Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, Jan. 26

A more easily transmitted COVID-19 variant may be spreading within Alberta after being first identified in the U.K., provincial Health Minister Tyler Shandro warned Monday. "Let me be blunt: This now is very concerning," Shandro said.

after being first identified in the U.K., provincial Health Minister Tyler Shandro warned Monday. "Let me be blunt: This now is very concerning," Shandro said. Alberta has found 20 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, with all but one directly linked to travel.

first identified in the United Kingdom, with all but one directly linked to travel. The ease in which the variant spreads could cause huge spikes in Alberta's COVID case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths, particularly without health measures in place to slow transmission, Shandro said.

in Alberta's COVID case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths, particularly without health measures in place to slow transmission, Shandro said. Shandro said that, if the variant spread uncontrolled in Alberta, ICU admissions could go from a projected 200 to 800 in just seven weeks.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, reported Monday that there had been another 362 new cases of COVID-19 with around a 5 per cent positivity rate. There are 9,337 active cases in the province.

of COVID-19 with around a positivity rate. There are 9,337 active cases in the province. Alberta has now lost 1,574 people to the disease since the pandemic began last March. Twenty-five new deaths were reported on Monday.

since the pandemic began last March. Twenty-five new deaths were reported on Monday. There are 637 people in hospital , with 113 in intensive care.

, with 113 in intensive care. A made-in-Canada vaccine is to begin human clinical trials Tuesday in Toronto, and its developers, biotechnology company Providence Therapeutics, have purchased a 20,000-square-foot facility to mass produce it in Calgary.

A made-in-Canada vaccine is to begin human clinical trials Tuesday in Toronto, and its developers, biotechnology company Providence Therapeutics, have purchased a 20,000-square-foot facility to mass produce it in Calgary. Hinshaw is expected to give the next provincial update at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook.

Since reaching a peak on Dec. 7 of 1,767 new cases per day, the seven-day average of daily new cases has been steadily declining . As of Sunday, the seven-day average was 551.29, which is roughly the level it was at in early November when the numbers were rising rapidly.

. As of Sunday, the seven-day average was 551.29, which is roughly the level it was at in early November when the numbers were rising rapidly. With case numbers falling, Alberta eased some public health restrictions on Jan. 18, allowing hair salons, barbershops and other personal-services businesses to reopen by appointment only; up to 10 people to gather outdoors; and up to 20 people to attend funerals provided all who attend wear masks and maintain two metres of physical distancing.

on Jan. 18, allowing hair salons, barbershops and other personal-services businesses to reopen by appointment only; up to 10 people to gather outdoors; and up to 20 people to attend funerals provided all who attend wear masks and maintain two metres of physical distancing. Public health restrictions will continue to remain in place, the province said, as the hospital system continues to be under pressure.

Six schools in Alberta have transitioned to at-home learning due to COVID-19, Alberta Education confirmed on Monday, affecting thousands of staff and students.

Currently, 268 schools, about 11 per cent, are on alert or have outbreaks, with 500 cases in total. In-school transmission is believed to have occurred in 51 schools.

There are nearly double the number of Alberta students enrolled in home education programs this school year over last, according to data released by the province on Monday.

The Town of Banff said Monday it was extending its COVID-19 restrictions bylaw, which requires liquor and cannabis retailers to close by 10 p.m. and restaurants to end sales of alcohol for delivery or pickup by 10 p.m. The bylaw will be revisited on Feb. 8.

A total of 99,453 vaccine doses had been administered as of Monday.

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Monday.

Calgary zone : 3,588, down from 3,653 reported on Sunday (42,469 recovered).

: 3,588, down from 3,653 reported on Sunday (42,469 recovered). Edmonton zone : 3,245, down from 3,299 (46,665 recovered).

: 3,245, down from 3,299 (46,665 recovered). North zone : 1,282, down from 1,326 (8,432 recovered).

: 1,282, down from 1,326 (8,432 recovered). South zone : 399, up from 396 (5,245 recovered).

: 399, up from 396 (5,245 recovered). Central zone : 809, down from 818 (7,693 recovered).

: 809, down from 818 (7,693 recovered). Unknown: 14, down from 19 (118 recovered).

