered).

Province will receive fewer vaccine doses than expected:

Alberta will receive 63,000 fewer vaccine doses by the end of March than expected from the federal government, the province's health minister said Thursday.

"We're ready and we're able to push ahead as fast as the vaccines come, but they're not coming. We were already at a standstill this past week doing no new first doses because of the cut in the supply from Pfizer," Health Minister Tyler Shandro said at a news conference Thursday.

The province was told earlier this month its share of vaccines would be reduced between 20 and 80 per cent over four weeks. Then, Alberta learned it would receive none at all in the last week of January, Shandro said.

The federal government assured Alberta it would still receive the full promised allotment of 468,000 doses in the first quarter.

For more, see: Alberta will receive 63,000 fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than promised, province says

Highest rates of active COVID-19 now in rural areas

Alberta's big cities were the epicentre of COVID-19 for a period last fall but lately it's rural areas that have seen the highest rates of active cases, relative to their population, the data reveals.

"I think there's a misconception that there are no cases and no impact in rural zones," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, said last week. "But, in actual fact, we have seen quite high numbers in some rural places."

(Robson Fletcher/CBC)

Many of these rural areas don't have massive outbreaks in terms of absolute numbers, but do have high numbers of active cases relative to the number of people who live there.

In the Frog Lake and Wabasca areas of northeastern Alberta, for instance, nearly 1 out of 100 people had an active case of COVID-19, as of Tuesday's data update. A bit further north and west, in the La Lac Biche and High Prairie areas, it was about 1 out of 150 people.

Wetaskiwin County in central Alberta had the highest rate in the province in early January, with about 1 in 50 people battling an active infection at that time. But the numbers there have since been on the decline.

For more, see: Alberta's highest rates of active COVID-19 are in rural areas now

Alberta won't follow Manitoba's stricter travel rules

Alberta's health minister says the province won't join Manitoba in placing new COVID-19 restrictions on interprovincial travellers.

Tyler Shandro says it's important to put in health restrictions as needed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, but travel within Canada remains important.

"We know that there is travel that needs to be made through provinces," Shandro said Wednesday. "We're not looking at advocating for any changes to interprovincial travel at this time."

Starting Friday, Manitoba is expanding its restrictions to require all domestic travellers — even Manitobans heading home — to self-isolate for 14 days after entering the province.

Alberta is one of four Canadian provinces, including British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec, to report cases of new virus variants, which spread faster than the original strain and could rapidly overwhelm hospitals.

Edmonton educators tackle truancy for online classes

Edmonton educators are worried students learning online may be missing hundreds of hours of lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edmonton Public School Board Superintendent Darrel Robertson said many students registered for online learning are not engaging in their classes.

"They're just sort of dropping off the face of the earth, so to speak," Robertson told the board at a meeting Tuesday. "We continue to try to connect with them and work with families."

A classroom at St. John XXIII K-9 school is set up to follow distancing guidelines. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks said it's been an ongoing issue for many schools.

"There are students who — the division doesn't know where they are," Estabrooks said.

"I would say that that isn't unique to Edmonton Public Schools. These are incredibly challenging times for families."

Union boss wants meat-plant workers on early vaccine list

The president of a union representing employees at some of the largest meat-packing plants in the country says there needs to be a discussion about making the COVID-19 vaccine more readily available to essential workers.

Thomas Hesse of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 401 says he realizes there's a shortage of the vaccine right now. But once that is remedied, he says, workers at large operations such as the Cargill meat-packing plant near High River, Alta., and the JBS Canada plant in Brooks, Alta., shouldn't have to wait too long.

"In the coming months at some point someone's going to make a decision about who gets the vaccination. Will there be a priority? Will there be any prioritization of any so-called essential workers?" he asked in an interview with The Canadian Press.

The two plants, which together normally process about 70 per cent of Canada's beef supply, were hot spots for COVID-19 outbreaks last spring.

Cargill's plant, south of Calgary, shut down for two weeks in April because of an outbreak that initially affected 350 of its 2,200 workers. Eventually nearly half the workers contracted the novel coronavirus and two employees died.

Digital campaign aims to counter conspiracies, misinformation

A new digital campaign is looking to flood social media sites with accurate, science-informed content about COVID-19.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories have plagued the online discussion around COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

University of Alberta professor Timothy Caulfield said his concern has increased over the privacy risks of DNA testing kits. (Sam Martin/CBC)

But that misinformation has shifted in the past 10 months, says Timothy Caulfield, Canada research chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta. Canadians are becoming more polarized, and ideology and personal identity have become bigger factors in COVID-19 misinformation.

"You see anti-vaxxers using language like choice and liberty and freedom in order to get people into their community. And then all of a sudden, this misinformation becomes an ideological flag," Caulfield said on CBC's Radio Active on Monday.

School boards lobby to have school staff prioritized for vaccine

The province's four largest school districts have asked the province to prioritize vaccinating all school-based staff.

In a letter to Alberta's health minister, Tyler Shandro, dated Jan. 22, board chairs from the Calgary Board of Education, Edmonton Public School Board, Calgary Catholic School District and the Edmonton Catholic School District said that as essential workers, all school-based staff should be high priority to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CBE board chair Marilyn Dennis said vaccinating school staff early will limit the disruption to student learning.

CBE board chair Marilyn Dennis, CCSD board chair Mary Martin, EPSB board chair Trisha Estabrooks and ECSD board chair Sandra Palazzo all signed the letter to health minister Tyler Shandro. (CBC)

"When staff members are directed to isolate either due to being infected themselves or being a close contact of a confirmed case, there's significant disruption that happens in our schools," she said.

"Further to that, when we need to have entire grades in a school or even an entire school transition to at-home learning, it's generally because of an operational issue of not being able to sufficiently staff the grade or the school. And that is very disruptive to our students and really their families."