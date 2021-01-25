Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Jan. 25

The latest:

Alberta reported Sunday that there had been another 463 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — down from 573 new cases on a day earlier — with around a 4.4 per cent positivity rate.

of COVID-19 on Saturday — down from 573 new cases on a day earlier — with around a positivity rate. Alberta has now lost 1,549 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March. Twenty-four new deaths were reported on Sunday.

since the pandemic began last March. Twenty-four new deaths were reported on Sunday. There are 652 people in hospital , with 111 in intensive care, down slightly from 676 in hospital the previous day.

, with 111 in intensive care, down slightly from 676 in hospital the previous day. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, will give her next scheduled update at 3:30 p.m. Monday. CBC News will carry it live on the website and Facebook.

Alberta has 9,511 active cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, a number that has been sharply dropping since it peaked at 21,185 on Dec. 13, a day after tougher provincial restrictions kicked in that made working from home mandatory for those who could, banned in-person service at restaurants, pubs and bars, and entirely closed entertainment and recreation facilities.

Hinshaw said last week that the data indicates that the tougher restrictions put in place by Premier Jason Kenney's UCP government in November and December have achieved their intended outcome, so far.

With case numbers falling, Alberta eased some public health restrictions on Jan. 18, allowing hair salons, barbershops and other personal-services businesses to reopen by appointment only; up to 10 people to gather outdoors, and up to 20 people to attend funerals provided all who attend wear masks and maintain two metres of physical distancing. Hinshaw said last Thursday that no additional measures would be eased while hospitalization numbers remain high.

Since reaching a peak on Dec. 7 of 1,767 new cases per day, the seven-day average of daily new cases has been steadily declining . As of Saturday, the seven-day average was 565.43, which is roughly the level it was at in early November when the numbers were rising rapidly.

. As of Saturday, the seven-day average was 565.43, which is roughly the level it was at in early November when the numbers were rising rapidly. A total of 98,807 vaccine doses had been administered as of Friday.

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Sunday.

Calgary zone : 3,653, down from 3,786 reported on Saturday (42,131 recovered).

: 3,653, down from 3,786 reported on Saturday (42,131 recovered). Edmonton zone : 3,299, down from 3,407 (46,295 recovered).

: 3,299, down from 3,407 (46,295 recovered). North zone : 1,326, up from 1,325 (8,315 recovered).

: 1,326, up from 1,325 (8,315 recovered). South zone : 396, unchanged (5,229 recovered).

: 396, unchanged (5,229 recovered). Central zone : 818, up from 799 (7,643 recovered).

: 818, up from 799 (7,643 recovered). Unknown: 19, up from 14 (120 recovered).

Find out which neighbourhoods or communities have the most cases, how hard people of different ages have been hit, the ages of people in hospital, how Alberta compares to other provinces and more in: Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics for Alberta — and what they mean

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

Heart patients avoiding hospitals in pandemic suffering permanent damage, doctors say

In the early days of public health restrictions prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, health-care workers described an eerie quiet in emergency departments.

Half-empty waiting rooms and cancelled clinic appointments were particularly disquieting to cardiac physicians, who know heart attacks don't stop because there's a global pandemic.

Now, cardiologists and cardiac surgeons are bracing for a wave of patients showing up with permanent, life-altering heart damage, and — even worse — stories of people who died at home, untreated.

"We usually say time is muscle — heart muscle," Edmonton cardiologist Dr. Marcelo Shibata said in an interview. "The longer you take to go to the hospital, the more damage you have in your heart — if you survive."

St. Boniface cardiac sciences program urgently needs CCU nurses and beds, says doctor. (Submitted by Steven Palmer)

Shibata is one of several specialists who say the pandemic is interfering with every stage of care for patients with potentially life-threatening heart problems.

They say patients are afraid to call 911 or go to emergency rooms for fear of contracting COVID-19 or burdening an already-overwhelmed health-care system.

Millions of scholarship dollars available amid pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to bring uncertainty for students across the country — with many considering putting their education on hold as a lack of jobs and job prospects have made it harder for students to fund their schooling.

But, when it comes to funding their education, experts want students to know that there is a plethora of scholarships, grants, bursaries and awards available to them — and it isn't all about having perfect grades or being an athletic superstar.

From left, Sydney Whiting and Leyton Vergeire have both had success finding scholarships to help fund their post-secondary education. (From left, submitted by Sydney Whiting and Leyton Vergeire)

Leyton Vergeire is a first year student at the University of Alberta who immigrated to Canada five years ago.

But last year, as the 18-year-old thought about his plans for after graduation in the midst of the pandemic, he wasn't sure he'd be able to afford university.

"My parents were honestly really worried about what the outcome was for me after my high school graduation due to finances," he said.

Warehouse employees worked while symptomatic

During a COVID-19 outbreak, employees at a Loblaws warehouse in Calgary worked while symptomatic, didn't wear masks, and didn't disinfect equipment, according to a recently issued health order.

Alberta Health Services said epidemiologists determined at least 10 people were working while showing symptoms of COVID-19 during the ongoing outbreak at Westfair Foods, a warehouse located at 55 Freeport Boulevard N.E. that serves Loblaws stores like Real Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart in Calgary.

The health order, issued Thursday, also states that there was inconsistent masking among forklift operators at the warehouse.

There are currently multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at warehouses in the Calgary area, including at three Walmart Logsitics facilities, a Sobeys distribution centre, a Cargill processing facility, and an Amazon warehouse.

Continuing care staff still waiting for vaccine, union says

Some staff in long term care and designated supportive living facilities have yet to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE).

"There's at least four facilities that have reached out and said 'We haven't gotten them,'" AUPE vice-president Bonnie Gostola said.

Alberta Health Services spokesperson Kerry Williamson said Saturday that a small number of continuing care staff were inadvertently left out of the vaccine rollout. (Yui Mok/The Associated Press file)

On Jan. 18, Kenney said all staff and residents in long-term care and designated supportive living had received their first dose of the vaccine.

As of Friday, Alberta had administered 98,807 doses of the vaccine.