Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday, Jan. 20

The latest numbers:

Alberta reported another 456 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — down from 474 new cases on Monday — with a 5.6 per cent positivity rate. That is still well above the one to three per cent the province saw in the fall, said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health.

There are 740 people in hospital, with 119 in intensive care, up slightly from 739 in hospital the previous day. Another 17 people have died for a total of 1,463 dead.

Hinshaw said the province is working hard to adjust its planning, after hearing that it will receive no doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week. She said second-dose vaccines for those who live in long-term care or designated supportive living will be the top priority.

Alberta now has 12 cases of the coronavirus originally identified in the U.K., and two cases of the variant first found in South Africa. All cases are believed to be travel-related and there is no evidence of community spread, Hinshaw said.

Premier Jason Kenney says first-dose vaccinations have wrapped up at all 357 long-term care and designated supported living facilities in the province.

While some health restrictions eased Monday , Hinshaw said the province isn't out of the woods yet. She said it's important to continue to follow precautions and be mindful of community transmission in an effort to reduce case numbers and hospitalizations.

A total of 92,315 vaccine doses had been administered as of Monday.

Kenney says Alberta currently has the capacity to deliver 50,000 doses per week and by March it's expected the province would be able to administer about 200,000 doses per week. "But we do not have the supply to match," he said.

The planned vaccination of First Nations and Métis individuals and seniors over age 75 has been put on hold.

Since reaching a peak on Dec. 7 of 1,767 new cases per day, the seven-day average of daily new cases has been steadily declining in Alberta. As of Jan. 18, the seven-day average was 715.71, which is roughly the level it was at in early November when the numbers were rising sharply.

The total of active cases in Alberta has been dropping slowly but steadily since it peaked at 21,138 on Dec. 13, a day after tougher provincial restrictions kicked in that made working from home mandatory for those who could, banned in-person service at restaurants, pubs and bars, and entirely closed entertainment and recreation facilities from movie theatres to gyms, personal and wellness services like spas and hair salons. A few days earlier, the province had also instituted a mandatory provincewide mask requirement, and banned all outdoor and indoor social gatherings with people beyond one's immediate household.

See the detailed regional breakdown:

Here is the detailed regional breakdown of active cases as of Tuesday.

Calgary zone : 4,249, down from 4,463 reported on Monday (40,366 recovered).

: 4,249, down from 4,463 reported on Monday (40,366 recovered). Edmonton zone : 3,875, down from 4,237 (44,774 recovered).

: 3,875, down from 4,237 (44,774 recovered). North zone : 1,499, down from 1,636 (7,714 recovered).

: 1,499, down from 1,636 (7,714 recovered). South zone : 407, down from 413 (5,085 recovered).

: 407, down from 413 (5,085 recovered). Central zone : 1,050, down from 1,148 (7,157 recovered).

: 1,050, down from 1,148 (7,157 recovered). Unknown: 16, down from 26 (112 recovered).

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories from yesterday and today:

Alberta to change vaccination rollout plan:

An announcement that Canada will not get any Pfizer-BioNTech next week means Alberta will have to change its vaccination rollout plan and concentrate on giving second doses to those who have already been vaccinated, the province's health minister says.

Tyler Shandro said Tuesday he was "extremely concerned" by the news that Pfizer would decrease the amount of COVID-19 vaccine coming to Canada from its factory in Belgium, with no doses expected to arrive next week and further anticipated reductions in the following two weeks.

"With fewer vaccines arriving, we have no choice but to focus on delivering second doses for those who have already been vaccinated," Shandro said in a statement.

"All new first-dose appointments for eligible health-care workers are being postponed. Some second-dose appointments will also need to be rescheduled in the coming weeks."

Vaccine has been reserved to ensure the province can provide second doses to all long-term care and designated supportive living residents, Shandro said.

"At this time, we believe Alberta Health Services will also be able to provide second doses to health-care workers within the established window," he said. "However, some uncertainty exists because it is unknown how much vaccine will be received by Canada in the first two weeks of February."

International border COVID-19 testing pilot at Edmonton airport to begin:

Edmonton International Airport officials are guardedly optimistic about the expansion on Feb. 1 of the COVID-19 international border testing pilot program.

Currently the pilot is only available to eligible international travellers arriving at Calgary International Airport and the Coutts land border crossing.

Those participating in the program entering Canada will have to show proof of a negative test — taken within 72 hours before the flight — before being allowed to board the plane destined for the province.

Once they arrive in Alberta, they will be tested again and must quarantine for 48 hours. If the second test result comes back negative, they can leave quarantine as long as they remain in Alberta for the first 14 days and get a follow-up test a week later.

Currently, both the federal and provincial governments are discouraging unnecessary travel.

The pilot will run until 52,000 people have been tested.

Based on 2020 travel numbers, it may take awhile to get to that 52,000 mark.

Calgary airport limits terminal access:

The Calgary International Airport is restricting entry to its terminal building to passengers and people who work there, as part of its efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As of Jan. 18, only passengers with a valid boarding pass and on-duty airport employees will be allowed inside, said Reid Fiest, the airport's manager of media relations.

There are some exceptions, including people who need to travel with a support person, adults accompanying a minor who is travelling alone, hotel guests at the Calgary Airport Marriott and approved accredited media.

Alberta nurses get sick pay reinstated:

Nurses who have to self-isolate due to exposure to COVID-19 will receive special sick leave retroactive to July 6 under an agreement reached with Alberta Health Services this week.

The sick pay applies to symptomatic employees with or without a confirmed workplace exposure, and asymptomatic employees who were forced to quarantine due to exposure. The sick pay provisions do not apply to anyone forced to quarantine due to international travel.

UNA and AUPE members protested possible health care cuts and privatization at rallies across Alberta Thursday including this rally outside the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

The measure is retroactive to July 6, 2020, the day Alberta Health Services ended the special code nurses could use for COVID-related sick leave. The code allowed them to take time without using up their regular sick days. Under the agreement, nurses forced into quarantine since July 6 can qualify for payments or reinstatement of their regular sick days.

In addition to paid sick leave, AHS is offering one day of paid leave and leave without pay to nurses who need to care for sick family members or children who are at home due to a school or daycare closure.

Family doctors want to give vaccinations:

Family doctors in Alberta want to help give COVID-19 vaccinations but say the province has yet to tap them for help.

"Family doctors have largely been left out of the conversation about the distribution and administration of vaccines in the province," said Dr. James Makokis, a family physician with practices in Edmonton and Kehewin Cree Nation in northern Alberta who also works with an addictions and mental health practice in Toronto.

Makokis said family doctors are in a good position to help because they know which patients meet the criteria for vaccinations and could help identify them. He said family doctors have their patients' trust and can answer questions they might have about the vaccine.

Dr. James Makokis says family doctors should be included in Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. (Terry Reith/CBC)

While there are challenges that would make it difficult to store the vaccines in most family clinics, he said, many of the other roughly 5,200 family doctors in the province would be willing to attend AHS vaccination sites to help with injections.

"If there was opportunity for, you know, late night shifts or weekend shifts when people can be vaccinated, many physicians would make themselves available to meet the needs of that," he said