Calgary site purchased for made-in-Canada vaccine

A made-in-Canada vaccine to protect against COVID-19 is to begin human clinical trials Tuesday in Toronto, and will soon be produced in a massive facility in Calgary, says the biotechnology company that developed the vaccine.

Providence Therapeutics said three shots will be given to 60 adult volunteers at a clinical trial site in Toronto in the first phase of the trial on Tuesday.

Fifteen of those volunteers will receive a placebo, and 45 will get the vaccine, called PTX-COVID19-B.

Brad Sorenson, the company's CEO, said it's the first time a vaccine designed and manufactured in Canada has begun clinical trials.

The company purchased a 20,000-square-foot facility in Calgary that includes 12,000 square feet of lab space to mass produce the vaccine. The facility will be up and running in two months, Sorensen said.

The vaccine is an mRNA vaccine — which triggers an immune response in the body — and is similar to the Moderna coronavirus shot being given to people across Canada.

6 Alberta schools shift to at-home classes due to COVID-19

Starting Monday, students from two Edmonton high schools who opted for in-school classes will transition to online lessons for two weeks.

From left, M.E. LaZerte High School and J. Percy Page High School. More than 2,000 students from the two Edmonton high schools were being sent home due to COVID-19 starting Monday. (Google Streetview)

The decision was made after 33 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last week at the two schools, M.E. LaZerte and J. Percy Page, Edmonton Public Schools said in a news release Sunday evening. More than 700 students and staff are already in quarantine.

Morrin School, about 30 kilometres north of Drumheller, and Blackie School southeast of Okotoks are also among the schools transitioning to online lessons, said Justin Marshall, press secretary to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange. The Kisiko Awasis School in the Edmonton Catholic Division is also on the list.

Kathleen Finnigan, superintendent of Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, said the decision to move all 750 St. Joseph High School students online for two weeks starting Monday was necessary and proactive.

In a statement, Finnigan said 68 per cent of students and 71 per cent of staff at the school are now in quarantine.

The moves come two weeks after in-person classes resumed across the province. In late November, as cases across the province spiked, all students in Grades 7-12 were transitioned to online learning.

Home school enrolment nearly doubles in Alberta

There are nearly double the number of Alberta students enrolled in home education programs this school year over last, according to data released by the province on Monday.

And some families who made the switch say they're glad they did, as they hear the news of huge numbers of students being forced into isolation because of COVID-19 exposure at schools.

COVID-19 restrictions in classrooms are what prompted Christina Im to home school her three kids this year.

"We had just come from a different country. We were moving already, so there was a little bit of instability in our own lives trying to adjust to a new country," she said. "I couldn't wrap my head around, 'how can I put my kids into an environment where there's so much instability already?'"

Im's children are among the 24,234 students enrolled in home school programs this year in Alberta, compared to 13,463 last year.

Im says it was a steep learning curve and, by October, she thought maybe they had made the wrong choice.

Judy Arnall with the Alberta Homeschooling Association said lots of families new to home schooling have fallen in love with it — and won't be heading back to classrooms post-pandemic.

Heart patients avoiding hospitals in pandemic suffering permanent damage

In the early days of public health restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, health-care workers described an eerie quiet in emergency departments.

Half-empty waiting rooms and cancelled clinic appointments were particularly disquieting to cardiac physicians, who know heart attacks don't stop because there's a global pandemic.

Now, cardiologists and cardiac surgeons are bracing for a wave of patients showing up with permanent, life-altering heart damage, and — even worse — stories of people who died at home, untreated.

"We usually say time is muscle — heart muscle," Edmonton cardiologist Dr. Marcelo Shibata said in an interview. "The longer you take to go to the hospital, the more damage you have in your heart — if you survive."

St. Boniface cardiac sciences program urgently needs CCU nurses and beds, says doctor. (Submitted by Steven Palmer)

Shibata is one of several specialists who say the pandemic is interfering with every stage of care for patients with potentially life-threatening heart problems.

They say patients are afraid to call 911 or go to emergency rooms for fear of contracting COVID-19 or burdening an already-overwhelmed health-care system.