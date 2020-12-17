Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Friday, Jan. 22

The latest:

Alberta has now lost 1,500 people to COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March.

Alberta reported another 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — up from 669 new cases on Wednesday — with around a 4.8 per cent positivity rate.

, with 119 in intensive care, down slightly from 744 in hospital the previous day. Another 16 people have died for a total of 1,500 dead. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Thursday no additional measures are being eased while hospitalization numbers remain high.

Hinshaw said the data indicates that the tougher restrictions put in place by Premier Jason Kenney's UCP government in November and December have achieved their intended outcome, so far. She said it's important to continue to follow precautions and be mindful of community transmission in an effort to reduce case numbers and hospitalizations.

Since reaching a peak on Dec. 7 of 1,767 new cases per day, the seven-day average of daily new cases has been steadily declining . As of Jan. 20, the seven-day average was 644.86, which is roughly the level it was at in early November when the numbers were rising sharply.

The total has been dropping slowly but steadily since it peaked at 21,138 on Dec. 13, a day after tougher provincial restrictions kicked in that made working from home mandatory for those who could, banned in-person service at restaurants, pubs and bars, and entirely closed entertainment and recreation facilities from movie theatres to gyms, personal and wellness services like spas and hair salons.

The province is not scheduled to do an update by news conference Friday, and will instead post the new numbers on its website.

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Thursday.

Calgary zone : 3,962, down from 4,096 reported on Wednesday (41,118 recovered).

: 3,962, down from 4,096 reported on Wednesday (41,118 recovered). Edmonton zone : 3,561, down from 3,679 (45,550 recovered).

: 3,561, down from 3,679 (45,550 recovered). North zone : 1,383, down from 1,411 (8,022 recovered).

: 1,383, down from 1,411 (8,022 recovered). South zone : 405, down from 411 (5,143 recovered).

: 405, down from 411 (5,143 recovered). Central zone : 931, down from 949 (7,409 recovered).

: 931, down from 949 (7,409 recovered). Unknown: 14, down from 16 (116 recovered).

(Evelyne Asselin/CBC)

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories from yesterday and today:

Outbreaks at Alberta child-care centres appear to be slowing

The falling number of COVID-19 outbreaks at Alberta child-care facilities appear to show measures in place are working, says an infectious disease expert.

Craig Jenne, an associate professor at the University of Calgary in the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases, said the numbers peaked along with community transmission.

The key now is to keep overall cases down and watch for coronavirus variants, Jenne said.

"We believe our current defences are working well against the viral strain that's here now," Jenne said. "But if that changes — if that is able to spread more easily — it may mean that our current limitations on occupancy and spaces and handwashing may not be as effective at stopping viral spread.

"That may lead to more transmission within child care, but also within the community, meaning more kids are going to a daycare or child-care setting with the virus."

In August, there were two outbreaks of five or more cases, and 10 people tested positive. By December, there were 15 new outbreaks at child-care centres with 125 cases.

But this month, there are fewer than half as many outbreaks — so far this month there are six new child-care outbreaks in Alberta including 64 cases.

Edmonton long-term care centre outbreak now the deadliest

In a 46-day period over the holidays, 41 residents died of COVID-19.

A total of 262 cases have been linked to the outbreak, Alberta Health said in a statement to CBC News. Three cases remain active while 205 residents have recovered.

The number of active infections continues to decline but the waning caseload comes after a particularly bleak holiday season inside the 276-bed facility.

Funeral homes offer different ways to grieve:

Gathering restrictions in Alberta have prompted funeral homes to offer friends and families more options to remember loved ones.

Live streams and video recording of funeral services weren't popular options for grieving families before but some funeral directors say the services may be here to stay.

On Jan. 8, the family of Donna Burkoholder held her funeral service near Tofield, Alta. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 10 people could attend in person.

It made for a tough decision for the family.

"How do you pick which family can come to a family member's funeral? So we didn't have my children or my little brother's children," said Lorne Burkholder, Donna's son. "That's going to be the loneliest moment ever you're going through."

Working with family members, community members, and the funeral home, the family held a service with 10 people beside the casket outside Salem Mennonite Church.

